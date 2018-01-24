/ Food & Drink, Health

How many kitchen crimes are you guilty of committing?

Profile photo of Geoff Ogle Geoff Ogle Chief Executive of Foods Standards Scotland
Are you committing ‘kitchen crimes’ at home that could risk food poisoning? Guest author Geoff Ogle from Food Standards Scotland explains why we should all be checking our food safety habits.

When we eat out, we all expect the highest standards of food hygiene, but what happens in the home when some of the same risks apply?

The reality is that when we’re busy, it’s more likely that undesirable food safety habits can creep in when we’re preparing food for ourselves and the family.

What’s your biggest kitchen crime?

We recently launched a new campaign to raise awareness of these habits, by bringing to life 20 Kitchen Crimes.

For example, our Food in Scotland tracking survey shows that on average, people in Scotland are undertaking 11 out of the 20 food safety behaviours we’d like to encourage people to follow at home. Which means we’re all committing an average of nine ‘kitchen crimes’ in our home.

The sorts of food safety ‘crimes’ we’ve identified are:

  • The fridge mingler – someone who doesn’t keep cooked and uncooked food separated in their fridge;
  • The fridge stuffer – someone who crams their fridge full of food which raises the temperature, allowing food poisoning bacteria to grow more quickly;
  • The multi pinger – someone who thinks it’s ok to reheat leftovers more than once;
  • The ham sniffer – someone who thinks they can tell if food poisoning bacteria are present by smelling the food, instead of trusting the use-by date on the packet. You can’t smell or taste harmful bugs like Listeria, which can grow in many perishable foods such as cooked sliced ham. The ‘Use-By’ date is there to tell you how long the food will stay safe; and
  • The five-second believer – someone who drops food on the floor but eats it anyway. E. coli and other bacteria can transfer from surface to surface pretty much instantaneously.

Do you recognise any of these habits… and are you guilty of them? Most people don’t believe they can get food poisoning in their own homes. Although healthy adults might get away with just a bit of a dodgy tummy, young children under five and people over the age of 65 might experience much worse, and that’s what we’re keen to highlight.

Changing habits of a lifetime

Old habits can be risky when it comes to the safety of our food. There are an estimated 43,000 reported cases of foodborne illness, 5,800 GP visits and 500 people needing hospital treatment annually in Scotland alone. So, food poisoning really does extend past just a ropey tummy for some of us.

We want these kitchen crimes to make people smile, but also convey a serious message so that people recognise the habits they have. Many of these we learned earlier in life, so it’s vital to understand why we need to make a few small changes, to keep ourselves and our families safe.

So how many of the 20 crimes do you think you’re guilty of? Watch our campaign video and use our Kitchen Crime checker to find out.  Go on – I challenge you to check your food safety record – and then share your results with us below.

This is a guest contribution by Food Standards Scotland’s Chief Executive, Geoff Ogle. All views expressed here are Geoff’s own and not necessarily also shared by Which?.

Which food safety 'kitchen crimes' are you guilty of?

Member
alfa says:
Today 12:06

Meat well within its sell-by date can smell off, so I always sniff it when I open the packet, whether it is pre-packed or just brought back from the butcher. If it doesn’t smell fresh, it goes back, simple as that.

Never heard of people thinking they can smell bugs though.

I also put covered tins in the fridge but do think they should be used by the next day.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:35

I know what you mean, Alfa, and I occasionally dispose of meat that does not smell right. It might be due to chemical changes, harmless bugs or dangerous ones but with no way of knowing the best option is not to use it.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:28

When I make soup or a casserole I often divide it into portions and put some in the freezer and some in the fridge as soon as they have cooled to room temperature. What goes in the fridge is thoroughly heated the next day. If there is a surplus, the food is allowed to cool and thoroughly heated the next day. That means that it has been reheated twice.

I don’t see any risk in what I do because I take care to reheat food thoroughly. Reheating food in a microwave at full power and failing to stir it is a recipe for inadequate reheating. Though I think the advice about reheating twice is flawed it’s probably useful advice.

Member
alfa says:
Today 12:33

I once had a flatmate who would cook up a pan of mince. Then for the rest of the week, he would add something to it, heat it all up, take out a portion, let it cool down then repeat.

I was always surprised he didn’t get ill.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:53

Many years ago, a friend used to make a large pan of soup in a pressure cooker and reheat what remained thoroughly each day for about five days. I was not impressed but because it was reheated thoroughly I don’t think there was a problem. He was a microbiologist and knew that bacterial spores can be killed in a pressure cooker. Boiling food can activate spores, so they can start to grow when the temperature falls below 50°C or so. Electricians and others do all sorts of things that are inadvisable but don’t come to grief because they understand what they are doing.

Member
Ian says:
Today 14:10

Could there be a prion issue?

Member
wavechange says:
Today 14:43

Cooking does not destroy prions, so I can’t see how reheating would be relevant. It’s fascinating that prions are proteins yet not denatured by heat.

Member
Ian says:
Today 14:59

Do they succumb at any temperature?

Member
wavechange says:
Today 15:29

I don’t know but denaturation of proteins depends on pH and ionic strength, so any figures that don’t mention the conditions might not be useful. I think you will find something in the New Scientist archive and I know we are off-topic.

Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
Today 13:39

I’m a squeaky clean keen bean according to the Kitchen Crime checker (watch, pride comes before a fall, I’m in for a cropper), but I’m a multi pinger. Like Wavechange, however, I let food cool down properly before storing in the fridge and then reheat it thoroughly before eating it again.

