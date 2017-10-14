/ Health

Would you challenge poor care?

Care home
Profile photo of PamS PamS Guest Author
You finally find what appears to be a good care home for your loved one, but as the years go by you become concerned about the quality of that care. PamS joins us as a guest to share her struggles of challenging the quality of care at her mother’s care home…

I got on very well with the owners of my mother’s care home until ‘Matron’ (joint owner) began accusing me of owing over five thousand pounds in arrears of fees. I knew this was impossible and was able to prove payment for every period of alleged arrears they came up with, but this caused a lot of ill feeling on her part.

Care complaints

A year later when visiting Mum I found her crying. She needed the bathroom but there was only one carer in the building to attend to the needs of over twenty residents on three floors and he’d refused to take her.

When I complained to Matron her resentment boiled over and she shouted at me again saying I owed £5,000, then told me it was her care home and she could throw my mother out. That afternoon I had a letter giving my mother notice to leave.

Social services told me Mum had no designated social worker and directed me to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who said they don’t get involved in individual cases. The move went ahead but the stress of it proved too much for Mum and, we believe, accelerated her death two weeks later.

After Mum’s death, I wanted answers. I was right to complain about staffing and I had paid every invoice presented over eight years amounting to more than £160,000.

The Ombudsman said the care home’s owners could evict my mother according to the terms of the contract, but the problem was that I had never had one. When the owners were asked for a signed copy of the contract, they faxed what appeared to me to be an undated photocopy forgery, and then they reported to the local police that they’d had a break-in and, of all things, my mother’s file had been stolen.

The original document I had asked to see could not be produced.

Using a shambolic print out of my mother’s account activity report from the accountants we prepared a spreadsheet and were able to pinpoint all the errors and omissions (which they had never been able to do). The owners agreed their accounts were wrong but never apologised.

Care quality

Social services held a meeting about the care home and my mother’s case was on the agenda, but they passed me from department to department refusing to tell me what was discussed or if the owners complied with their ‘duty of care’ by having Mum assessed as well enough to withstand a move. Her doctor said he would have advised against the move.

The CQC has not put in place a minimum staff/resident ratio. In my view, if staff numbers remain at the discretion of the care homes, our loved ones may not be cared for properly.

Fees cost thousands of pounds; so shouldn’t there be proper quality in the care that we are paying for?

I’ve added my name to Which?’s care campaign because I agree that we need an urgent review of the care system. Our care system needs care now.

Comments
Member
duncan lucas says:
14 October 2017

19 years now looking after my wife 24/7 -NEVER let her go into a care home . YEs you need determination , strength of mind +character but I always believed if you marry somebody you stay loyal to them to the end .If my wife becomes senile before its too bad I will get her to write down her wishes to be taken from a life of inhuman indignity due entirely to government policy towards first of all regional councils providing local care by removing money for this and giving profit sharks my wife’s life or whats left of it to destroy all human dignity . NO !!!!! its Dignitas for us even if I get jailed I will do it. You all see the heart wrenching posts in the other convo ? no REAL human being could not be moved by them -sorry I am NOT a robot with a banking laptop nor a cold-hard individual I tell you this now if HMG dont do something about this they will lose the next election .Period. Carers ???? in their dreams !! Abusers and I hope somebody sues me me I would be glad to go to court in a test case and as for Social Services covering up this tragedy – well words fail me . A British subject -no longer proud to be one .

Member
bishbut says:
14 October 2017

Duncan It’s very nice to know someone who cares for their nearest and dearest Maybe I do not know you personally but just know you from your posts and comments on Which conversations know you say a lot of sense all the time You maybe fighting a losing battle with an uncaring government but will the next one in power be any different from any others we have had over many years MPs etc. only care for things that affect them personally They promise the world when trying to get elected to power but then they are taken over by the system and are powerless to do any thing at all Occasional one does try but very rarely succeed the system beats them I wish you and your dearest well and hope for the best Kind Regards

Member
duncan lucas says:
14 October 2017

Thank you Bishbut.

Member
Helen Jones says:
14 October 2017

Yes. I would challenge poor care. My father was in a nursing home & the staff were rude & disrespectful to my mother when she visited. My mother also had cancer, so she was also going through a difficult time. My father had Parkinson’s & Dementia & needed 24 hour care & was being peg fed by these rude & disrespectful nurses. He couldn’t speak up for himself & was totally reliant on these horrible nurses.They regularly talked about my father’s condition over him at his bedside to other nursing staff, which greatly upset my mother. After he passed away, the nursing home sent my mother a bill for my dad’s chiropody treatment, despite me previously informing them he had passed away in hospital 2 days earlier. No condolence card was ever sent by them at that time, or later. They just couldn’t care less about the patient or their family! And only seem to be interested in the money being paid for his nursing care!
I later read that 5 staff had been sacked from the nursing home, and the nursing home was shut down. So, this was some comfort to my mother & me.

[Sorry, your comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines https://conversation.which.co.uk/commenting-guidelines/. Thanks, mods.]

Member
Tim Flinn says:
15 October 2017

Personally I don’t wish to enter a care home. If I’m at that stage then life has little left to offer me (I ‘m not speaking for anyone else). I wish for the terminal option of a dignified self-induced, legal exit. Man’s years are but three score and ten. After that we should be enabled to take our preferred way out. The religiously inclined may have other views, but I’m content to let them have their views as long as they allow me mine. I support the Which? campaign for others, but hope that Which? takes on the option of ‘Dying in Dignity’ as part of it. Bless.

Member
Anne Crossen says:
15 October 2017

Yes, I would, and have challenged poor care. We were lucky enough to find good care for my elderly mother who had Alzheimer’s, but on the odd occasion, certain members of staff would not care for her as well as others, so I always kept them on their toes by addressing them personally or telling their superiors. This worked and the relevant staff became more dedicated and caring.

Member
Bob Turner says:
16 October 2017

There needs to be a national register and appropriate training for ALL care staff so that those that fail in one position are unable to merely move elsewhere and continue their inadequacies. I constantly hear of problems with allocating satisfactory care but very little of how these issues are being addressed. It’s time the UK government got their priorities right and dedicated a fraction of the time and resources they have spent/will spend on HS2, and other projects, to resolving the shameful state of ‘care’ that exists.

Member
Chris Hughes Smith says:
18 October 2017

I have had experience before retirement of a visiting relationship with residential care homes, run by local authorities and by the Methodist Church. These were situated in the Midlands and north London. The quality of the staff is crucial to the wellbeing of residents, but care with relationships with those (if any) who visit them gives a sense to the residents that they have not lost contact with the world outside. Busy people with professeional experience are obviously very valuable if theycan spare the time, but there may be retired professionals who could make a contribution, particularly in
helping new visitors to understand how ‘pastoral care’ works ! (It’s not all talking – listening matters !)

Member
GinaRae says:
18 October 2017

I worked in a Mental Health Hospital as a nurse in the 1970’s. The hospital had around 700 patients @ one time and many of the patients who had been there for years worked in the grounds and provided food for the kitchen. Then Margaret Thatcher decided that care in the Community was the way to start closing hospitals. Many of the patients were put into the community with no idea how and when to take their meds, make a cup of tea or how to take proper care of themselves. Whilst in the community, they were the butt of sick jokes from the public. The care system did not work and continues not to work due to savage cuts in the care system, including care homes. More money needs to be spent on staff and training to take care of these vulnerable people. Our care system is a disgrace in the 21st Century. How many MP’s in Parliament will be facing this dilema? None, as they’re overpaid and have no idea life outside London.

Member
duncan lucas says:
18 October 2017

You put the truth there Gina .

Member
Wilfred Norris says:
18 October 2017

Just realised this only seems to involve England and Wales. Not good enough, thought Which was a national organisation?
W. Norris Ayrshire

Member
duncan lucas says:
18 October 2017

Wilfred while there are bad cases in Scotland the percentage average is nowhere near as bad as England as many organisations and the Scottish government bodies take a deep interest in any wrong doing and come down hard on the culprits . That’s why Beild Homes is closing down and becoming a housing sales complex/home meals service provider and relinquishing its Scottish Care relations regulations as it cant make enough profit by making life hard for the “inmates ” by reducing service and care. Scotland takes a more socialist view when it comes to looking after its citizens and with only 5.5 million of a population word get around quick on any wrong doings.

Member
Cath Wilkins says:
18 October 2017

Yes I would, I have, both Hospital and at present Local Gov. Ombudsman over inadequate Social Services, which has also overcharged for services.

Member
Jude says:
19 October 2017

Since my mum broke her hip 3 months ago, she and I have had an extremely stressful time trying to negotiate a disjointed care system. There are chronic shortages of staff in the hospitals, social services and carer agencies. Why is it not joined up? The finance system is hard to comprehend. I am now on anti-depressants and trying to hold down my own job whilst doing the best for my mum. There is still no long term solution in sight and I dare not consider what happens next.

Member
Mary Lenney says:
20 October 2017

My mum had people come to her home people because could not call them carers to adminstep medication general help bed making no sheets once on her bed this was a popular advertised company who also had care homes dis gusting myself and my sister had no end of run in with the head people who I believe have now sold up but we are a pretty bad lot in the UK when it comes to looking after our won I wish the public could walk into any care home unannounced to see what goes on those that hurt our dear old folk should be locked up no ifs or buts them maybe we could put an end to this cruelty because it’s assault on the vulnerable so Shane on us for allowingetting this .

Member
Deirdre says:
20 October 2017

The appropriate attitude and help is not just not coming from
paid carers but from the attitude of some members of the NHS service itself. My
own practice does not care how YOU are managing so long
as you bring money into their
practice.

Member
Emily says:
20 October 2017

I support Which in every debate that comes forward but this is very close to my heart my husband has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past 9 years and I have cared for him on my own all that time don’t get me wrong I was offered lots of help but I know my husband and he would not have wanted strangers coming in to look after him but unfortunately the time is approaching when I am now seriously physically and mentally not able to care for him and my own health is suffering so it concerns me deeply when I hear some of the horror stories I hear about Please god you will get enough signatures to enable you to move forward

Member
FrankBenham says:
20 October 2017

Not all care homes are bad my wife Maureen was in a care home in Arbroath and she got excellent care for the time she was there up to the day she died from Alzheimers the staff where excellent so remember not all care homes are bad

Member
Carol says:
20 October 2017

What I can’t understand is why would some one go into this sort of job to work with elderly people if they don’t want to look after them care for them go find some other jobs you like, it chills me to the bone how would they like it if it happen to there elderly perent thats how I was bought up you treat people the way you want to be treated I know it happens a lot in care homes I hope to god I never have to go into 1 it so sad all the elderly people need in they life how ever much time they have left is to be feed,to bath and a warm bed and a hug

Member
Kerry says:
20 October 2017

Each care home should be inspected randomly and unannounced. And any complaints and concerns that arise should be dealt with straight away. People should be treated with respect and compassion and not neglected and miss treated or forgotten about.

Member
Joyce says:
20 October 2017

My very elderly mother is in Care , she was wrongly diagnosed when in hospital after having a mini breakdown … went into a care home in late 2008 …problems arose she was admitted to hospital then back to the care home .. In January 2009 after problems yet again she was rushed into hospital comatose , my life long partner and I were accused of over dosing her and questioned in hospital in the presence of 3 personnel – I told them she was in care not living with us at home . Spending quite some time in hospital she was eventually replaced into another care home … with a plan set in place for her care … The time since then has been a roller coaster of normal then problems with many occasions for concern and distress …
There’s insufficient staff , language problems,lack of training + care and boredom for residents .. There are staff which genially care , others ought not to be there at all..
I myself am approaching in 14 months the age of 80 with health problems and alone , I dread and despair the thought of having to go into a Care Hime ‘ it worries me terribly – I’ve experianced so much 1 st hand with my mother being in care that it’s quite a huge concern … This constantly plays on my mind each day I wake up – plz god don’t let my family ever have this dreadful decision to decide what to do for me ….

Member
John Hateley says:
20 October 2017

My father in hospital lapsing with cancer, was not bathed,changed or offered a choice of food. I was told a shortage of staff. I wrote to Frank Dobson, minister of health, no response. I wrote to Tony Blare, still no response. Now father died, still waiting for responses.??

Member
Sheila A Palmer says:
20 October 2017

Every care home should have a training scheme for its employees. it is a very important job and needs specific skills to deal with the many needs of the elderly who are often physically and mentally disabled. The care workers are very poorly paid. I would like to see a completely new system for funding the care of the elderly. I think we should all pay in throughout our lives just as we do for the NHS. I’m sure many people like me would be glad to see an increase in our taxes to pay for this. And the rich should pay much more tax. When they hide their money away in tax havens they are having a free ride at the expense of us PAYE tax payers.

Member
Vicki Plant says:
20 October 2017

My husband was left sitting in a chair without clothes. A care worker had moved his table with his water on it. He tried to reach it and the water went over him. We believe he had slipped from his bed onto the floor. My son and I arrived at 7.00 pm and found him totally confused surrounded by wet clothes thrown onto the floor. The staff were standing around the “. Nurses” station. I was distraught, left my husband’s room and shouted at them.They stared at me as though they couldn’t understand there was a big problem and couldn’t care less.I insisted that a doctor was called. My son and I waited and eventually one of the workers came to say the doctor had said my husband would be alright until morning, so we should go home. At 11.00 I received a call from the doctor who did visit . He told me that when a doctor was called at night one would always attend a patient. He had. my husband readmitted to hospital and after a week to a different Care Home where he was cared for extremely well. It was a very very distressing situation for us all and wouldn’t like others to have the same experience.

Member
Margaret Byrne says:
20 October 2017

When care is purely for profit the clients and care staff are exploited.Things must change

Member
Phil says:
20 October 2017

I have seen many bad examples of poor care and also uncaring attitudes when elderly neighbours have had to go into a care home. Unfortunately there are too many and the experiences too long to relate here. Most of the problems occurred in homes that were run by large organisations who own many care homes. These homes were run by managers, some managers were good and some were bad, but the owners with the bad managers sat back and counted the profits, while cutting the overhead expenditure to the bare minimum to make even more profit. I have experienced excellent care when the owner was onsite to manage the running of the home themselves, so a hands on person that is accountable and approachable if there is a problem. I understand the difficulties of running a care home and people need to make a profit, but I believe that both the government and councils should do more to make sure that a care home is run in a satisfactory manor, especially when large organisations are involved and that care home means care home and not uncaring home.

Member
David O'Brien says:
21 October 2017

My brother is in a care home and lives several hundred miles away from me. My two sisters are in direct contact with the care home and regularly visit my brother. When I read the current CQC report for that home I get a different picture to them and I am not sure why the issues have not been manifest in what they witness. All the danger signals are there eg poor management, agency staffing at night etc. My brother calls it “this bloody place” and his lack of positivity is put down to his character but there may be something in it.
To answer the question “would you challenge poor care?” I would answer I would challenge it but circumstances make it hard. I am naturally sceptical though I think it is extremely difficult , when unlike me, my sisters visit every week and are probably swayed by the tangible signals that say everything is hunky dory. In the examples above there seem to be many examples of the worm turning. Our inherent “benefit of the doubt” attitude and the mad scramble to rationalise chaos or see the pint half full reflects out national traits. It seems to take a lot to turn the worm but then the apparatus to help the complainant is missing and as Pam S points out it is an unequal struggle. The balance should change dramatically to favour residents and their families . It seems like this thing is to do with the aged but it affects all age groups . Our children will face callous, insensitive treatment in their latter years if we don’t make a stand now and champion better care.

Member
duncan lucas says:
21 October 2017

A wonderful post David , even Statesmanlike , deep thinking and coming — correctly in my view to the precise nature and cause of a lot of our problems -our National physic . I have put this forward in the past to some negative replies but I am a realist and feel I must force this country to see and feel reality . Its not easy many will not accept it but – you and I know this state of mind is not helping the country only helping those who want the bad state of affairs to exist here. It is near impossible to change a Nations collective thinking but I will never give up trying so that the people of this country will say- “enough already ” and actually DO something even if it is to vote one party out and another in. I speak from experience , one of my cousins developed dementia at an early age thank God that he was in a NHS hospital even though that hospital was a psychiatric one , for 8 years they looked after him WELL until he died , need I say more ?

Member
Joyce Mason says:
21 October 2017

Unfortunately as someone who worked in the care system I have seen bad practice. I was appalled at the food that the residents were given. For tea there given 2 fish fingers and a slop of tinned tomatoes. I think my dog would have been offended being served that. Thats a disgrace for someone who is paying upwards of £600 a week to be treated like a second class citizen just because you have got older. I would die on my own in my own home than be treated worse than a dog. Its a scandal to pay overinflated prices, looked after? by people on a minimum wage and given slop to eat. The government should hang its head in shame. I’m just glad my parents never needed to go into a home. My mum begged me not to put her in a home. I told her I never would.

Jan says:
Jan says:
21 October 2017

My mother sadly died in January 2017 days short of her 100th birthday. For the last four years of her life she had lived in a fantastic residential home in Suffolk. She was well cared for, the staff were so kind and caring. I cannot fault the home at all.

Member
Kathy says:
21 October 2017

I have worked as a nurse in a nursing home. I was disgusted at the food served, also the attitude of the care staff. Every day jelly was served as a pudding, jelly is basically water. There are other foods which can be processed to be more appetising.
I was old the owners were saving money to go and live abroad!

Member
Ann Lynn Gillott says:
21 October 2017

Oh my goodness it breaks my heart to read these stories of neglect. When my daughter was a student she worked during the summer holidays in a care home and she was horrified by the attitude and lack of care of some of the ‘care’ assistants. One very basic thing that horrified her was that when the elderly ladies wet themselves they were not washed before clean pants were put on them . As my daughter said they would have become sore and chaffed. She always ‘gave them a nice wash’ and changed their clothes. The residents loved her.
I have to say that when I was on a NHS ward of mainly elderly ladies following a severe stroke, we were left for on average of 45 minutes after ringing for toileting assistance. I was in sheer agony but some of the old ladies were ‘ wet up to their necks ‘ and chastised by the ‘nurses’ when they eventually came to their assistance. It still hurts to remember this and I am terrified of having to go into hospital again.

Member
Susan says:
21 October 2017

Many years ago my father had t go into a care home in north Wales. Due to the easy access of public transport it we chose this home for ease for my mother to visit. After 4 days we went to collect him due to concerns and found him confused, soiled and worse, a bruise to his face and a cut. Whilst we were there a resident kept hovering and creeping towards myself in an aggressive manner. After a while spoke rather forcefully to him to back off which he did but it is my belief that this was the individual that was the cause of the injuries to my father. The woman who was in change was the most rude individual I have ever come across. Thankfully we managed to find the most caring home you could find, although transport access was a little awkward for mum, and she is great friends with the owners and their family. Stephen Ford accessed my dad and transported him to the home where he lived for the next 17 months with the best care that he could have. I have nothing but praise for them.
Nearer to home in Lancashire, I have recently been helping an elderly friend to visit her terminally ill brother and have once again seen the worse side of care. The glossy brochure bears no relationship to the sight that greeted me. Lack of staff for information, alarms being ignored, threadbare carpets, dismal rooms, checklist of routine left in room and not being used, mug of tea put on table and old and cold mug left behind, wires for the motorised bed across the floor and a trip hazard for visitors, patient and staff, the list is endless.
On the other side of the coin I also had dealings with a care home for a very discerning elderly lady and this home is certainly on the up. clean, staff to ask questions of and obvious care for their residents, and many activities during the week, art class, singer, visiting dog, film afternoons with popcorn etc. The variants of care is enormous and it is very worrying.

Member
Belle Moriarty says:
21 October 2017

I think it is disgusting the way Fred’s wife has been treated .
In my opinion in a lot of care homes it comes down to making money not the care wellbeing and safety of the patient time and time again we hear of this happening enough is enough the government need to do something now .

Member
duncan lucas says:
21 October 2017

Its time this convo was made a ” Cause Celebre ” ” Wise words ” are over plaintive cries from the British public must be heard . Talk of ” we cant afford it ” binned this is beyond talk . I heard all the stories of British soldiers returning from Japanese POW camps and they were horrific. I have read -the Knights of the Bushado ” and war crimes committed by the Japanese in China straight from a 1948 original war crimes trial/s in the USSR , I have an original edition ( translation ). There was public uproar at the time . Now when unspeakable deliberate non-action of help is imposed on mainly old women should it be shut up / not talked about ??? ACTION Must be taken to cease/desist from the prison camp treatment of old/infirm Prisoners ? its a national disgrace in my eyes. Talk –OVER – ACTION NOW !! Why dont we ask GS for the money or the City or the IMF to pay ?

Member
wavechange says:
21 October 2017

It does not make me proud to live in this country.

Member
Maureen Tebbs says:
23 October 2017

I am worried sick for the future of both my 83 year of husband who has dementia, and my 58 year old daughter who has a severe learning disability along with various health and mobility problems. I am 79 and presently in good health and able to deal with the various legal, medical and personal issues as well as the increasing daily caring for both of them. My daughter suffered a catastrophic heart attack five years ago due to (in my opinion) the negligence of her totally unsuitable one to one carer foisted on her at the day centre (despite seven months of trying to have her removed). I have absolutely no confidence that either of them will receive appropriate or suitable care should I ever be unable to care for them at home.
I am dependent on the support of friends (who are of the same age group) for any help. The authorities are good at making noises, but not, in my long experience, anything else. I feel that we have been abandoned.

Member
Christopher Henson says:
24 October 2017

I’m still a few years away from being enrolled in a home by my children but one thing that strikes me from all the horror stories one reads about care homes ‘gone bad’ is the incidence of ignoramuses – to judge from the excuses they give for the poor or brutal treatment they mete out – on the staff of these places. I assume that is because they pay minimum wage and for minimum wage you will get people who are unqualified for anything else. The operators of these places plead expenses but they themselves appear to be doing well enough. Start paying a decent wage to carers and the quality of care will improve. Fund the care like any other social health entitlement from general taxation. Regulate the homes very strictly and jail those who allow abuse to occur – not just the abusers.

