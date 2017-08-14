/ Health

Does your moisturiser actually make a difference?

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Last week, actress Helen Mirren was quoted saying moisturisers probably do nothing. Do you agree?

The L’Oréal ambassador actually used some slightly more colourful language to express her views on moisturisers, but I don’t think Dame Helen is the only one to think this way.

Moisturisers, in fact, beauty products of all kinds, seem to bandy round a lot of claims. I’m not a dermatologist and so I can’t really determine the validity of these, but I’m certainly suspicious of some…

Moisturising misnomer

Last week, the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) challenged the skincare brand, Olay, about its claim that its Regenerist products ‘Re-energise skin’s appearance cell by cell’. The challenge came via a cosmetic doctor who noted that the claim was misleading and Olay was asked to substantiate it.

The brand’s owners, Procter & Gamble, said the ‘cell by cell’ claim referred to the skin’s appearance, rather than any physiological effect. The ASA ruled the claim misleading and called for sufficient evidence to support the ‘cell by cell’ claim.

Our findings

And this wouldn’t be the first time a beauty product has been challenged on its advertised claims. Albeit many moons ago now (2009), Which? carried out its own investigation into anti-wrinkle eye-creams – and the results were really quite rubbish. We found that cheap moisturisers performed no better than pricier ones – leaving you wondering if it’s just a waste of money.

As someone who has suffered with eczema over the years, I need a good moisturiser. I’ve tried all kinds of lotions and potions to help my skin – some seemed to work, others were a total waste of money. I’ve tried cheap ones, NHS-prescribed lotions and higher-end creams, too – all with mixed results.

In fact, I have a collection of barely used creams of all kinds at home – ones that brighten your skin, balance the tone, and even plump your face.

Some have been so terrible that they should’ve really been thrown away by now. Yet, what makes me keep them is knowing that each stupid tiny jar/bottle/tube has cost me at least the best part of a tenner, so I feel reluctant to.

Really, looking at how large that collection has become in my quest for a moisturiser that actually works has left me wondering if I should’ve returned them for being just a bit rubbish…

So yes, Dame Helen Mirren, I think I side with you – moisturiser ’probably does f**k –all’…

Have you found a moisturiser that actually works?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 01:02

I have a great deal of respect for the Advertising Standards Authority and how effective it is in curbing misrepresentation in marketing, considering that it is not an official regulator. This description is from Wikipedia: “The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) of the advertising industry in the United Kingdom. The ASA is a non-statutory organisation and so cannot interpret or enforce legislation. However, its code of advertising practice[1] broadly reflects legislation in many instances. The ASA is not funded by the British government, but by a levy on the advertising industry.”

ASA sometimes responds to a single complaint and in this case we are told that: “The complainant, a cosmetic doctor, challenged whether the claim “Re-energises skin’s appearance cell by cell” was misleading and could be substantiated.”

Although ASA upholds many complaints about advertising, these complaints are made after the advertising has been used and the company may have generated substantial profits from a dishonest campaign.

I would like to see all scientific claims independently verified before companies are allowed to use the claims. The best approach is to approve specific wording for claims, allowing the company to change its advertising but reuse the same wording for claims. That is necessary because slight changes to wording can substantially change the message.

If only a single complaint could result in action on nuisance calls.

