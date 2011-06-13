/ Health

Latest NHS review – does reform need a rethink?

7
Plaster on red
Profile photo of Rebecca Owen-Evans Rebecca Owen-Evans
Comments 7

Today the Future Forum reported on what medical staff, patients and the public prescribe for the NHS. In short, it concluded that the government’s NHS reform plans need a rethink. But what changes would you like to see?

When I last talked about NHS reform here on Which? Conversation, the government’s ‘listening exercise’ had just been announced. But today, the NHS Future Forum – an independent panel of experts including clinicians, patient representatives and frontline staff – set out its sixteen recommendations, based on what it heard during this time.

The Forum met with 6,700 people and received 25,000 emails in the process, so it was certainly a thorough exercise. With so many strong opinions, hopefully everyone was able to get their voices heard – if you were involved in these events let us know how they went.

Should GPs run the balance sheet?

Back in April some of you told us that you were unhappy with the government’s proposed changes to the NHS. On handing more decision-making power over to GPs, you were worried that new financial responsibilities might distract them from their real job – healthcare:

‘I do not want to be talking to a doctor who is even remotely concerned about resources. I want him or her to be solely concerned about my health,’ commented Denis Mooney

Others felt that if you weren’t happy with your surgery’s monetary decisions, switching to another doctor may not always be convenient or possible, like it is when switching energy provider for example:

‘This wouldn’t be too bad if there were the possibility of moving to another practice if you didn’t like your local one, but in reality this isn’t an option for most people,’ argued Peter Fisk.

No decision about me, without me?

One of the government’s NHS reform aims was to get patients more involved in the decisions made about their care (‘no decision about me, without me’), meaning feedback from patients would play an important role in raising quality.

But how can we encourage more patients to get involved and give that feedback? And can reform actually offer such encouragement?

For instance, we know that some patients don’t make complaints because they don’t feel they’ll make a difference – or even, as one of you put it, because ‘life’s too short’.

So it’s good to see that one of the Future Forum’s recommendations is to give power over to patients and let them challenge local health services if they’re not happy. Although I’m keen to find out more about how this might work in practice.

The Forum’s treatment plan

The Future Forum’s report is hot off the press – and we’re poring over the details – but here are some of its top line recommendations:

  • Changes should be implemented only when the local NHS is ready;
  • The Secretary of State should remain ultimately accountable for the NHS;
  • Not only GPs but also nurses and specialist doctors – as well as other clinicians – should be involved in decisions about commissioning of care;
  • Citizens should have the power to challenge the local health service when it doesn’t offer meaningful choices or good quality;
  • Organisations that spend NHS money should be subject to high standards of openness and accountability.

We know that NHS reform has been tough on the coalition, but in a speech last week the Prime Minister sought to heal those wounds by giving ‘five guarantees’ for its NHS reform: that the health service will remain truly ‘national’; that efficient and integrated care will be improved; that waiting times will be kept low; that spending on the NHS will increase; and that competition will benefit patients.

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see what the government actually thinks of the Future Forum’s recommendations. In the meantime, what do you think? Has the Future Forum got it right or would you like to make some recommendations of your own?

Comments
7
Guest
Gimcrack says:
14 June 2011

I’m concerned that the government will use any nhs reforms as an excuse to privatise resources. As soon as you do this, then the priority is to shareholders rather than to service users. Just take a look at the railways and energy suppliers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 June 2011

Breaking news – the government has agreed to make changes to the reform bill based on the main recommendations from the Future Forum.

But the shadow health secretary John Healey thinks that the Future Forum’s recommendations don’t go far enough, telling the BBC’s Today programme:

“It may make a very bad bill, a bit less bad, but it doesn’t do enough to remove large parts of the legislation that will turn the NHS into a market in the long run and it doesn’t do enough to stop the break up of the NHS as a national service, so patients will start to see the services they get depend on where they live.”

What do you think?

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-13757380

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of david conquest
Guest
David Conquest says:
28 July 2011

I’m just reading “Private Eye” 1292 which contains an article by Dr Phil Hammond and Andrew Brousfield exposing the results of whistle-blowing in the NHS. I have to say I’m appalled, not so much with what they report, but the fact that it’s still going on.

Those of you who don’t get the “Eye”; I urge you to beg borrow or steal a copy. It makes harrowing reading. But what can we, Joe public, do about it. I shall certainly write to my MP and I would urge all others to do the same. I’ve always known that Health Trusts were a waste of space, but the activities described verge on the criminal. The sooner they’re abolished the better – let the people who know run the whole show – with what appears to be lacking at the moment, accountability.

And what are the Consumers’ Association going to do about it? I would have thought scream very loudly from the rooftops. You have an important voice. Use it

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Rebecca Owen-Evans
Guest
Rebecca Owen-Evans says:
1 August 2011

Thanks very much for your comment David – the Private Eye report certainly made disturbing reading. Although my post concentrated on feedback from patients, it’s also crucial that professionals are able to raise their concerns – and that action is taken to address these. In a related area, the Government recently announced a new ‘duty of candour’, meaning that providers would have to be open and transparent in admitting mistakes – so naturally we’ll be keen to see what this proposal might mean in practice. For more information, see their response to the Future Forum’s report at http://www.dh.gov.uk/en/Publicationsandstatistics/Publications/PublicationsPolicyAndGuidance/DH_127444

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
jhana says:
12 September 2011

how does vip first platinum card work? …its a great deal they offer..any idea

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
9 February 2012

It is clear the “government” are determined to privatise the NHS and will ignore all opposition from within and without the NHS. Well on the bright side numbers of the sick old and poor will die much earlier and cheaper than before – will make pensions cheaper and ‘affordable’ – Back to the 1930s!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of brat673
Guest
brat673 says:
16 March 2014

One thing when you are given a drug that will almost certainly have some side effects is the GP does not stress the importance of those effects! E.G. – drug you are give leads to loss of bone density and the auxiliary medicine to counteract that is very, very, important! Now my wife has developed a compressed fracture of the spine. It is very easy to forget to take a particular tablet on a weekly basis.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions