/ Health

Is it too hard to get an appointment with your GP?

121
Woman sick on phone
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Comments 121

Have you ever been stuck on the phone trying to get an appointment at your doctor’s surgery, just to find that there aren’t any available? You’re not alone – millions of us have trouble booking a slot with our GP.

In a survey of two million people during 2010, a fifth said they found it difficult to make an appointment with their GP over the phone.

The GP Patient Survey also discovered that one in five people struggled to see their doctor ‘fairly quickly’, with the main cause being a lack of available appointments.

Due to NHS targets, you should be able to get an appointment with a GP or nurse within 48 hours. But, as we all know, we’re often not that lucky.

Our 2009 investigation found that 39% of people in the UK (or around 13 million people) had to make several attempts to get through to their surgery by phone. Thankfully, the GP Patient Survey suggests that this percentage has dropped.

Knowing when to call

Most of the time, it’s about knowing when to call. I’ve always made sure to ring early in the morning to ensure a consultation on the same day. However, this also creates problems.

Almost half of the population is required to call their surgery first thing to get a slot. This influx makes it more difficult for people to get through, as they’re competing with fellow patients for a free phone line.

For instance, my friend battled to get through to her local practice last week. When she finally did, she was told that there were no appointments for the next three weeks! Of course, like most working people, she was after an evening appointment, which are a tad difficult to get hold of. Yet these are the slots that many of us want – in our 2009 survey, half of the 2,400 people we asked wanted appointments outside of 9am to 5pm.

Is the system flawed?

So do you think there is an inherent problem with the way GP appointments have to be made in the UK? Jo Webber, deputy policy director of the NHS Confederation, emphasises the importance of being able to use your GP practice:

‘Patients need to be able to access their GP easily otherwise there is a serious risk they will add to the already considerable pressures faced by A&E departments and 999 services.’

How many times have you tried unsuccessfully to get through to your GP, or been told you can only phone to book appointments at certain times of day?

Comments
121
Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
Julie Shrive says:
13 April 2013

In my area the Doctors did a paydeal with [name removed] ,approx 20 years ago, under Thatcher , so they now hold the purse strings .It used to be the top Specialists in hospitals. Yes those who maladministrate social services have now access to our records which they shortened to their corporate bias, so my Online Record is libellous ignoring my disability & those doing the referring are a call centre. Any Doctor who can say to you before take you on after raised issue re: GMC they were going to rotate yearly, take no account of history further referrals or hospital medication after 4 hospital depts cut me off . GPs had said not taught about condition that required antibiotics.Now they regard them as ‘poison “their words.Four surgeries did this.
They are ignoring the fact that same behaviour resulted in cardiac arrest 6 yrs ago never having been referred( weekly follow up visits)
The GPs do as they are directed by their contracts as do hospital Doctors too. Many no longer take the hippocratic oath because if did would not be able to work under such conditions so many are not trained here.They know no different.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David says:
15 April 2013

Yes, I agree. I can’t see anybody and of course my illness doesn’t exist, bipolar ll, but I’m sure it will exist when the rail line is closed down thus making everybody late home because the Transport Police have to remove a body from the tracks, south of Preston. Peace to you all and god bless us Jimbo, if he exists.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
15 April 2013

ye s i exist i have been at hospital all day having a camera looking at my bowels got to go back tomorrow to have a biopsy sorry i am late answering you but the next 3 days i have to go to differant hospitals i thought they could do it all at one but no just let us suffer at our expence

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
17 April 2013

whent for the biopsy only to be told after 4 hours that they did not want to do it because of my heart condition another wasted day and god knows how much it cost me i could have told them all this at the start do they never read your mediclal history apperantly not had a ct scan this afternoon but no answers again how are we suppose to trust them jimbo

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
PEGGY says:
14 May 2013

I hardly go to the doctors the most is about three / four times a year only when I feel really ill and can never get appointment have to wait up to a week if not more and the emergency doctor is just a talk over the phone cant go in what is the point – i had no voice /sore thoat and high temperture he call me back and explained how i was feeling couild hardly talk he ask – whats the problem ? tell him in a very sore thoat and no voice he says and what do you want me to do? you can be half dead and cant get in to see the doctor and when yuou do they in such a rush to get you out the door they not bothered how sick you are??? we pay our money each money but we dont get service we not getting it for free – taking it off my pay each month – SHOULD DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE SERVICES WE GET FOR OUR MONEY

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
15 May 2013

i dont know about else but does anyone have problems with getting there prescriptions today i had to phone my docs because there was 3 items left off my repeat prescription only to be told by the snoty receptions that SHE couldnt give them to me since when do they get a degree in being a doctor 1 of the items is to help my sugar level low because i have type 2 diabetes 1 is for controlling my prostate as they think i have prostate cancer and the last 1 is to stop wetting myself this happens every month and i am sick of it i take 32 tablets a day and been going to the same chemist for 3 years who do you complain about it??? oh the doc have know blocked my phone so i cant ring them

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 May 2013

My GP surgery will deliver prescriptions to several local pharmacies, so that they are ready to collect within 48 hours of ordering online or by phone. I have been told that some pharmacies will deliver free-of-charge to people who would have difficulty in collecting their medicines. I’m not in that category but you might be.

Best of luck in getting this sorted out.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
15 May 2013

Thanks for your quick reply i eventuly got through to someone who was over 18 and got it all sorted is it any wonder they dont keep jobs cheers jimbo

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
26 June 2013

orderd my prescription on 21-6-13 went down just for cost 5 quid each way in a taxi lloyds chemist they told me there computer and phone line was not working and hadnt been for 2 weeks WHO runs a chemist and leaves it for 2 weeks without doing something about there computer or phone had to go back next day at the same cost to me they are the worst chemist in this country sorry it was a friday when i orderd and tuesday before i got my tablets its been this way since they went computerised well i have had enough of them

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Mikeyone says:
27 June 2013

This is the way it is now and can’t see it getting better jimbo m8, I have the same problem, they say its been sent to chemist electronically, then you go to pick it up and they say it hasn’t arrived,so then I’ve got to go back to the doctors deceptionist and get one written out by hand,which is what they should have done the first time,only had it waiting for me once, and I felt like a lottery winner,but when you say you’ve had enough, what are you going to do go back to witch doctors, I sympathise with you jimbo.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
27 June 2013

i couldnt put it better myself thanks for the swift reply i thought it was me

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jgh30
Member
John H says:
27 June 2013

The time taken to grant audiences is not the only way that GPs demonstrate a lack of promptness in dealing with their customers.

On 5th November 2009 (yes 2009) I posted a comment about poor hygiene and other concerns about my doctor’s surgery on NHS Choices. Nothing further was heard until yesterday (26th June 2013) when that website emailed me to say that the practice had that day posted a response. This contained neither apologynor explanation for the delay.

Can anyone beat that record for the time taken by a “professional” organisation to respond to a comment or complaint?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
13 July 2013

if you think getting a gp appointment is hard to get try and get to see some body at a hospital it is a joke i am waiting to see a heart doctor i was told i had prostate cancer it took 3 weeks to see my gp i had to beg her to send me to see a heart doctor seeing david cameron on friday was easier i have been given a phone number that is i dont think exists a NHS web site that crashes as soon as you log on this health service is at its lowest ever thanks to cameron & co

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Karl says:
19 July 2013

I am fed up with my Doctors surgery,it takes absolutely ages to get through,but when you do there are no appointment available,all they do is fob you off with excuses,so every time I get ill I no longer waste my time,I go to an NHS Drop in centre as unlike Doctors Surgeries they actually see you and give you the treatment needed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
zena says:
27 May 2014

I’m a teacher, so have to try book an evening appointment)(which are very difficult to get hold of) or wait until half term to book an appointment if I can. However, most of the doctors in my surgery take half term off, which I understand, as they have children. This does create a huge problem for me. I’d like surgeries to offer more ‘after’ work hours so I could see the doctor when I need to.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Brian Hughes says:
6 June 2014

What are the rules regarding appointments?
It is impossible to get an appointment with my GP the following day or even in the same week.
I rang for an appointment on 6th June and was told the earliest appointment was 18th June. This is not the first time this has happened,, I regularily have to book 2 weeks in advance and twice I needed to go to A&E and waited 5 to 8 hours, this is unacceptable, I am nearly 70, worked all my life paying taxes and NHS contributions [this comment has been edited by mods to align with the Which? Conversation guidelines]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Mike says:
6 June 2014

I don’t think there are any rules any more, I used to be involved in patent user group, have since left due to being used as a PR gimmick that’s all that seems to happen with them nowadays, I’ve had cancer and am clear up to date touch wood, our group fought hard getting the thirty day pathway from diagnosis to treatment, but they can’t manage it I know people to numerous to mention who are now dead because of lack of treatment, what use is the thirty day pathway when it can take you a fortnight two see your doctor, the only way is sue the pants of them and if you are still alive use the money to have some treatment and if you are on your last legs put it in a bank account to be used for your family if they ever get ill, god forbid, but the situation isn’t going to get any better as the NHS is going into meltdown so heaven help us, at this rate we will be going back to medicen men and witchcraft.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
6 June 2014

Brian, you might not think so, but you are probably one of the luckier ones.

I used to be able to get an appointment with my doctor within a few days, a week at most. Now it is 6 weeks for my doctor, 4 weeks for my second choice of several doctors and 3 weeks for a nurse. A&E waiting is about 5 hours and they want to shut that down and make you drive another 15 miles.

There is no patient care any more. If animals had to wait this long for treatment, it would be called animal cruelty.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
6 June 2014

And I forgot the 18-24 weeks you have to wait for a consultant.!!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mike says:
6 June 2014

Sue the pants of them, that’s all I can say.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mark says:
16 September 2014

Brian,
you are very lucky to get an appointment, I work 12 hours shift so i can’t get an appointment at all as my doctors does not booked appointments in advance as it only book on the day and within 20 minutes of trying to get through at 8 am all the appointments have gone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of papagray
Member
papagray says:
6 June 2014

under the new legislation passed by this parliament
to sue them would mean using your own funds legal aid does not extend to this anymore
the only answer is to move doctors I have and have a great practice hopefully they move a little into the modern world and let us order scripts online.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Mike says:
7 June 2014

Doctors earn good money, with all the little perks they have from drug company’s etc, they don’t get the sympathy vote anymore well not in my book,I have to physically graft 8 to 10 hours a day for a£120 a day so for gods sake stop whingeing pull you fingers out and get the job done, or like a customer said to me if you don’t like your job find a different one.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Maya says:
9 July 2014

At the end of May I was advised I would need blood tests and an ultra sound scan on my liver. After several blood tests each week and the scan showing a slightly enlarged liver plus kidney stones, in both kidneys, I was told I needed more blood tests and a referral to a urology clinic.

I called for the results of my blood tests and was told the GP had made a note that he’d like to see me for a routine appointment. According to the receptionist I can’t have a phone appointment until 28th July (today is the 9th!) or an actual appointment until 4th August.

My problems started out of the blue and I’m obviously anxious about the latest blood results but have to wait over 4 weeks to get the results! At least my urology appointment arrived today for 2nd September so that’s something but I can’t believe I have to wait over 4 weeks to see my GP – that’s totally unacceptable!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
Sky Blue Pink says:
1 November 2014

I am spending weeks going in to GPs begging for referrals taken away one was chronic utis acute 3 weekly now causing severe spinal problems.6 years it was weekly visit for NO REFERRALS & one problem at time making everything else worse .
The Prof says the heart attack & spinal spasiciity not his remit but not allowing GPs to refer as Research is the disability [ low priority] affecting most problems the uro & neuro.
I suspect I am a guinea pig withdraw antibiotics I will get sepsis[ pyuria] & die .Do they care ? The Neurologist has watchful waiting on form as possibly relates to genetic multi infart dementia which Mother had severely.They then blame me for them not treating me appropriately in the Community.This is deliberately negligent causing even more problems .Thery still not addressed the medical interactions caused by so many medications despite 3-5 visits & one is diazepan which is addictive,the others cause weight gain.Am now having to spend £1000s abroad getting decent treatment.Not doing a back xray when presented at A&E over 20 x is not it.As a result had t0 spend £500 to find these specialists not addressing the minimally invasive .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Usmangani Adam says:
13 February 2015

There were many occasions I experienced getting appointment with GP which we can say, our GP system goes back to stone age slowly!! The latest experience was my three years old son had cuffing for three days, medicine for cuff is not offered from chemists by minor ailment card. My wife phoned 9:15 to surgery for appointment, receptionist said Doctor would call me after 12:00PM so fist three ours was already gone!! then I had to wait for doctor’s call every single moment keeping my phone front of me. every single moment I was scared of don’t miss call from doctor, these moments are really stressful!! After waiting 7 ours at the end I missed call because I went to another room for few seconds. So after waiting 7 hours which looked like 7 centuries Doctors duty was fulfilled by giving me a 15 second’s miss call!! can’t understand in which era are we living?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Shonafish says:
23 February 2015

My gp makes appointments from 8am, i called continusouly from 8am until i got trought at 8.10am this showed on my phone records as calling 55 times, because i needed an appointment for this morning. 55 times! When i finally got through the earliest appointment is 16.40 somehow they are all gone in 10 mins. Btw this appointment should have been made 7 days after my last one, but this one is a month later as i couldnt get in wjen i called all the appointments are always gone.This is disgusting and completely unnecessary.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Very Frustrated Patient says:
17 March 2015

This happens also at my gp so I hear you..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Very Frustrated Patient says:
17 March 2015

I can never get in when I need to be treated but if it’s for a routine checkup that they send a letter for I’m. In straight away…my surgery is an absolute joke! Chirpy receptionists who couldn’t care less if your ill or not say the same thing like they are programmed “can you call back at 8am? ” Well I would if I was that I’ll I can’t sleep till 4am and so I’m Def not waking up 4 hours later to be left on hold for half hour while you have your morning cuppa! I’m disgusted at the level of service my gp surgery provide…something has to be done!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
17 March 2015

The only sure way to get an early appointment at my local GP Practice is to physically go there to make it if you are able or ask a friend or relative to go for you. Its much easier for receptionists to fob you off on the ‘phone than it is for them to confront you face to face.

Why doesn’t the NHS introduce a system similar to the Sale of Goods and Services Act whereby it is a fundamental human right to be receive the appropriate care within a certain time limit. They have done this at A & E with a 4 hour waiting time limit so why not incorporate a similar system at Primary Care level? It may help to reduce the numbers attending the already overworked A & E Depts.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
1 June 2015

I am strongly in favour of anything that takes the pressure off the A&E departments. Lest we forget, ‘A & E’ stands for Accident and Emergency, both of which require urgent attention and priority. It is disgraceful that routine treatments are being performed at A&E that should be dealt with at the primary care level. Obviously, A&E has to accept whatever presents and give the best treatment they can. There is usually a triage process to ensure that criticality is taken into account in dealing with accident cases and emergencies like heart attacks and strokes, but the more ‘non-essential’ cases that are dealt with at A&E the less efficient and the more overstretched the service becomes. Some of these non-accident or non-emergency cases have the cheek to complain about the length of time they are kept waiting and give the hard-pressed staff a difficult time, which can’t be good for caring for a genuine emergency that might arrive at any time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Andrew says:
1 June 2015

Getting better?
I don’t think so.
If I have a problem and go to the A&E, they’re wonderful.
But try to get an appointment to see a GP so that I don’t have to go to the A&E when it gets bad, well that’s a whole ‘nother story.

Must call between 8 and 8:30 – but they never answer the phone, or you can come in, but not before 9 am, and you may or may not be seen.
(last week I took time off, 2 days, went into the GPs office, phone rang and rang and rang, and no-one answered it, so I know it’s not that it’s just “busy”, and still I could not get an appointment)

So, if you have a job, you can’t get an appointment, without taking time off work.

I even have private insurance, but that doesn’t help, you have to get in to see the GP first, before you can use the private insurance.

NHS – A&E is fabulous, the people working there are all wonderful
GPs – well I don’t know about every other GP, but I can tell you that the one I’m registered with won’t see you unless you can sit in the lobby for more than 2 days.

I’ve talked with a couple of friends, registered in other practices, and they say it’s the same thing.

Is there some kind of slow-down going on? are the office staff on strike? why aren’t they answering the phones? why won’t they make an appointment?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 June 2015

We pay GPs a big enough salary and in my view they should repay that by recognising that we have health issues round the clock and at weekends. In my youth GPs had an emergency doctor on call at night and weekends. You could also get same-day appointments if you felt it was necessary. It worked then and should do now.

Many surgeries – now “health centres” – are often well equipped and well staffed during the day and I see no reason why they could not deal with the minor injuries and other problems that currently people take to A&E. Take the unnecessary pressure off hospitals and leave them to deal promptly with real emergencies.

It’s time the medical profession started to think “how we can” instead of “why we can’t”.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Lesley Green says:
24 June 2015

I tried to make an appointment with my GP only to be told I couldn’t get in to to see one for five weeks I couldn’t help but laugh. She said if it’s an emergency the doctor could ring me back so i explained to the receptionists my problem and she classed it an emergency appointment . So I waited all day with my phone next to me only to have a phone call from the receptionists to say the doctor had been called out on an emergency and would call me back in the morning. So all day I waited yet again for a phone call from the doctor, eventually the next day I received a missed call at 6.50 in the evening with a message from my GP apologising for the delay , and could I ring the following morning to see if I can get in because it’s clear I need to see a doctor. I do understand doctors are really busy but to me this is ridiculous . So I have now decided to. Change to a different doctors surgery which is a real shame because I’ve been at this surgery for 25 years.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Susan says:
2 November 2015

I have had the some problem with my Doctors. You have to ring at 8am to get an appointment. So i did and the phone rang and rang when you get the secretary she said’s sorry you will have to try again tomorrow all the appointments have gone. Its my back I tell her but she said’s take some pain killers and ring back tomorrow like I haven’t taken some pain killers. In the end I had an ambulance at my door with gas and air a few day later. Why can I not make an appointment when I need one it puts me off ever phoning them . I will always now think twice about doing so again and I could end up in a worst state.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 November 2015

Sounds like a problem I had 5 months ago . I wakened in the morning to extreme pain ,it just got worse till I was doubled up in pain gasping out loud it got so bad I fainted several times . It died down slightly for a few hours then came back strong ,not one to rush to a doctor I suffered it for several days but it just got so bad I couldn’t look after my chair-bound wife and she ended up phoning the doctor who told me to come to the surgery. I practically crawled down the road after tests it turned out I was passing blood due to stones in the kidney -advice given keep drinking till you pass it . Anybody who has had this will know apart from cancer its the worst pain you can feel -no hospital journey to break it up – it took a WEEK for it to pass and the same 5 months for me to recover as I was as weak as water and thought “my number was up ” .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of SHAL
Member
SHAL says:
2 March 2016

At my surgery I rang at 8oclock am got through at 8.05to make an appointment to see a woman doctor only to be told that there were no women doctors available so I asked for a male doctor to which the reply from the receptionist was we have no male doctors either to which I replied if you do not get me an appointment I am writing to my local MP with that she had a sit and wait app with a women doc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sue says:
14 March 2016

I’ve got an inflamed gallbladder. I know that’s what it is but the earliest GP appointment is in two weeks time and I’m in a lot of pain. All I need is an ultrasound to confirm it. No wonder A and E Departments are feeling the strain, because you have to go there because you have to wait so long to see a GP!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
14 March 2016

Sue -thats a painful condition ,hope you dont need it taken out as it isnt a small operation ,at least not in my day when a female relative had to get her,s removed ,big scar. It did mean she had to watch what she eat after that . Your post interests me because of the 2 week wait and I am doing a survey to see if camerons unofficial –treat young people first– is the reason . I dont want to know your age but does this aspect apply to you. ? I dont frequent GP,s surgeries usually keeping a “stiff upper lip ” but I thought at least I would get sent to a hospital for stones in the kidney,s ,it took a week to pass them ,you can imagine the pain ,all he gave me were pills and “keep drinking “I thought that was the “end ” .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jeremy says:
1 May 2016

I just don’t understand it here in UK, why is it so bad? I’m from Australia living in London and when i first registered for a doctor i was told i would have to wait 2 – 3 weeks. So you have to know in advance if you’re going to be sick? I had been terribly i’ll for 3 days , fever, vomiting, diarrhea etc, so i decided to go to a walk in clinic instead where after waiting 5 hours i was told that i didn’t really need to see a doctor and i would only be seeing a nurse. Upon explaining my symptoms the nurse she asked me if i had eaten out in the last 3 days, after i replied that i hadn’t eaten out at all, she just out of no where looked me straight in the face and said exactly this “Why are you trying to deny it could be something you have eaten?”. I was literally just speechless. Anyway a long story short, she prescribed me water. I then went across the road to the chemist and asked if they had anything to settle my stomach and diarrhea and she just looked at me and said you need to see a doctor, i literally just laughed.

In Australia you don’t have to register with a doctor, you can just ring any clinic and make an appointment, only sometimes if you’re ringing after midday you might not be able to get an appointment on the same day, and if you can’t you can just go to a walk-in clinic and be seen by a doctor within an hour, a doctor! not a damn nurse! Not to mention most doctors surgeries are open saturday and sundays too, here seems they are all closed on the weekend.

Plus lately there have been so many horror stories in the UK of patients been sent home from hospital with paracetamol after seeing a doctor for symptoms of high fever, vomting etc only to die a few hours later from meningitis. One patient even had all the classic symptoms and the RASH and the doctor sent her home with paracetamol where she later died.

Health care system here is absolutely crazy, i’m afraid to see a doctor in UK. My parter is Lithuanian and i had to see a doctor and endocrinologist there 2 years ago as i just found out i had graves disease, and i can tell you with out a doubt the health care system in Lithuania is 100% better than here in UK.

I’ve seriously never seen anything like it.

Crazy

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 May 2016

Jeremy there are a whole lot of issues on the NHS in the UK . One initial one was people from places like the US where you pay for medical treatment coming on “medical holidays ” and getting treatment here that would cost them 10,s of 1000,s of $$$$ in the US, for free ,called in the US “freeloading ” it caused a “big stink ” here and regulations were brought in . Second the UK NHS is about 35 % privatized and heading for total privatization in ENGLAND , there are staff shortages as medical people have to work long hours so that shareholders can get a big profit . The people running them are, in effect accountants not medical staff , supplies are limited because of high drug costs by rip-off giant pharmaceutical companies charging extortionate prices for their patented drugs , this is being fought against in places like India where the government says -enough already – and is backing home made generic varieties without giving the giants their profits . Doctors are self employed in GP surgeries ie- private businesses contracted to the NHS , there is a lot more but you see the UK is not Australia nor parts of Europe.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 May 2016

To add indirectly to Jeremy,s post a “startling ” piece of news has reached me from the Home of far-right Capitalism in relation to health care .AS you know the biggest debt in the US is health care not a mortgage many people taking their whole lives to pay off the medical charges “Obamacare ” was introduced but highly criticised by insurance companies and BB who were in the medical business . But hold on the great State of Colorado could become the first US State to replace it with —hold on —- an equivalent of the UK NHS — dont all jump up with indignation shouting –never ! we wont let it its “un- American ” they actually want to impose a tax hike on Colorado residents to pay for it –$38 billion of 10 % on the payroll tax –notice in this country cameron is using that as an excuse to Privatise the NHS . It would mean all residents would have EQUAL care – no gold-silver or bronze care and they could chose any doctor and specialist whether in or out of the network and deductibles would also be elimated . US BB medical are spitting fire as is Insurance groups ,do I need to say why ? well yes some might still think the US is run in a philanthropic manner —Profit -money $Billions – it will be interesting to see how far it gets and whether the Colorado residents vote it in ,there again they voted in Bernie Sanders so there is a chance . I look forward to watching massive funds being pumped into media advertising telling the people how its too dear when US medical costs are enormous even priced down to napkins and face masks etc etc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
pauline says:
23 May 2016

i have tried to get a GP appointment for the last week and again this morning. I have a problem with my eye which has been on going for over a month. I have done what we are advised to do speak to a pharmacist, been to an optician, tried several over the counter products recommended by pharmacist, now have been advised to seek treatment from Gp. How can i when i cant get an appointment. I am so worried in case it is something serious, i cant keep using antibiotic eyedrops to ease the problem as pharmacist says only to use them for 5days!!! What do i do now????

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
23 May 2016

pauline- the official line and the one I was forced to travel as part of NHS diversification is that you MUST visit an optician ,not necessarily the one you have been attending . Get an eye test and if they find anything wrong with your eyes that they as opticians cant sort they will recommend you to an NHS eye clinic . They will send you an appointment card to attend hospital and do tests on your eyes , this might take several visits but then they will advise the next NHS treatment . I should know I went through all that and still attend . So dont start with a GP appointment you will only be told to visit an optician ,once the optician sends in his report they MUST act -full stop !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Lucie says:
15 July 2016

At my GP surgery I’m pretty sure half the battle is wether the receptionist thinks your exaggerating ! A few months back I caught flu from my daughter, after a week the fever, headache and severe cough hadn’t subsided. I have asthma so knew it was a good idea to call to be sure I didn’t have a chest infection. I managed to be granted a telephone consultation with the nurse who oodly prescribed a nose spray thinking the head pain was actually my sinus’s (never had sinus issues) a week on no change but the cough was horrific with all sorts coming up. Called again got a telephone consultation with GP, he prescribed a low dose of antibiotic an said it’s most likely viral. 1 week on after feeling slight relief I started feeling extreemly wheezy with not much change to the cough. The 2nd day I called I demanded to see someone as I couldn’t see how my chest could be Assesed over the phone. Then I got an appointment with the nurse at the minor ailments clinic(minor difficulty breathing) I was straight away placed on a nebulizer, my sats were low and nurse said I had pneumonia. A month later still not feeling quite right my asthma meds were increased. 1 month on again another course of steroids and then they agreed I probably should have an xray. 5 hrs late they call saying I need a ct scan but will have to be in a waiting list. All this caused me severe anxiety and when I saw a dr and broke down he literally made me feel a complete waste of time. Since I’ve felt awful but am too embarrassed to go back so have to hope this is all just anxiety. As soon as my referals through I’ll be leaving that surgery as I have zero confidence in them

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 July 2016

Lucie anything to do with your lungs should be taken seriously .A lung infection makes its way down your lungs starting with upper congestion ,it is not something that “goes away ” unless you have a high body resistance and it lasts for a long time (years). It can cause permanent scarring to the lungs and giving you a low dose of anti-biotics without an x- ray and hospital investigation can not only only be temporary relief it can make the infection stronger because it can easily overcome the anti-biotics if the infection is deep enough . If the pills the doctor gave you didnt work inn the long run and you still have it and it is getting worse then your health is in serious danger at the very least of permanent lowering of lung efficiency , which if you had an accident and needed serious surgery would hamper your ability to be given anesthetics via the mouth . While this is the serious end of it , this is something nobody should make light of , if your doctor is not ,in your eyes performing his duties of keeping you in good health you can complain to the county council and also the medical authorities . Your health is in YOUR hands please dont leave this Lucie. I have worked in hospitals (infectious diseases ) and that includes serious lung infections and the results thereof .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Bez says:
15 July 2016

Trying to get an appointment in my area (Cornwall) is harder than ever. It’s made me lose faith and feel daily that there is no point even trying. I’m currently experiencing Bipolar symptoms and I want to be able to get diagnosed with this, but this is impossible without seeing a GP first. You can ring every day, early in the morning for a week and you’d still get nowhere. Something has to change. This is a failing system.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 July 2016

Bipolar symptoms dont normally “go away ” without some mental help , either of drugs or as an outpatient in a hospital but as you say you have to be diagnosed first Bez to get treatment . Your doctor , unless he has degrees in psychiatry has not the qualifications to judge and must refer you to a specialist . If you are refused treatment there are many mental health charities that I can provide to take up your case . Go down to the surgery , kick up a fuss about it , at the very least it will get them thinking and get beyond the “SS” guard at the reception . I have on many occasions had to be strong in my communications with surgeries to get help both for me and my wife , I dont take no for an answer when it comes to health luckily the message sinks in and it has saved my life and my wife,s on several occasions. Get back and let me know how you get on Bez , I know about depression etc and also the serious effects it an have on your life .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 July 2016

Have you tried sending a letter to the surgery Bez? I have found this was quite effective when my wife was ill. A doctor came round the next day.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 August 2016

I, too, have good experience from a case where the effort required to send a proper typewritten letter (complete with a “wet signature”) had a dramatically good effect in resolving problems with a particular practice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 July 2016

Both Lucie and Bez throw into highlight this privatisation of the English health service where the Nation is talked into –“its too dear ” privatise it , this angers me I dont mind paying taxes for it . In Scotland a very different attitude is taken some heath matters are devolved and according to the latest news in an effort to stave off the Scots from leaving the UK our new PM might be willing to devolve much more and even welfare ( but it is a two edged sword ” ) financially wise .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Quin says:
16 August 2016

Our local surgery now has no permanent doctors, all have resigned. It used to be an 11 doctor practice. In addition most of the nursing staff have left. It is a two branch practice and one branch now closes two afternoons a week and recently they closed it another full day due to lack of staff. Even reception staff are leaving because of the way the practice is being mismanaged.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 August 2016

Surgeries run on a contract system with the NHS in other words most are self-employed . If you think the surgery is being mismanaged you should contact your local councilor who will take it up with the local health authority . They cannot close down surgeries without registering you with another local one , I have seen a case of a lady doctor runing a practice all on her own but as she got older she coudnt take anymore and asked for help but didn,t get on with the doctors who wanted to take the practice from her and she resigned even though the local residents loved her .The practice was taken over by another surgery a few miles away but the patients don,t like them as much.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
17 August 2016

A number of general practices seem to be having difficulty retaining GP’s but for all of them at one surgery to resign and not be replaced by permanent doctors is very unusual, although perhaps recruitment is under way. The NHS Primary Care Commissioning Group for your area is responsible for the provision of general practices sufficient for the needs of the population and for the proper management of the services, but these Groups tend to be difficult to contact and engage with. Local newspapers are sometimes able to get information and relay this to local residents and some PCCG’s will issue statements but they are not noted for their openness. Your PCCG might have a website giving information on the current position and what it is doing about it. There could be malpractice issues at the root of what has happened in your area. The NHS is a branch of national government so I suggest you contact your Member of Parliament as the person most likely to be able find out the facts, inform constituents, and press for early resolution of whatever problem has caused this situation to develop. Local councillors can also apply pressure but the NHS is not under any obligation to answer to them in the same way as it is accountable to MP’s.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
17 August 2016

These mass resignations are not as unusual as you might imagine, John. And they’re part of a worrying trend.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
17 August 2016

Thanks, Ian. I thought such cases were isolated [there is a similar situation not far from us but there have been no references to other examples and I thought perhaps Quin’s report was related to that case]. Is there a common cause? Are practices becoming “incorporated” like schools are and doctors don’t want to work under those constraints? Perhaps the most recent changes to GP’s contracts have altered their attitude and commitment to community general practice. I agree, it is all rather disturbing.

I think the pressures and workloads on some local surgeries are becoming intolerable owing to a variety of factors. Anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that this explains the significant rise in patients and minor casualties presenting at A&E. In Norfolk, private medical care in independent hospitals, via day procedures and a standard menu of mainly orthopaedic treatments, appears to be booming and that trend must be attracting qualified personnel away from NHS service [although some of them also act as NHS consultants for part of their actual patient contact time].

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 August 2016

It might have something to do with the government plans for GP,s to work -8am -8pm -SEVEN days a week –AND – consult with patients on Skype and email. But that just one of the issues GP DR Sarah says in her blog – which to me sounds fair comment– patient.info/blogs/sarah-says/2014/04/gp-extended-hours-great-in-theory-but/ To me this is just a devious government action to justify full privatisation of the NHS . A step at a time–public anger– bad GP,s -government- we can help — then the next “problem ” initiated by the government till – the SUN newspaper – GP,s “damaging” patients health and – look how “good ” the American system is (full privatisation ) we should get it here , and all the Lemmings jump off the cliff in agreement. I should add the rich Lemmings survive, pity about the poor.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 August 2016

I don’t expect GPs to work long hours but I believe a GP surgery should offer long hours, with GPs working shifts. Plenty of other people do. After all, I can’t tell when I will be ill. I remember the days when if you needed it a GP would visit during the night. They are well paid, particularly since their contracts were enhanced.

Same theme – my car was broken into at around 7:30 pm. Rang the police – they were “closed”. Tried HQ – could not report it until the next day. Not interested in looking for the culprits who presumably know to plan their dastardly deeds after closing time.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 August 2016

I think general practice should operate 08:00 – 20:00 every day including weekends and bank holidays. It does not automatically mean doctors, nurses and ancillary staff working longer hours overall. Nor does it mean that the same levels of staffing will be necessary throughout the opening hours and some weekday sessions might be reduced to allow for the additional weekend ones. Equally it should not require the full receptionist, pharmacist and other support services throughout the weekends. I don’t see any attempt at backdoor privatisation through this policy – doctors are already self-employed in any case. If patients want to have private medical treatment at their entire expense I don’t understand any objections to that and, to the extent that it takes some of the pressure off the NHS, it is probably a good thing on balance.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David says:
7 February 2017

I have tried my doctors surgery 3 times in a month and have never been successful in getting an appointment! It’s getting worse, I called the GP in a big Chepstow surgery yesterday (5 February)in our local community hospital and was told the first available appointment was on 3 March! Outrageous!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
7 February 2017

Yes, it is outrageous. I cannot get an appointment within 6 weeks for my doctor and they will now only discuss one problem at a time. If you want to discuss another problem, you have to make another appointment.

We have hardly any full-time GPs at our surgery. Some are part time, and most partners spend time doing private work when they should be putting most of their working day into the local practice.

You hear doctors are bogged down with paper work. So what are practice managers for?

It is hardly any wonder A&Es are at breaking point. Where else can you go?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 February 2017

Many GP surgeries have the problem that people book appointments but don’t turn up or cancel too late to be very helpful. The last time I wanted an appointment I was asked if I could come an hour later, which I did. I can’t remember the last time I needed to see a GP urgently but my strategy would be to phone up and ask if there were any cancellations or just go to the surgery and wait.

Unless we commit more money to the NHS and try to cut down on wasted appointments I don’t see the situation improving.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 February 2017

Drove to hospital yesterday , took 1/2 hour to get parked , walked to reception , handed in form, walked to opthalmology , walked into crowded waiting room, looked for seat, saw one , walked towards seat , as I did so female appeared, Richard Bryston–Duncan Lucas , no Richard Bryston , step into room – Why did I get called so quickly — all the rest never kept their appointments and I was an hour early .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
7 February 2017

We certainly need to commit more money to the NHS for both medics and facilities. I think the existing facilities could probably absorb several thousand more doctors, nurses and other specialists if such people were available, but at the same time we need to start another major hospital building programme [as well as specialist units to take the pressure off general hospitals]. Additional resources for psychiatric conditions are also vital as failure there impacts on other medical services. It’s no good building hospitals until we have an adequate pipeline of professionals to staff them so training needs to be boosted. If all this was authorised now it would be at least seven years before we had the first new fully-staffed hospital. There is no time to waste while we argue over where any Brexit dividend will be used. We need a commitment now.

Alfa raises an interesting point about the abstraction of general practitioners into private work and certainly the number of people seeking private health care seems to be on the rise. To some extent this takes the pressure off the NHS and a lot of what private hospitals do would not be available under the NHS, or at least not as elective [or non-immediate or non-emergency] surgery. Nevertheless, they probably have a higher ratio of staff than NHS establishments and give more time to their patients so they ‘consume’ a disproportionate amount of the country’s finite professional medical resources. Concerns have been raised that many doctors and consultants have been trained by the the NHS but are then ‘selling’ their time to private patients or private hospitals.

We have reached the point where for many people the NHS cannot attend to their teeth, and some NHS Trusts are now saying that they will not replace people’s hip and knee joints unless they are in unbearable agony, so private clinics will no doubt spring up to satisfy that need. That numerous medical professionals and nurses are tied up doing unnecessary cosmetic procedures is another cause for concern.

I do get fed up with media criticism of a “failing NHS”; it’s not failing – it’s doing an incredibly good job in the circumstances. I also get fed up with my generation being blamed for living too long and putting a strain on the NHS. The failure of planning for the country’s future needs goes back to the early years of this century and cannot be laid at the door of the present government. The government either has to limit the rise in population, or invest in the resources to meet its demands, or do a bit of both. Doing neither has got us to where we are today.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
7 February 2017

My dentist sends me a text reminder a week before my appointment, then daily including the actual day inviting me to cancel if necessary although there will be a charge if cancelled within 48 hours.

When the majority of people have mobile phones, it would seem a sensible approach for doctors and hospitals to do the same.

On several occasions the NHS has screwed up and had to cancel an appointment both with GP and consultant. On each occasion, an alternative appointment has been made for within a week after having to wait maybe months to get one in the first place. Apparently these appointments are reserved in case private patients need them which begs the question how many appointments are wasted by the NHS?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 February 2017

Well said John , the feeble excuses have to end and the truth told.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
7 February 2017

I can’t believe both hospital clinics and GP surgeries don’t overbook their appointments to offset any no-shows. I think patients who cannot attend an appointment should certainly telephone in advance and not just absent themselves.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 February 2017

I confess to having booked an appointment for a blood test recently and when I put it on my computer/phone forgot to set an alert. The surgery also failed to send a text reminder. Both worked this morning. GP surgeries and out-patient departments often have notices about the large number of failed appointments. In an ideal world everyone would turn up for appointments on time but few of us are perfect.

I used to have a GP who ran morning surgeries where you could book an appointment or just turn up and wait. It was on the way to work and if there was a queue I would try the following day. The Primary Care Trust closed the surgery because it was inefficient. The students and staff who were the main users of the surgery took on the PCT because we did not agree with this assessment, but the surgery was closed as planned.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
7 February 2017

John: hospital clinics do routinely overbook. It’s the only way they can meet ‘targets’.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions