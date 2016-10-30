Being American, I love the Holiday Season (I’m still going to celebrate Thanksgiving, albeit remotely – pumpkin pie, anyone?), but I really don’t like it when the clocks go back and the days are shorter.

Now when I get home from work and it’s dark, I’m convinced I must go to bed immediately. I’m also more prone to giving in to Netflix binge urges instead of going to the gym. And, like a squirrel with nuts, I’ve started stockpiling cans of tomato soup for the apocalypse that is a cold night where I don’t want to venture out to buy groceries for dinner. In short, my hibernation mode has kicked in.

Lighting up

I’m definitely someone who feels a big difference when I don’t get as much sunshine during the day. Too many hours of artificial lighting gives me headaches, as does the higher energy bill I find myself faced with from turning on the lights for longer during the winter months.

So I was very intrigued when I saw Lucy, a small, solar-powered robot that is able to make your home brighter by redirecting sunshine. The concept is fairly simple: you mount Lucy either outside or inside your home, and direct it toward the area you’d like to brighten. It then finds and redirects the sunlight.

I feel that such an elegant solution could have a lot of benefits for those of us who get darkness weary. As it’s reflecting natural sunlight, it could help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and I’d definitely feel more alert not being surrounded by fluorescent bulbs at every waking minute.

It’s also exciting that lighting bills might be more, ahem, ‘reflective’ of summer months.

Surviving winter with seasonal affective disorder

Overall, it got me thinking of how I could be more creative in filling my winter nights with brightness, and whether the colder, darker months are as big of an issue for everyone.

Perhaps a SAD lamp would work wonders for me. Although sitting in front of a lamp for 15 minutes definitely isn’t the same as a long walk in a park, a SAD lamp simulates the full spectrum of light that comes from the sun, essentially acting as exposure to it.

Maybe taking turns having dinner at different family and friends’ houses could help with electricity bills. Being home half of the time means half as many light bulbs on (plus, it’s a great excuse to socialise).

Or perhaps I shouldn’t fight it but relish the build-up to the festivities that this time of year brings.

How do you feel now that the clocks have gone back? Are you looking for ways to simulate the summer sunshine or are you keen to embrace winter?

Should the clocks be set to BST all year round? Yes, I'd prefer it got darker later in the day (64%, 987 Votes) No, I like the lighter mornings when the clocks go back (20%, 307 Votes) It makes no difference to me either way (13%, 205 Votes) Not sure (3%, 44 Votes) Total Voters: 1,543