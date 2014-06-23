Do you find special offers on specs confusing?

2 for 1, free prescription sunglasses, 25% off for over-60s, free anti-reflection treatment… there are 16 special offers on Specsavers’ website this morning. But do they offer value for money or just confusion?

When we surveyed over 5,000 Which? members about optician stores, two in five said they’d used a special offer when they bought glasses or contact lenses. And nearly one in three of these still found it more expensive than they expected.

Customers of Vision Express – one of three stores rated poor for special offers – were much more likely to spend more than they’d bargained for (43%) than Asda shoppers (just 3%). One of their customers said: ‘Their staff weren’t sure which offers could be combined with which other offers.’

Plus, value for money is about more than just price and special offers. Independent stores were also rated poor for special offers, but were rated good value for money overall, with comments such as: ‘The local opticians take so much trouble… They don’t have many special offers and their prices are higher, but good-quality eye care is more important than a “BOGOF” offer.’

Extras when you buy glasses

I fully admit that a special offer drew me through the door when I bought my last pair of specs, but I felt suspicious when I was offered ‘extras’ such as an anti-reflective lens coating which I turned down. Our expert optometrist said that this is a shame, as anti-reflective lenses can have a real benefit, allowing people to see your eyes rather than the reflections on your lenses.

Four in five Which? members were offered ‘extras’, with 9% feeling pressured into accepting them, and 25% feeling they bumped up the cost more than expected.

Do you take advantage of special offers when you’re buying glasses? Do you think they offer good value?