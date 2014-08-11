It’s been a busy day at Which? HQ as we counted towards the 50,000th signature on our Make Complaints Count campaign. With this last signature, we unmuted a track to encourage others to find their voice…

If you don’t know the story, I’ll fill you in briefly. At the start of July we issued a video clip teasing the potential release of an exclusive music video, produced for Which? by spoken-word artist George the Poet and music producer Jakwob.

We wanted to recreate the feeling experienced by those who feel powerless when complaining about public services, or those who feel their feedback is not acted to.

‘It’s Yours’ – Jakwob featuring George the Poet

Today we reached 50,000 signatures, which unmuted this music video:

Throughout the campaign people have shared their support in a number of ways – through their signatures, sharing our campaign or leaving their feedback. Liam said:

‘George the Poet says what a lot of people think but he is in a position to be heard. Support him and hopefully people will listen.’

The fact that George is a poet prompted a few people to leave their views in rhyme (the challenge is there for you to do the same of course!). Trevor told us:

‘I have always maintained, if something is a pain, make sure you complain. If you don’t, nothing will get done, and that will not be any fun.’

NHS complaints must be acted on

It’s not just those who make complaints that want action. An NHS complaints handler on Facebook told us:

‘As a complaints handler for the NHS in Kent and East Sussex, I think this is particularly important.’

We’re taking your feedback to Ministers and calling on the Government to ensure that when people speak up, their concerns are acted upon. And in the words of our campaign supporter Christina:

‘People who have a genuine complaint should feel that they can speak out and be heard and that their concerns will be taken seriously and investigated.’

Have you ever tried to make a complaint about a health service you’ve received – or have you complained about another public service and had success?