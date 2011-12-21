Ibuprofen turned 50 this year. Over the years it has joined aspirin and paracetamol to complete the holy trinity of high street painkillers. But what type do you buy – are you a brand lover or an own-label aficionado?

One of my biggest bugbears is the difference in cost between two medicines that are, in effect, exactly the same. I know not all are. If it’s an Extra or a Plus it’s likely to be longer-lasting or faster-acting, due to other things added to the active ingredient.

But if you’re just looking for a bog standard painkiller, I don’t think you need to spend much more than 50p for either paracetamol or ibuprofen.

I do know some people who swear by the big brand painkillerss. But, personally, I can’t see the difference (other than a prettier packet and a pound sign at the start of the price). Am I missing something?

Perhaps it’s some kind of placebo effect, where the comfort of a big brand over a supermarket brand makes it feel like the more expensive drugs are working better?

Why not buy own-label painkillers?

In these economic climes I would expect more people to turn to supermarket own-label painkillers, rather than just own-label food. As my Grandma used to say; ‘look after the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves’. If the effects are the same, why spend £1.95 for a branded ibuprofen when a high street generic is just 37 pence?

So, what’s your drug of choice? What medicine will you grab to alleviate the almost compulsory Christmas hangover? To kick back the headache that’s resulted from over-excited children, noisy new toys, over-loud TV and too much Christmas food (and drink)?

As for my hangover ‘cure’? It’s a mix of cheap supermarket paracetamol and ibuprofen, a bacon and egg sandwich, all washed down with plenty of water and some fresh orange juice. Merry Christmas!

