/ Health

What’s all the hoo-ha about herbal medicine?

14
Herbal medicine bottles
Profile photo of Joanna Pearl Joanna Pearl Principal Health Researcher
Comments 14

If you’re partial to using herbal remedies to keep you in good health, you may soon find it hard to get served, thanks to new regulations. Is this the best way forward or should we make up our own minds?

There’s a storm brewing in the world of herbal medicines.

If you’re among the one in four who’ve used a herbal remedy in the last two years, you may regard products containing St John’s Wort or echinacea as almost part of the mainstream medicine cabinet.

But under EU law such products will have to be licensed by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from May 1.

The regulator will be looking for good scientific evidence that they are high quality and safe. Otherwise, they need to be prescribed by a herbal practitioner on a register being planned by the Health Professions Council.

Critics argue that the licensing is necessary and will make sure ineffective, or even dangerous, products won’t be on the market. Whereas advocates say many people gain a lot from these herbal medicines, and expensive license fees will squeeze small suppliers out of the market.

And there’s further furore about registered practitioners being able to supply unlicensed products, a government decision which some believe amounts to an unwarranted legitimacy on unlicensed products.

Do you think it’s about time herbal medicines had to prove their worth or be taken off the shelves, and what do you think about registered practitioners selling unlicensed products?

Comments
14
Profile photo of dean
Member
Dean says:
24 February 2011

Herbal remedies that work are called “Medicine”

Other effective herbal remedies are called “Illicit substances” because apparently you are not allowed to enjoy them.

Everything else is just a con that relies on the placebo effect. If you believe something enough, your mind makes it happen.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
24 February 2011

‘Herbal remedies that work are called “Medicine”’ – Nice little Tim Minchin reference – he’s having his stand up discussion on herbal medicines (and other topics) made into a cartoon movie. Here’s the trailer featuring the reference:

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
3 March 2011

Do you think it’s about time herbal medicines had to prove their worth? For the most part they already have! See quinine. Herbalism is another word for chemistry.

Should they be taken off the shelves? Those that have been proved not to work, yes! Those sold in the wrong doses, ie too feeble to have any effect or too strong so that they are dangerous, yes! Those made by unlicensed companies, who may put cooking oil in the capsule instead of peppermint oil for all we know, yes!

What do you think about registered practitioners selling unlicensed products? Fine them when caught, and close down recidivists.

Let us be protected not by taking good things away from us, but by keeping an eye on them for us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JP says:
4 March 2011

Your report isn’t actually correct. To get a traditional herbal registration products only have to show they are of consistent quality, safe and manufactured to high standards. They do NOT have to prove efficacy, ie that they work!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Joanna Pearl
Member
Joanna Pearl says:
4 March 2011

Thank you for your post and your interest – your point is gladly taken, of course, and a change made accordingly. I wonder if I could encourage you to elaborate on your views on the sale of these products?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richardt
Member
RichardT says:
11 March 2011

When is a herb a food and when is it a medicine?

Many of the herbal remedies can be grown in your garden or picked from the wild. I have a www site listing many wild food plants – http://www.torrens.org.uk/FFF/

A herbal remedy is usually useful only because something is missing from the diet.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
raimondas says:
21 March 2011

another they to make money.greedy bustards want more and more.i decide what i must to eat and what medicine i must to use.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Diana Price says:
28 April 2011

Herbal medicines, made by the right people and research is vital, do we really want to encourage the drug giants, no, they make too much money as it is!!
Give us all freedom of choice,,please………………………………..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Shell says:
4 May 2011

If ther’re that concerned a government warning if they must
on all unlegislated products to remind people of the possible risks and pitfuls (i’ve yet to come accross). Just like they put on cigarettes and alcohol but in the right context of course will surely less infringement of our rights?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Shell says:
3 May 2011

This has made me so angry – as people have started to wise up to the dangers of prescription drugs and are looking more and more to the benefits of alternative therapies along comes big brother and stirs up trouble. This is draconian taking away our freedom of choice and it will only get worse, we need to stand united and shout loud to false these bullies back down. I speak from personal experience and after a debilitaing 2 yrs and the most dreadful side effects from the use of prescribed drugs I found an alternative that has put me in remmission for the first time and now this! ARRHHGGG!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Shell says:
3 May 2011

*Sorry meant to say “force!”

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Diana Price says:
3 May 2011

I do totally agree with you, lets hope this never happens, and sense is sought!

We do have choice, but some are determined we shouldn’t, leave us alone and stop feeding the drug giants, and their profits!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
5 May 2011

Thanks for your comments Shell and Diana – you may be upset to hear that new EU rules came into force at the weekend banning hundreds of herbal remedies. According to The Guardian: “Under the directive, herbal medicines will now have to be registered. Products must meet safety, quality and manufacturing standards, and come with information outlining possible side-effects.”

There’s a petition against the ban here if you want to add your names: http://www.avaaz.org/en/eu_herbal_medicine_ban/

So, does this new ruling change your opinion about the sale of herbal remedies?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Molly says:
5 May 2011

What about a ban on alcohol and tobacco while they are at it?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions