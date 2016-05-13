/ Health

What happened to Optical Express’ ‘lifetime’ guarantee?

237
Eye
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes Guest Author
Comments 237

Were you offered ‘lifetime aftercare’ before agreeing to laser eye surgery with Optical Express? The campaigner Sasha Rodoy shares stories from hundreds of patients who say this has now turned into ’12 month aftercare’…

Since 2012, both as campaigner and patient advocate, I have spoken with thousands of people wanting advice or help following laser eye surgery.

Over the last few weeks hundreds of Optical Express patients have contacted me, left in shock after trying to book appointments only to be told that they will no longer receive free aftercare of any description. Each of them have told me that they were offered either free ‘lifetime’ or ‘unlimited’ aftercare. And I’m sure there are thousands more to come when they discover this change in policy.

Free lifetime aftercare

Neil told me:

‘We have just been told that my wife will now be required to pay for eye tests and products by Optical Express. We were told when we signed up for the treatment in Nov 2013 that we were not to worry as the treatment was covered by their Free Lifetime Aftercare Guarantee and so far they have honoured this for the past 2 years and 5 months.’

Paul has also suffered:

‘After surgery in 2012 I cannot see at night or in low light. Optical Express prescribed pilocarpine which allowed me to drive and commute to work, but now they have told me they will no longer supply this. Without help I am really at my wits end, it is affecting me mentally and has affected my marriage. I have become a recluse suffering from eye strain and headaches dreading not being able to see when dusk comes.’

Optical Express responds

An Optical Express spokesperson said last week:

‘For a period of time in 2009 we offered free lifetime aftercare to our laser eye surgery patients. As technology developed and the procedure became even more successful, it became clear to our Medical Advisors that the vast majority of patients only required aftercare in the early stages following their surgery. In October 2009, we changed our terms and conditions to offer 12 months of free aftercare instead.’

However, there is too much anecdotal evidence that a promise of lifetime aftercare was the reason many people chose to get laser eye survey with Optical Express. People like Hannah:

‘I had laser eye surgery with Optical Express three years ago and was promised FREE lifetime aftercare. However I’m now being told that I have to pay £50 for an eye test? Optical Express claim that it’s in my terms and conditions that my free aftercare is only for two years. However I was promised FREE eye care after surgery for LIFE!’

Laser eye surgery T&Cs

Although Optical Express claims that the need for long-term aftercare is small, what about those who do need aftercare beyond 12 months? Let alone the fact that so many people have said they were sold ‘lifetime’ aftercare after October 2009.

Some of the people who have received free aftercare far beyond 12 months post op are now apparently being told that this was a ‘goodwill gesture’.

In fact, I have a number of different versions of Optical Express’ T&Cs. A November 2014 copy states that there will be free aftercare consultations for 24 months, and a July 2013 copy states 36 months. Therefore, free ’12 month’ aftercare doesn’t seem to be the standard since 2009. Some patients have said they weren’t ever given T&Cs, and when they’ve asked Optical Express for a copy of them they have been asked to pay anywhere from £10-50 for them.

If Optical Express refuse aftercare then it falls on the NHS to do so – in fact I’ve heard from a number of patients who have had to go to their GP for medication, and referrals for reparative surgery.

Did you get laser eye surgery with Optical Express? Were you promised free ‘lifetime’ or ‘unlimited’ aftercare? I’d love to hear from you in the comments below. And if you have a copy of your terms and conditions, please send to the Which? Conversation team at conversation.comments@which.co.uk

This is a guest contribution by Sasha Rodoy. All opinions are her own, not necessarily those of Which?

Comments
237
Guest
Laura says:
9 December 2016

Just rang optical express for an aftercare appointment. I was told that this will now cost £50! I had my laser eye surgery done in 2006 and have had free aftercare appointments for the past 9 years apparantly these were all just good will gestures. I was told I had lifetime cover. Absolutely disgusted that this company can get away with this completely dishonest and fraudulent behaviour!

7
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Adam Dye says:
16 December 2016

I had my eye laser treatment in 2009 I rang them a few months ago as I noticed my vision was very blurry to be told I’m not covered and there’s no aftercare but the day I spent a lot of money it was made clear to me I have a lifetime aftercare that they would put my eyes right. Also my family members and friends have had there eyes laser and it reverted back to before so beware it’s a scam when they say lifetime it lasts for a couple of years!

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
clare hart says:
22 December 2016

Yes I was told free aftercare for life and now Im getting poor vision in my left eye and Ive been told I have to pay for a consultation and any subsequent correction procedure. Ive been conned too!

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Natalie Armstrong says:
28 December 2016

I had my surgery carried out in July 2010. Ever since then I had free yearly check-ups and also as my eyes got quite dry after surgery, I also received free eye drops whenever I needed them.
The surgery was expensive but finely after seeing a consultant at the Trafford centre, in Manchester, the free life time after care, sold it to me. I asked the gent twice and clearly and got him to confirm, that it was free for a lifetime, he replied that it was and look at how much eye tests costs and you add it up, it makes the surgery excellent value.
My night vision has never been the same and I was told it would improve in time. I’m still waiting for it to improve !
The surgery was amazing and to that I’m grateful.
But where do I go from here ?
If we all got together – could we sue?
I don’t know.
This is disgusting that a large company can get away with it, knowing that people like myself, won’t have the knowledge on how we would pursue this………

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 December 2016

Natalie- your night vision is affected because you got laser eye treatment I got it in the NHS for glaucoma and it has affected mine but the big difference is -they WARNED me that I could get cataracts because of it and I had to sign a disclaimer , there wasn’t any option -BLIND or operation so get your eyes checked for cataracts . Your dry eyes are a well known symptom of this surgery , the waiting room in the NHS hospital I regularly attend is full of people with this complaint and they have to spend their whole life using drops . What is very worrying is, the hospital staff told me that as part of the “eye correction ” treatment a small piece of the cornea is cut out – in later life this produces eye complications for eye surgeons to repair peoples eyesight , I was told -why do you see eye surgeons wearing glasses ? because they know full well the long term detrimental effects on the eyes due to “eye correction ” .

-3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
14 January 2017

Google OERML…

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Richard William Short says:
17 March 2017

We all need to get together make a page to complain also petition and get it on GMTV

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
28 December 2016

2017 Campaign for Which? … ??

Seems very straightforward with plenty of evidence available.

8
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Emma says:
29 December 2016

My husband got his surgery in 2010. He was also sold lifetime cover and has noticed a little blurryness so called to make an appointment and they want 50 quid!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ann Cavill says:
3 January 2017

I have emailed the details.
I still have the marketing brochure which clearly says FREE eye tests for life. I have now been told I have to pay £50 for eye tests. Surely they can’t get away with this?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
4 January 2017

Well if Which? cannot manage to fight this battle then I suggest everyone gets in touch with Sasha Rodoy at her site which has been fighting against Optical Express created problems for some years.

Interesting when you think who gets awarded gongs that nobody suggests worthy crusaders like Sasha. BTW I have not had laser surgery so I am not an affected customer. I think funding will be required and raising a few grand for a brief may be on the cards.

The promises contained in the leaflet would seem to indicate a very good case can be made. Generally speaking I think life-time guarantees need to asset-backed or not offered as an inducement at all.

Shutting down a company is a useful way for Directors to evade promises made.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 January 2017

I can understand your point of view Patrick T but you made the point and answered yourself – Sasha is an excellent crusader who has no policy other than fight to help people affected by broken promises of Optical “Repression ” (Express) ,Which is a charity with a board and laid out policies conforming to set principles and hasn’t all the “freedom of action” that an individual can have.

-4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
4 January 2017

I think you protest too much on Which?’s behalf Duncan. They have subscribers money and a mandate to make us powerful and this looks about the most blatant case you will ever see of broken undertakings.

Believe me organising a legal case , and organising people is terrifically difficult and actually I do not wish it upon Sasha as she probably deserves a break by now.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 January 2017

Its not a protest Patrick T its just stating the facts , I am involved in many “protest ” organizations ( no none are “terrorists” ) which fall foul of western “philosophy ” and have been for a very long time so I am actually not what you are thinking , but what I am is even handed I don’t care how “off the shelf ” a company/organisation or country is I feel a great need to put forward all sides of the issue . Many on Which put up a good show in defence of BB and Capitalism they have every right to do that because they believe in them , I am more moderate in my belief in Capitalism more to the left there, but if TM +co come out with good policies you wont hear me criticizing them .Likewise Which comes out with good policies otherwise I wouldn’t be here , having spent years on American based websites talking to Americans I can assure you Which is a lot more democratic than a lot of the ones I was banned from for speaking the truth or even criticising -Google/ MS/ and lots of massive US companies because they were getting “subsidised ” by them , try a few of the websites i was on , especially the US media news channels and you will find you cant even get off “first base ” (blocked from posting ) so -to me Which is MORE democratic than many across the Atlantic of which I have been used to . I am not saying Which is perfect only that having years of overseas experience on US “thought patterns ” I found they would not put up with any divergence from the set “political philosophy ” of their websites .

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
14 January 2017

Re ‘Sasha is an excellent crusader who has no policy other than fight to help people affected by broken promises’.

Really?

In fact , this is the least of what Sasha does, and I suggest that the person who posted this nonsense ventures outside the pages of the countless Which? conversations he seemingly spends his days commenting on and does some research before posting any more untrue and misleading comments about a subject – and person – that he obviously has no knowledge about!

Following her own ‘life changing’ laser eye surgery in 2011, Sasha Rodoy has spent the last five years worked extremely hard, not only helping thousands of patients irreparably damaged by this corrupt and incestuous industry, but actively campaigning for the government to regulate it!

I work closely with John McDonnell (now Shadow Chancellor) who, in 2013, presented a Bill calling for legislation.
Live recording: http://www.bbc.co.uk/democracylive/house-of-commons-25019770
Transcript: http://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201314/cmhansrd/cm131120/debtext/131120-0002.htm#13112092000001

Since then, two health ministers have postponed and cancelled four meetings with me, as the government shockingly continue to avoid addressing this massive scandal.

If anyone wants to help us, then please contact your local MP and ask them to support John McDonnell and Sasha Rodoy in their fight for regulation of this dangerous industry!

To anyone just finding this thread, Google “Sasha Rodoy” & “OERML” for more reliable info!

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
14 January 2017

Hi Ann Cavill,
I would very much like to see your brochure.
If you email your phone number I will call you…
sasha@opticalexpressruinedmylife.co.uk

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Oli Wright says:
5 January 2017

http://www.irms.org.uk/irmswiki/index.php?title=Dispensing_Opticians_Records_UK

worth a read guys

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Megan says:
5 January 2017

£50 for and eye test which should be free?…. November 2014 signed up to Lasek Laser Eye Surgery with Optical Express. One of the main things that sold it for me was the cost saving on Free eye tests for life… or now what they say is eye tests for 12 months following your surgery! Checking the October 2014 Terms and Conditions it still mentions the “free eye test for life”. After ringing up to contest this at the local optical express they gave us the number for appointments at Head Office who told us exactly the same thing. That the free eye test for life had expired?! I don’t get how they can riddle out of this when it is written down on my consent documentation!

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
James st ledger says:
9 January 2017

I too had surgery in October 2010, I too was told free eye tests and after care for life.
Have had a couple of appointments since 2010, where they have tested and checked my eyes.
I was also told probably, mainly dry eye.
But the appointments and the eye drops was all free.
I now get like a film over my eyes, and vision is reduced unless I blink very hard and open my eyes wide.
Then I can see better for a few seconds,
Got in touch with them today, and they saying they was £50 to check my eyes.
Maybe the BBC WATCHDOG would be interested in this one.
Happy to sign any petitions anyone has started.
James

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
14 January 2017

http://www.opticalexpressruinedmylife.co.uk/index.php/forum/optical-express-ruined-my-life-discuss/487-what-lifetime-guarantee.html

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mike says:
13 January 2017

Like everybody else on this forum, I was promised aftercare and free eye tests for life. I have had several eye tests since my operation in Nov 2009 and never been asked to pay for them until I have just phoned them requesting an appointment. They even have the cheek to say that I have to pay upfront at the time of booking!

I have had several email correspondence from Optical Express saying that “If you do benefit from free lifetime aftercare, and have complied with the terms and conditions surrounding this, we will be happy to honour this, and will ensure that this is noted on your file for future reference.”

I can’t find my T&C’s, so I have requested a signed copy of these from them. I have no doubt that as they never fully explained the terms of this free aftercare then there will be some technical reason that I haven’t complied with anyway so will be no better off.

I am utterly disappointed that they seem to have made false promises which majorly affected my decision to have the surgery in the first place. Didn’t the banks do something similar with PPI?? I have all my finance documents from the 0% finance they did with Hitachi finance in 2009, is it not worth pursuing a refund through this agreement?

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Justin says:
17 January 2017

Had my Lasik/iDesign surgery in February 2015 and was told I had free aftercare for life (eye tests, drops etc.) as well as a 10 year guarantee on the actual surgery which included enhancements if my sight deteriorated at all. I had all my aftercare check ups after the surgery, a six month check up and then my first year check up January 2016. I rang them to book my next yearly check up and was informed it would cost £50! I said that when I got my laser treatment my T&Cs said I’d get free aftercare for life but was told that was no longer being offered. My eyes are starting to deteriorate now (was planning to inform them of this / confirm it in my eye test appointment) and I am worried I won’t get my free enhancement now.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Elaine says:
19 January 2017

I just had my eyes tested at Spec Savers after being told it would cost me £50 at optical express. I have my eyes done with Optical Express in 2012 (intralase wavefront – £3500). I was certain I was told I had free lifetime aftercare as it had put me at ease, but now they are saying it was only 3 years. My right eye has deteriorated to 1.25 and spec savers say I could do with glasses for night time driving/concerts etc.

Has anyone paid for a repeat surgery with Optical Express? The woman on the phone said it was at a much reduced price but wouldn’t give me any more detail.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
19 January 2017

To everyone following this thread, please see today’s piece about this issue published on A Spokesman Said: https://www.aspokesmansaid.com/healthcare/stories/content-10916/optical-express-tells-patient–you-re-on-your-own–after-trying-to-fix-her-surgery-for-10-years

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Richard Henderson says:
20 January 2017

Seems i’m not alone on this issue! I was defiantly told I would have a lifetime guarantee of aftercare. I called up to book a check up yesterday an was informed it would cost £50.

I had my surgery in may 2013 and have always highly recommended it, however I feel my eyes have deteriorated recently and so wanted a check up. If its in the T&C or not surly this is false advertising. I will simply go else were on principle and of course not recommend anyone to optical express in future.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
20 January 2017

Read my recent OERML forum post (15 January) for copy of 2013 Optical Express brochure stating “FREE eye tests for life”
http://www.opticalexpressruinedmylife.co.uk/index.php/forum/optical-express-ruined-my-life-discuss/487-what-lifetime-guarantee.html

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Emma Toyne says:
26 January 2017

I had the surgery in September 2011, again, was promised the free lifetime guarantee but have now been told that that was never the case. I chose to have the surgery with Optical Express rather than other providers because of this guarantee. Extremely disappointed with Optical Express for their blatant dishonesty.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Anthony says:
31 January 2017

I like many others had eye laser surgery with optical express back in 2008, since then I have received eye drops and medication and a total of 6 no cost appointments the last being ng late 2014. To my horror I gave also been told that the lifetime aftercare that I was promised doesn’t exist. This was a major factor in me going ahead with the surgery and now firstly I’m scared that the promise of care has been taken away and secondly I feel robbed.. I’m wondering if anyone has managed to get what was promised and what chance do others like me have of getting what we paid for or are we just powerless to what they are doing.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Geeta Varsani says:
8 February 2017

I had my eyes lasered at the Optical Express centre in Cardiff in Sept 2014 and suffered from dry eyes. I was given drops to alleviate the symptoms. I subsequently became pregnant at the end of 2015 and had my one year test which said everything was fine but to continue with the drops. I had no problems with my eyes during the pregnancy and so did not need to attend for any checkups. I gave birth to my baby in July 2016 and thought I’d wait a few months until my hormones had settled before I booked another eye test, plus with the sleepless nights and recovery from a difficult labour I was in no position to get my eyes tested.

