Does your moisturiser actually make a difference?

Last week, actress Helen Mirren was quoted saying moisturisers probably do nothing. Do you agree?

The L’Oréal ambassador actually used some slightly more colourful language to express her views on moisturisers, but I don’t think Dame Helen is the only one to think this way.

Moisturisers, in fact, beauty products of all kinds, seem to bandy round a lot of claims. I’m not a dermatologist and so I can’t really determine the validity of these, but I’m certainly suspicious of some…

Moisturising misnomer

Last week, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) challenged the skincare brand, Olay, about its claim that its Regenerist products ‘Re-energise skin’s appearance cell by cell’. The challenge came via a cosmetic doctor who noted that the claim was misleading and Olay was asked to substantiate it.

The brand’s owners, Procter & Gamble, said the ‘cell by cell’ claim referred to the skin’s appearance, rather than any physiological effect. The ASA ruled the claim misleading and called for sufficient evidence to support the ‘cell by cell’ claim.

Our findings

And this wouldn’t be the first time a beauty product has been challenged on its advertised claims. Albeit many moons ago now (2009), Which? carried out its own investigation into anti-wrinkle eye-creams – and the results were really quite rubbish. We found that cheap moisturisers performed no better than pricier ones – leaving you wondering if it’s just a waste of money.

As someone who has suffered with eczema over the years, I need a good moisturiser. I’ve tried all kinds of lotions and potions to help my skin – some seemed to work, others were a total waste of money. I’ve tried cheap ones, NHS-prescribed lotions and higher-end creams, too – all with mixed results.

In fact, I have a collection of barely used creams of all kinds at home – ones that brighten your skin, balance the tone, and even plump your face.

Some have been so terrible that they should’ve really been thrown away by now. Yet, what makes me keep them is knowing that each stupid tiny jar/bottle/tube has cost me at least the best part of a tenner, so I feel reluctant to.

Really, looking at how large that collection has become in my quest for a moisturiser that actually works has left me wondering if I should’ve returned them for being just a bit rubbish…

So yes, Dame Helen Mirren, I think I side with you – moisturiser ’probably does f**k –all’…

Have you found a moisturiser that actually works?