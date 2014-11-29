Your view: electric toothbrushes take the prize

Last week we asked you whether you use an electric or manual toothbrush. As the referee of that debate, I have to award team electric the winners. But it was a valiant effort by the manual underdogs.

Beneath all the puns, this debate really got you nattering. Being outnumbered from the start, the odds were never in the manual camp’s favour.

But their hard work was rewarded when they finally managed to get some of you to question your brushing habits.

Every little helps

Lee bravely kicked it all off, immediately coming out in favour of the manual brush. His theory; why waste electricity when you can do it yourself?:

‘For me it’s the manual brush. Why would I want to waste money on electricity just to brush my teeth when a manual does the job? All these little things that use electricity soon add-up.’

I’m inclined to agree with Lee, but Wavechange challenged him:

‘I don’t think a toothbrush uses much power, Lee. I have not tested mine but its predecessor was OK.’

Who was quickly supported by terfar:

‘I don’t think you know exactly how little electricity a toothbrush uses? I have a travel toothbrush because I find it more convenient than mains rechargeable. It uses 2 x AA 1900mAh batteries that last about eight weeks using it twice daily.’

But manual reinforcements arrived when Beryl said:

‘An electric toothbrush is one gadget I can easily do without. They are silent and do a fine job.’

The battle was relentless and it all seemed to much for the manuals when Malcolm r countered with:

‘Save electricity by manual brushing? Make up for it by not turning the bathroom light on.’

Electric toothbrushes – they’re not without their problems

Even Wavechange started to see the faults of the electric brush

‘I have a fairly recent Oral B/Braun electric toothbrush and I am disappointed that the charging time is 16 hours, whereas my mobile phone charges very quickly.’

Dieseltaylor shared some wise words on their sustainability:

‘What happens to old batteries? I wonder what percentage of batteries are recovered and do not go to land fill. I am a simple man and think I will continue with a manual toothbrush at 40p a pop from Aldi.’

Puns, puns and more puns

Thanks to Clare, the debate wasn’t without its puns:

‘I’m a firm believer in the power of the electric toothbrush. Cleaner and more convenient… and that’s the tooth!’

So here are a couple of my favourite punnerific comments from the thread. Firstly, John Ward brought himself back on track after he veered from the community guidelines:

‘Mr Ward.: What on earth has all that got to do with cleaning your teeth? Get back on topic immediately before Patrick get’s his digital toothpick out and prises you off the site.’

And in second place, although I hate to say it, goes to Patrick with this comment:

‘Nice one Clare! When it comes to puns, I know the drill. But I wouldn’t want to hurt your fillings or get on your nerves by coming up with better puns. At least, that’s my flossify. ‘

Do you think electric toothbrushes are too temperamental? Are they a luxury we just don’t need or are you in agreement with my decision that they’re the most effective way to keep those teeth sparkling white?

Do you brush with a manual or an electric toothbrush? An electric toothbrush, like Patrick (67%, 358 Votes) A manual toothbrush, like Adam (33%, 178 Votes) Total Voters: 535