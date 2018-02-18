/ Health

Do you know your options when choosing NHS care?

Doctor
Profile photo of David Hare David Hare Chief Executive of the NHS Partners Network
You need NHS treatment, but you’re not happy about where you have to go for it. You ignore the bad reviews from the neighbours because it’s your only option, right? Wrong. David Hare from NHS Partners Network explains more about your right to choose NHS care…

It’s no wonder more and more people are worried about their ability to get access to high-quality health care.

In December, statistics from the NHS showed that a record 1,750 people were having to wait over a year for routine surgery such as hip and knee replacements. While the figures may show that people are having to wait ever longer for care, there are still reasons to be optimistic.

Care options

Over the past two decades, patients have been given more power over their NHS care. NHS patients currently have the legal right to choose where they receive care if they need to see a consultant for diagnosis or treatment.

If you have to wait longer than the maximum NHS waiting times, which is 18 weeks for a non-urgent physical/mental health condition or two weeks for a cancer specialist, then you can choose to be treated by a different provider. This includes choosing independent providers, too.

An independent provider is a private sector healthcare company that is contracted by the NHS to provide healthcare. And in 2017, independent sector providers treated NHS outpatients over eight days earlier than the national NHS average. What’s more, it’s all free for patients to use, with the cost to the taxpayer the same, too.

So as an NHS patient you have the legal right to choose a health provider on the basis of what is most important to you, whether it’s the closest one to home, the one with the best Care Quality Commission rating or simply the one with the shortest waiting time.

Despite this, we know there is still very little awareness among the public of this power to choose. Indeed, the last time this was measured, only 47% were aware they had a choice about where they receive NHS care and only 40% were offered a choice by their GP.

Navigating NHS options

We want to help set out exactly what people’s rights are, to make it easier for you. We don’t want you to be worried about you or a family member getting stuck at the bottom of the waiting list of your local hospital – we want you to remember that the power to choose is in your hands.

To help us get a better idea of how people are choosing where they get NHS treatment we want to know more about your experiences, such as whether your GP has ever talked you through what your options are around choosing your care provider?

We’re also keen to know whether you’ve reviewed or used any resources, such as NHS Choices, to search for hospitals and clinics near you and compare different providers according to what matters most to you.

This is a guest contribution by David Hare, Chief Executive of the NHS Partners Network. All views expressed here are David’s own and not necessarily also shared by Which?.

duncan lucas says:
Today 08:33

I take it this “right ” is the legislation by HMG by making the public “stakeholders ” ( cover for the word shareholders as it sounds like total privatisation ) but this includes private businesses as well and their services etc. This drive to publicise variety of choice is just a propagandist cover to deflect the bad state of the NHS under Westminster dogma of privatisation . Play up choice – play down REAL government reduction in the NHS to make it look bad and cause the public to cry out —the American version is better . Of course it is — if you can pay and the biggest US public debt is medical expenses people literally dying while still paying off medical bills . As you know this is a bonanza for heath insurance companies where in many cases you need TWO US insurance policies to cover your medical costs. Think on, my wife was a US resident in a US hospital you pay for everything -each injection both by the nurse and the cost of the injection itself -each visit by a nurse- your food – your room – administration costs – each visit by a doctor – EVERY procedure carried out by the doctor in other words a whole multitude of costs beautifully laid out in a long list on your bill . Cant pay for our services when at the reception desk ? then you are sent via ambulance to a “public ” hospital with reduced services downtown . I know there are many people wanting more privatisation but they are the ones who can AFFORD it . UK medical staff are against this creeping privatisation and downgrading of services , many marches of protest but to no avail the political dogma overrules them . Dont be taken in by slick advertising practices by HMG its YOU ! that ends up hurt in the end . Wont happen ? how many times has that been said —and it happens eventually ? Look at Scotland they are fighting against it more and more Holyrood money is being spent in combatting this reduced money from Westminster they are determined not to go down the US road and they have the backing of the people there. Many people moving North are now enjoying a higher quality of service than the equivalent in England and thats a fact.

wavechange says:
Today 09:31

There are many complaints about the NHS, which is under massive pressure because of our ageing population, the cost of drugs and other reasons. In the circumstances, it is very encouraging that we now have choices.

One of the simplest choices we have is to change our GP, and that has existed for many years.

alfa says:
Today 09:46

Changing GP isn’t always that simple when they have all amalgamated into one practice as it can mean a new GP might be out of your area and you might not be covered for home visits.

wavechange says:
Today 10:15

I nearly made the same point in my post, but it’s still an option for many people. Where a practice has several GPs it may be possible to choose an appointment with a GP of your choice unless you need an urgent appointment with the first available GP.

Some have specialist interests, and the best GP I ever had was very well informed about the management of asthma. If this information is not available on the website it could be worth speaking to the practice manager. I was looking at the CQC Inspection and Insight reports for the practice I’m now registered with. It’s rated ‘good’ but not outstanding in all areas examined but the reports are reassuring.

alfa says:
Today 09:43

If you have to wait longer than the maximum NHS waiting times, which is 18 weeks for a non-urgent physical/mental health condition or two weeks for a cancer specialist, then you can choose to be treated by a different provider. This includes choosing independent providers, too

That explains why they always manage to find an appointment just before the 18th week.

I wish I had know about NHS Choices when my husband was in agony for 8 months.

Can anyone tell me how long NHS Choices been available to us?

wavechange says:
Today 11:25

A relative who works for the NHS advised me to have a colonoscopy because one of my parents had suffered from colon cancer. I discussed this with my GP, who looked up a list of those who offer this procedure locally. I’ve had it done twice by the same person and the only problem was that the procedure was cancelled twice because of equipment problems. I then discovered by chance that my neighbour had successfully sued the same consultant a few years earlier because (allegedly) he had allowed a junior to carry out a procedure without adequate supervision and the bowel was damaged, resulting in subsequent need for an emergency admission and treatment. As it happens the consultant has now retired but I hope I can find information that will help me make a choice.

Beryl says:
Today 12:51

What is the position if you prefer to pay to see a consultant? Do you still need referral from your GP or is it possible to go directly to a private healthcare facility for treatment if you are not happy with your local NHS practice?

