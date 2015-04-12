Is the person cutting your hair qualified?

Every day thousands of us have our hair cut by a hairdresser or barber. But have you ever asked whether they have the professional qualifications to do so? Sally from the Hair Council argues there needs to be regulation.

Even though they handle specialist equipment and chemicals, the person who cuts, colours or blow-dries your hair does not need any qualifications to do so.

What’s more, there’s no formal mechanism to make a complaint about a hairdresser, which means accidents and incidences of poor service often go unreported.

Fortunately, the vast majority of hairdressers and barbers in the UK possess the skills and training to undertake these tasks professionally. However, there’s nothing to stop someone without the training and skills setting up a hairdressing salon or barber shop.

Regulating hairdressers

It seems crazy to me that the likes of dental hygienists, chiropractors, podiatrists, taxi drivers and plumbers must be regulated to protect the public, yet hairdressers and barbers can operate without regulation. I believe it’s high time that changed.

I work in the Hair Council and we’re leading a campaign across the UK to regulate the industry and to support and recognise the contribution made by those hairdressers and barbers that have trained and obtained their qualifications.

The hair industry contributes £6.2bn a year to the economy and employs around 250,000 people across 55,000 businesses. Hairdressers and barbers are the backbone of our high streets and they deserve recognition for the professional services they provide and their economic contribution in local areas.

Is your hairdresser qualified?

I think all hairdressers and barbers operating in salons should be qualified to do so and registered, so that you’re better protected if something goes wrong. This will drive out cowboys, drive up standards, and ultimately protect us all.

Do you know if your hairdresser or barber is qualified? Have you ever had a bad experience with a hairdresser? Do you support regulation?

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is from the CEO of the Hair Council, Sally Styles. All opinions expressed here are Sally’s own, not necessarily those of Which?