Last week I decided to make an appointment as my dry eyes symptoms have returned and I was horrified to hear that I had to pay £50 for the test when in my hand I had a brochure advertising free comprehensive aftercare and free eye tests for life. Apparently I had signed a form an hour before surgery saying that I was only eligible for 2 years aftercare. This was not pointed out to me at the time and when I asked for a copy of these terms and conditions I was told I needed to pay a fee. I don’t see why I should have to pay for terms and conditions which form part of my contract with them, and I argued this with no luck.

I do not want my clinical records I just want a copy of the terms that I signed up for. Please can anyone advise as to what I can do next.

I was told that as I was pregnant during the second year of my aftercare I could be granted a ‘goodwill’ extension but this was not guaranteed and I would need to put it in writing.

Also my husband had his eyes lasered in April 2013 and has had three free eye tests, the last one in 2016, but they have not honoured the same for me. Very disappointed and shocked that they can do this and totally helpless as this company is not regulated.

I am contacting my MP as this is wrong, and will also go back to Optical Express in the hope that they will reconsider this.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Paul Buckle says:
10 February 2017

I have read this thread with interest as I have had exactly the same experience with Optical Express. I was categorically sold free eye care for life and indeed this is the reason that I selected them over other similar providers. No other reason. I went back in 2015 to have an eye test and check up, to be told it would cost £30. I was horrified and complained and was offered a “one off” free eye test. It took 10 minutes and they gave me some free glases because my sight had deteriorated. I decided to go back again this year because my eyes have got worse to be told that the cost is now £50 and I have to book and pay upfront. As usual the company points to its written terms and conditions, however regardles of these (who ever really reads them anyway?) it does not change the fact that the sales staff did offer free aftercare for life. This sort of mis-selling is a scandal and needs to be stopped.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lesley Price says:
11 February 2017

I had my eyes done in 2010 choosing this Company as many others did, because of the free lifelong aftercare which was pushed in brochures and in discussions. I, like many others suffer from dry eyes and use drops regularly and appreciate the eye tests to check there is no damage as a result of this. I have been told to email Clinical services along with many other people flowing through their doors with the same answer. Is there anything being done about this, is there an organisation we can register this with so they can take up the case??? Maybe Trade descriptions or something similar???

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
balbir says:
13 February 2017

Similar to many others posted here.. had LASEK surgery in 2009, with promise of lifetime aftercare including check ups and future procedures. This was sold via brochure and heavily during the consultation. Called today to book an eye test and was told it would be £50 and to check my T&C’s. I no longer have the document.

Clear fraudmalpractice.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alix says:
17 February 2017

I had laser eye surgery back in 2012, I’m in my 20’s and was told that it would be great for me as it would last till I’m atleast 40 so I would save loads of money! Plus there’s a life time guarantee. My eyesight has started to becomed blurred again so I went to optical express yesterday (Thursday 16th Feb) to be told the policy as changed, for an eye test its £30 and if I want to discuss my eye surgery it’s £50! I said to the gentleman iv got a lifetime guarantee? His reaction made me think that optical express are fully aware what they have been promising people with these lifetime guarantees and they don’t want to deal with it!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
21 February 2017

PLEASE – contact OERML!!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
john says:
1 March 2017

Hi I had Lasik Wave treatment in January 2009 at a cost of £2400.00 complete with lifetime aftercare , am I correct in the understanding that this no longer applies?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Judith Pennington says:
2 March 2017

I had my eyes treated in March 2011, and again in September 2011 as they were not correct. I have had six monthly FREE checks since then, including being given FREE eye drops to last me to the next appointment. My last FREE appointment was in September 2016, but when I rang to make the March 2017 appointment I was told I had to pay £50 before I could even make the appointment and this did not include ant drops that I would need. I can’t remember what the aftercare agreement was, and I don’t have the paperwork anymore, but surely a precedent has been set by giving me FREE treatment for 5 years. I think this totally outrageous, I have written to them but have not had the courtesy of a reply as yet.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Craig says:
4 March 2017

Same as most people on here, I too agreed to eye surgery in July 2009 with the promise of lifetime aftercare.
I had my eye tests carried out as per the terms and conditions but in 2012 needed to have the procedure carried out again as my eyes had deteoirated,but just on the one eye and with the other to get surgery in the future.
I have never had to pay for any eye tests or even there treatment as it was covered under the lifetime aftercare. But in 2014/15 was told that I did not have lifetime aftercare and would have to pay for any eye tests or treatment.
I forwarded a copy of my lifetime aftercare promise but they fail to acknowledge it and state new terms and conditions supercede it?
Do I have a case for a refund as I have not been provided with the services promised?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Nigel West says:
15 March 2017

I have just rang Optical Express and I must admit that even after reading of the lack of lifetime care I had assumed that this applied to other people, and that in my case as I was specifically sold free lifetime care that this would not apply to me. I now know how naïve that was, after 6 years of free care I am not being asked to pay. This is outrageous and I don’t see it as being any different to being miss-sold PPI insurance, they have told an out-and-out lie. The other thing they have told me on the phone just now is that I can go anywhere I like for aftercare, but nobody else will have any access to my surgery records or notes. This is tantamount to telling me that I actually don’t have any option for aftercare other than to start paying Optical Express, this being the case, I would NEVER have had the surgery in the first place. I would love to know what actions I can take to get this resolved, and if I can’t resolve it then to drag this company through the mud so that everyone knows how they treat their clients.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Richard William Short says:
17 March 2017

Iv just rang for a oppointment at darlington and they want £50 I av cloud buildup in my lens = I had my replacement lens in January 2009 and was told I would have life long free aftercare treatment and iv now been told none of it is free and they deny ever saying that to me = I was also told I needed Lazer top up ontop of my replacement lens and looks like IL afto pay for that now?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ashley Marcelline says:
24 March 2017

I had replacement lens treatment in 2014 and the sales man told me on 2 occasions that I would have free aftercare for life. The treatment did not work as predicted and I get halo at night which makes it impossible to drive. I was given eye drops that ‘fixed’ the problem but I would need them for the rest of my life. After a year my sight started to degrade and I had to have YAG laser treatment on my right eye, which helped but the man who did the treatment said I would have to come back and have the left eye done in a year or so, he said it was vital I went to the opticians every 6 months to monitor. My last check was September 2016, I have tried to book a follow up and I have been told that ALL previous agreements etc. have been superceeded by a new set of terms and conditions and i have to pay £50 to see anyone. This also means I can’t get the eye drops unless I pay £50 and the cost of the drops – I spoke to my GP and she said she could provide them on the NHS – £8.40 is a lot cheaper. My worry is the YAG treatment, as the receptionist said that this will also cost me £50 per consult plus the cost of the treatment – sky’s the limit there. I was of the impression that even if there is only “1 year cover” they at least need to finish the original treatment.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
24 March 2017

Ashley if you have had YAG laser treatment then you have had cataract problems resulting in your lens replacement in a small number of patients the lens membrane thickens after surgery and becomes cloudy and you get glare . A special lens is used to apply a laser beam to the membrane creating a small hole -which lets light through . Sorry to say you will have to take eye drops for the rest of your life to keep the pressure down as I do for glaucoma after laser treatment to bore holes in my eyes to let the pressure down , doing this increases the cataract problem but its that or blindness so I didnt have a choice as great pressure kills the optic nerves , never to return.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
7 April 2017

For the person that marked me down everything I posted is the truth and was admitted by the NHS as I had to sign a disclaimer on it causing a cataract or making an existing one worse , it shows the NHS Ophthalmologist surgeons are being honest , unlike some private companies , it is also available on US medical government websites and is an admitted fact . I am an actual patient in the NHS Ophthalmologist dept and have been for over a year , if somebody doesn’t like the hard facts -well tough !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sasha Rodoy aka My Beautiful Eyes says:
12 April 2017

Hi Ashley, I’m assuming that – like most of OE’s RLE customers – you did not have cataracts pre surgery, but were told by the salesperson this was the best alternative to reading glasses and meant that you’d never get cataracts in the future…
Please learn more about YAG before even considering this option (not with OE whatever you do) because YAG is the end of the road, and you would be unable to later have an explant if you wanted to.
Do contact me if you’d like more info on this.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
philip poole says:
7 April 2017

i had lens replacement treatment in december 2015 and was told before that aftercare was for life.the first time i tried to book an eye test,they tried to charge me £50.The branch manager waved this as she didnt agree with it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Dan says:
10 April 2017

I’ve just rang Optical Express because I’m experiencing minor discomfort in both eyes, I had my lens replacement in March 2012 and was told I had lifetime aftercare. The lady I spoke to informed me that I had to pay £50 up front to make an appointment and that I didn’t have lifetime aftercare. How do I get round this? Can I make a claim against them? Has anyone tried to take them through the courts?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
10 April 2017

Dan I have the exact answer for you click on : http://www.opticalexpressruinedmylife.co.uk your eyes will be “opened ” at what you read. 100,s sued OE ,many settled out-of-court, many in current litigation , OE is doing a “cover-up job ” in the media , dont want it made public. Your eyes are the one thing in life you see this world with , there is nothing more precious in the human body.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Karen Bowden says:
15 April 2017

I had my laser surgery done summer 2010 and I was promised free lifetime aftercare (one of the main reasons I decided to go ahead with the procedure). I have suffered with very dry eyes since and require drops which until yesterday were always given free of charge without question. Yesterday I was told I would have to pay and when I questioned it was told that there is no lifetime guarantee it’s only 12 months and if I check my contract it will tell me that. Unfortunately I no longer have the contract so am unable to argue but I most definitely was told that at various point during my consultations! Very angry!

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mary Hayes says:
25 April 2017

I was promised aftercare for life after intraocular lens to both eyes and was due to have laser ‘tweaking’ a couple of years after the procedure. I was told at the time of arranging my appointment at Optical Express, Cabot Circus, Bristol Branch that they were moving so would need to ring back in about 6-8 weeks. Unfortunately my Mother was taken seriously ill for a while and I cared for her so didn’t make the appointment after 6-8 weeks, but when I eventually called them to re-arrange the appointment for the lasering, I was told that I had gone beyond the 5 year aftercare treatment and a consultation would cost £50! Although I haven’t gone back out of principal, I am now wearing shop bought glasses (+1) to help with my visual aid. I really feel let down and ripped off! Why didn’t they warn me of this ‘5 year’ length of aftercare or warn me when I tried to arrange the appointment, but put me off because of them moving?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Marc Evans says:
27 April 2017

I had my laser eye surgery in 2011 and was most definitely told I had free lifetime aftercare. The sales rep told me this would be beneficial as I was currently paying for contact lenses and and appointments through specsavers and here I would only have to pay for my surgery. I went in to book an appointment and was told I would have to pay £50 for an appointment. I was then told I only had 1 year aftercare which is odd because I have never paid for an appointment up until this point. I rang their customer services who told me it has always been 12 months but only now do they enforce it. I think this is just lies and they have suddenly realised they cannot deliver on their aftercare promises. I firmly believe I have been mis sold this service. I may not have gone ahead with the procedure had I not been told I would have free aftercare. I no longer have a copy of my contract and it may say in there 12 months aftercare, however this is a mismatch between what is told to your face. I definitely want to persue this further as I feel I am being called a liar!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michelle says:
29 April 2017

I have just come across this site by googling optical express. I am a customer having had laser eye surgery in both eyes in 2013. I have always attended and been welcome for the aftercare appointments plus free drops every time I have been (annually) and just popped in as they told me as part of their service to collect eye drops as and when, once every 6-8 months. I have just phoned up to be informed I now need to pay for my drops and eye appointments and a complete contrast in attitude, almost as if they wish to lose the business. I am so disappointed and currently searching for my contract with them, as this is one of the reasons why I waited 16 years to get my eyes lasered. Peace of mind for the sake of my vision. This is awful as reading these threads see it has been ongoing occurring for a long time. How can companies reneg on their terms, they also informed me it was goodwill, and I never received anything in writing about any changes to policy/contract.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
L.H says:
1 May 2017

I had my surgery in April 2011 and was promised aftercare for life. It sticks in my mind because the sales guy asked me for details of what I typically spent in a year on eyecare; contact lenses, glasses etc. and calculated the money I’d save. In this he included eye tests and said several times that I would never have to pay for another eye test again. I mentioned that I lived quite a few miles from Cardiff (where my procedure was done) and he said that I would soon be able to go to Swansea for regular eye tests, because they were opening a store there. For 4 years or so there was no mention of paying, then I phoned to make an appointment and I’m suddenly told that there’ll be a charge of £50! I can’t really afford to be paying that, especially when it’s much more than other opticians charge. I’ve had terrible headaches since the procedure and when I’ve gone to other opticians for a second opinion, I’ve been told that I’m better off going back to where I had the procedure because they’ve got my pre-op info and are better trained to understand the changes to the eyes after a procedure. I’ve requested my records from Optical Express several times by filling out the request form, but they are not responding. I’ve read that all patients should receive pre-op info as this is important for future eyecare, but Optical Express told me when I phoned to enquire about getting my details that I’ll be charged for them. They wouldn’t tell me how much. All they said was fill in the request form and I’d receive a letter within 21 days with an amount and details on how to pay. That was last year. The whole experience was a negative one unfortunately and I would never recommend Optical Express.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 May 2017

As I posted a while back L.H and I see subsequently Sasha Rodoy has 12-4-2017 pointed out there is more to this process than “meets the eye ” I got a chorus of boooos ! from – well make up your own mind for posting the truth but as it was a while back I will repeat it ( probably to more condemnation ) . I am not concerned with many health points in my life otherwise I would be in hospital today but ONE thing I value the most and that is my EYESIGHT , nothing , and I mean NOTHING can compensate for blindness – your whole world has collapsed around you, you rely on others for help , you are vulnerable . To let a commercial company operate on your eyes implies absolute trust in their judgement . I still attend hospital as an outpatient as I now have cataracts one slight in my left eye and one a good bit worse in my right eye brought on by my eyes being lasered due to very bad narrow angle glaucoma , it saved my eyesight but caused my cataracts .This wasn’t hidden from me I signed a waver EXACTLY because the eye surgeons KNEW this could happen , it was a case of -go blind or take my chance- no option there and I am glad it was done , but when laser operations are done for other reasons the general public are being kept in the dark about future consequences .Speaking directly to NHS staff I was told -NO– Ophthalmologist surgeons THEY knew will get this operation done they would rather wear glasses . In later life there will be problems for them trying to correct what was done to your eyes , a piece of your cornea is “chipped off ” in the process . I know I will be severely attacked for posting this but I will never withdraw it , no man or woman should be made to suffer blindness or near blindness , I now have a pair of very expensive glasses which certainly help to correct my double vision and sun/ car headlight/ lighting effects and I have no trouble typing this so dont put looks before your eyesight better to wear glasses —-AND SEE –many cant .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sarah says:
16 May 2017

I had my laser eye surgery in 2012 and promised lifetime aftercare but tried to book in for an eye test this week to be told it would be £50 and that they have never offered lifetime cover!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Claire Fellowes says:
6 June 2017

Hi, I had Lasek surgery in Nov 13 but because I had problems they couldn’t discharge me. I ended up having LASIK surgery again after 3 years of going back every few weeks for an eye test. The LASIK was performed FOC I had 2 aftercare appointments and when I phoned to arrange my third I was told there was a fee of £50! I had only had surgery weeks before!! I was completely disgusted with the service from Optical Express. Especially as I am now once again short sighted (enough) to warrant glasses for one eye. I too was told it was a lifetime of aftercare….. More like life time of lies 😠

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 June 2017

Claire I would be interested in the medical prognosis of the “problems ” you had with your eyes . Did they actually tell you or keep you in the dark .If they kept you in the dark then they shouldn’t have a licence to operate. I would not get anymore Lasek eye surgery done to your eyes as years down the line the NHS will have big problems correcting any eye problem you have.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Simon Brennan says:
9 June 2017

Free after care was promised to me too in 2009 when I spent over 3k. Last week when I made an appointment and was asked for £50 I was shocked and they said they only provide free aftercare for 12 months. My feeling go out to those who are having problems and left with this extra expense. They should not be getting away with this.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions