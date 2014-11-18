/ Health, Shopping

Electric or manual toothbrush? I’m at a floss

Toothbrushes
Profile photo of Alex Toplis Alex Toplis
I’m sure all of you brush your teeth at least two times a day, but what’s your tool of choice? Do you opt for an electric or a manual brush? Here’s Patrick and Adam going head-to-head in the Great British Brush Off…

Patrick’s for electric toothbrushes

avatarUntil last year, I was like Adam. I brushed my teeth using a tool that’s essentially unchanged since cavemen first brandished frayed twigs to improve their oral hygiene. And then I evolved.

During a routine check-up, my dentist told me that my gums were starting to recede on one side due to aggressive brushing. I was fully prepared to book myself into a hypnotherapist to coax me out of this bad habit, but to my relief, my dentist told me there was another way. I could buy an electric toothbrush.

I haven’t looked back. My teeth just feel cleaner after the change. Perhaps this is predominantly due to my poor manual-brushing skills, but I just can’t compete with my electric’s 7,000 rotations per minute.

The pressure-sensor and the timer have made the biggest impact. Having a light to warn me when I’m brushing too hard and a timer to keep me brushing for two minutes have banished my bad brushing habits.

Yes, electrics are more expensive than manuals, but I certainly didn’t cough up £100 for one. You’ll often find them on sale, and our tests have found value electric brushes that do the job. So, join the electric revolution and leave those soon-to-be-in-a-museum manual relics behind.

Adam’s for manual toothbrushes

avatarAccording to our poll from a couple of years ago, I’m firmly in the minority when it comes to my choice of toothbrush. Call me a luddite (I’ve been called worse), but the idea of owning an electric toothbrush has just never appealed.

I understand Patrick’s arguments for going electric – that brushing requires less effort and some models have natty features like a timer and pressure sensors. But are electric brushes really necessary? I can honestly say that I’ve never needed an alarm to tell me I’ve been brushing for two minutes or when to move on to the next section of my mouth. Nor have I felt like my arm is about to drop off after my morning or evening clean.

And if I ever needed any more persuading that an electric toothbrush isn’t for me, I just take a look at the price tags. Some cost in excess of £100, with manufacturers recommending that pricey replacement heads should be fitted every three months.

I’ve used manual toothbrushes all my life. My teeth are in healthy shape and I’ve never had any complaints about my breath (at least not to my face). I won’t be changing to an electric.

Which camp are you in? Do you agree with Adam that a good old manual toothbrush is the way to go? Or are you in Patrick’s electric toothbrush team?

Do you brush with a manual or an electric toothbrush?

An electric toothbrush, like Patrick (67%, 358 Votes)

A manual toothbrush, like Adam (33%, 178 Votes)

Total Voters: 535

Comments
Guest
Clare says:
18 November 2014

I’m a firm believer in the power of the electric toothbrush. Cleaner and more convenient… and that’s the tooth!

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 November 2014

Nice one Clare! When it comes to puns, I know the drill. But I wouldn’t want to hurt your fillings or get on your nerves by coming up with better puns. At least, that’s my flossify. 😉

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

For me it’s the manual brush. Why would I want to waste money on electricity just to brush my teeth when a manual does the job?

All these little things that use electricity soon add-up.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 November 2014

After all we’ve been through Lee!

Just noticed that the poll makes me sound like I AM an electric toothbrush: “An electric toothbrush, like Patrick”. That’s just how much I’m in favour of them.

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

Don’t worry Patrick, you don’t have a microwave (if I remember right), so that makes up for you wasting energy to brush your teeth hahah

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 November 2014

I was wasting my own energy brushing my teeth with a manual toothbrush!

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

Hahaha very smart :p

You know i meant electricity not energy!

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 November 2014

I have used an electric toothbrush for years. Like Patrick, I was told that I was damaging my gums by being too enthusiastic with a manual brush. I’m happy to take a manual brush when I go on holiday.

I don’t think a toothbrush uses much power, Lee. I have not tested mine but its predecessor was OK. Some people do leave them plugged in all the time, which could waste power, shorten the life of their batteries and – most importantly – increase the fire risk.

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

wavechange,

I’m a confessed energy saving freak lol.

I use a corded home phone instead of a cordless (no elec needed). Eat a Jam butty instead of Jam & toast (no elec). Just stuff like that. All these tiny little bits of electricity soon add up over the year.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 November 2014

What you need is a clockwork toothbrush, Lee. You may have to invent it.

Many of us become more concerned about our teeth as we get older. As a friend once said to me, there’s no point in having perfect teeth if your gums fall out. 🙂

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
18 November 2014

Lee

I don’t think you know exactly how little electricity a toothbrush uses? I have a travel toothbrush because I find it more convenient than mains rechargeable. It uses 2 x AA 1900mAh batteries that last about 8 weeks using it twice daily, so its great for long trips. Recharging 2 x AA batteries draws around 4 Ws from the mains and takes ~6 hours to fully charge. That’s less than 250 Ws per annum: a quarter of a unit of electricity.

Likewise my home phone. I keep the power switched off and only charge it for 8 hours every Sunday: it draws 5 W whilst charging. That’s about 2 units of electricity a year.

I consider that trivial power usage, far less than say leaving a house light on to deter burglars when going out for the night!

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

“I don’t think you know exactly how little electricity a toothbrush uses”

But it still uses electricity. My mum used to say “If you look after the pennies, the pounds will look after themselves” I use the same system for my elec.

It must work as i have managed to get my electricity so low that i am using 4 units per week with a weekly bill of 67p.

Profile photo of Clint Kirk
Guest
clint kirk says:
19 November 2014

Lee, I’ve often wondered if it was possible to make a plug-in water turbine that you attach to a bathroom tap that supplies current to an electric toothbrush every time you turn on the water. Perhaps an idea for a product if no-one’s thought of it before.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
18 November 2014

I used to use an Oral-B electric toothbrush and I thought it was very good at cleaning. It docked in a mains unit but power consumption was negligible. The cost of head replacement was probably no greater than the cost of buying new toothbrushes and because it only had space for a small blob of paste was probably mor economical overall.

I can’t remember now why I stopped using it; perhaps it failed and I never got round to replacing it. However, I have been cleaning my teeth with medium tootbrushes for well over ten years now and they do the job very well. As well as cleaning the teeth very well, and getting between them, I can get right into the bottom and top gum lines easily both at the front and back of my teeth; it also gently scrapes the tongue. I am not convinced that rotary action is a particular advantage since our teeth are vertical and not shaped like dogs’ or pigs’ teeth; an up-&-down motion seems to be more logical. Despite what the toothpaste packets say about 24hr or 48 hr protection, I believe it is best to clean the teeth as soon as possible after eating any food and then rinse in order to remove any debris. I also believe it’s a good idea to eat apples and celery in preference to chocolates and doughnuts. People spend a fortune on mouthwash nowadays; I can’t recall any Which? reports on the efficacy of different products, the oral hygiene advantages of different formulations, and value for money, for a long time now. I guess some of them are little more than coloured water with a nasty taste thrown in to make you think they are doing you good.

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
18 November 2014

I’d like to see a definitive test on mouthwashes. I have always believed them to be snake oil.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

I’ve taken my dentist’s and hygienist’s advice – to use an electric toothbrush. Pay attention along the gum line and the very back teeth, don’t press hard or try to brush manually with it – let it do the work. The oscillating head gets into the gaps better than I could ever do with a manual brush. And the are cheap – always seem, like sofas, to be half price.

Save electricity by manual brushing? Make up for it by not turning the bathroom light on. Or perhaps this should attract cloud funding for the purists?

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

“Save electricity by manual brushing? Make up for it by not turning the bathroom light on.”

You mean people still use bathroom lights? I use the light on my mobile.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
18 November 2014

Unfortunately three of the bathrooms in our house have no windows and when the light is switched on the extractor fan starts up so there is additional wastage if you just want to quickly wash your hands or clean your teeth.

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

John,

My mums house used to-do that lol. You would use the bathroom in the middle off the night & fan would start up.

— Off topic here (sorry Patrick), but I have always wanted to know something….

I work from home & my laptop is on pretty much 24/7, when i put my iPhone on charge via the USB lead is my laptop then using more electricity? does anyone know please?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

Your lap top will consume more electricity if you charge up anything from the USB port – you get nothing for nothing. You can get wind-up and solar powered chargers for your phone – that is free energy (except the wind-up when you will need a few more calories at breakfast to provide the extra energy).

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

Perfect thanks malcolm, I did used to have a solar powered charger but it was rubbish so sent it back. I never knew they did wind-up ones. I have a wind-up radio & that works fine 🙂

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

I’d leave the door open. Such a waste of energy! My son, when house hunting, looked at a house where the bathroom – with all it’s fixtures and fittings – was beyond a large arch in the main bedroom – no door at all. I’d be very uncomfortable using it, but no need for an extra light.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 November 2014

Seems like you guys need to brush up on our community guidelines 😉

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

So have I – with a solar cell as well. Called a “freeplay” – brilliant, had it years and it lives in the greenhouse. No good for cleaning teeth though.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 November 2014

Many of us are familiar with the Commenting Guidelines and Terms & Conditions and Patrick’s Pathetic Puns™, but are Community Guidelines something else we need to get our teeth into?

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
18 November 2014

I’m afraid so Lee. The power to your iPhone has to come from somewhere and ultimately it is drawn from your mains supply. Not much, perhaps, but it all adds up. Leaving electronic gadgets on charge for longer than necessary to recharge the batteries can also increase consumption and impair battery life in some instances.

Some drivers wonder why their fuel consumption doesn’t come close to the advertised mileage per gallon. Whereas heating the car can make use of otherwise surplus heat from the engine, putting on the air conditioning or setting the heater to a much lower setting takes considerable electrical energy which has to be generated by the engine which therefore demands more fuel. Both heating and cooling also require fans to propel the air to the desired outlets in the vehicle. Likewise all our gadgets – the more functions, the more power they need, and unless we make our own energy mechanically [e.g clockwork, handpumps, bicycles] there is a consumption and a cost.

I have noticed that a number of organisations have changed the type of power sockets installed in publicly-accessible places to reduce the potential for unauthorised recharging. It might seem mean-minded when they’re running lights and fridges 24/7, but to them it’s an unprofitable drain on their resources.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
18 November 2014

Mr Ward.: What on earth has all that got to do with cleaning your teeth? Get back on topic immediately before Patrick get’s his digital toothpick out and prises you off the site.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 November 2014

Don’t be rotten, Wavechange! They’re the same as the commenting guidelines, but I’ve given them a rebrand 🙂

PS. Tooth right John Ward!

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 November 2014

Mr Ward – I really appreciate when people are self-critical, but you should have asked us all to stay on topic.

And I apologise Patrick. If we can have an editing facility I will remove unkind comments. 😉

Alex needs to implant his authority over this Conversation to stop us extracting any more painful puns.

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

29 comments on this blog already & only half of them are about toothbrush’s lol

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
18 November 2014

Lee – I think your comment is pure unstained enamel! Keep . . . brushing!

0
Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
18 November 2014

How I hate those fans that start up automatically with the bathroom light and stay on for 10 or 20 minutes after the light is switched off.

The answer is to change the extractor fan for a model that works on a humidity detector. They only start up when higher humidity from a shower or bath triggers it and switches off when the humidity is back to normal.

Profile photo of Alex Toplis
Guest
Alex Toplis says:
19 November 2014

Don’t worry, Wavechange. I’m pleased you’re all getting your teeth into the issue but let’s take this conversation back to its root. As the ref, I own a manual toothbrush but I’m swaying towards the electric camp – anything more from the manual team?

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
18 November 2014

Patrick: That’s my fault, sorry!

Malcolm: “No good for cleaning teeth though” LOOL

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

I was trying to bring this conversation back to topic after Patrick’s remonstration (incidentally his smiley face seems to have no teeth – is he qualified to take part?) Then I find we’ve got onto car air conditioning. That’s it for now – I’ll be back at 2:30.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 November 2014

Lee – I have been measuring the power used by my toothbrush charger and it does not even register on my energy monitor. I’m all for energy saving but I can think of more effective ways than ditching my electric toothbrush.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2014

2:30 no more. Who leaves the tap running whilst cleaning their teeth?

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
19 November 2014

Not me!

Guest
Fraizer says:
18 November 2014

I use both – It depends on your manual dexterity – I feel most people brush too hard and unintelligently . Electrics don’t reach interdental areas … you need to floss . Plaque – worsened by potato crisps and sugary pop –

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
18 November 2014

Floss. No way. Interdental brushes are best.

(Try TeePee http://www.amazon.co.uk/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_c_0_6?url=search-alias%3Ddrugstore&field-keywords=teepee&sprefix=teepee%2Caps%2C212)

Profile photo of Clint Kirk
Guest
clint kirk says:
19 November 2014

I use TeePee too (and there’s no sign of electric TeePees yet) but I still floss because most of the gaps between my teeth are just too narrow for even the thinnest brush.

Profile photo of Beryl
Guest
Beryl says:
18 November 2014

I’m with Adam on this one. An electric toothbrush is one gadget I can easily do without. I have one medium sized toothbrush and a set of mini ones to brush between my teeth recommended by my dentist. They are silent and do a fine job.

Profile photo of Adam Marshall
Guest
Adam Marshall says:
19 November 2014

Thanks for the backup, Beryl. Judging from the current poll results, I need all the help I can get.

Interesting that you have a dentist that doesn’t automatically recommend an electric toothbrush. Apparently you’re in the minority, if Patrick and the other commenters are anything to go by…

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 November 2014

I have a fairly recent Oral B/Braun electric toothbrush and I am disappointed that the charging time is 16 hours, whereas my mobile phone charges very quickly. I assume that this is because of the limitations of inductive charging (where there is no direct contact between the toothbrush handle and the charger) since my Braun shavers charge quickly.

The product leaflet sensibly advises me to switch off when charging is completed, but there is no indicator of when charging is completed or any indication of remaining battery life. Unlike my previous electric toothbrushes, it stops working without warning, rather than slowing down when it needs to be charged, so I have to keep a manual toothbrush handy. Is this progress?

My other criticism of Braun/Oral B toothbrushes is that the manufacturer does not intend the battery to be replaced. I imagine that other brands are the same, but that does not make it excusable.

Is there any manufacturer that offers a quick-charge toothbrush with a replaceable battery?

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
19 November 2014

It’s another reason why I chose the ‘travel’ version that uses two standard AA batteries. I use 1900mAh rechargeables – which last around 6+ weeks per charge – and always have a spare set handy for instant replacement.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 November 2014

That’s a good suggestion, Terfar. Thanks.

Profile photo of Adam Marshall
Guest
Adam Marshall says:
19 November 2014

Would this be a good time to mention that manual toothbrushes don’t require ANY recharging? 🙂

We do test all our electric toothbrushes for how quickly the battery recharges (http://www.which.co.uk/home-and-garden/bathroom-and-personal-care/guides/how-we-test-electric-toothbrushes/).

Although the best ones take around 12 hours to charge, which you may think is still too slow…

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
19 November 2014

If electricity is the way forward how come dentist still give out manual ones free?

Ah I’ve got you all here :p

0
Profile photo of Adam Marshall
Guest
Adam Marshall says:
19 November 2014

Keep the arguments for manual coming, Lee.

Judging from the current poll results, I’m being taken to the (teeth) cleaners…

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 November 2014

Lee, there’s no such thing as a free toothbrush! Unless you have a free dentist.

In response to wavechange’s charging time, my Oral B slows down when the battery begins to get low, a recharge-needed light flashes, so I stick it on charge and by the next oral hygiene event it is whizzy again for at least a week. Maybe I have got the GT version. I have never mastered the art of moving the manual brush bristles vertically within my mouth to clean the gaps; my electric brush has.

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
19 November 2014

“Lee, there’s no such thing as a free toothbrush! Unless you have a free dentist. ”

I do lol.

Well, not really free, I do secret work for NHS Leeds so get strange perks. Can’t say what i do as last time i talked about it (on BBC Radio 4 you & yours) I got told off by my boss.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
21 November 2014

Thanks Malcolm. My previous two electric toothbrushes started to slow down, which alerted me of the need to charge them in the next day or so. I guess mine has overzealous circuitry to protect the battery from being discharged excessively.

It’s time for Braun/OralB to look at their smartphone and work out that it should not take hours to charge a battery. Other brands are using lithium batteries these days.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
19 November 2014

This Conversation has led me to realise that what I need is electric teeth that I could switch on in the dark, rotate to apply the appropriate molar to the meat, make a better job of my nails, crack open walnuts and brazils, and cut through string and sticky tape with ease. The occasional rinse with WD-40 would be all the servicing required.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 November 2014

I see it is now possible to buy Bluetooth toothbrushes. 🙁

I won’t bother because mine are white, or nearest offer.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 November 2014

What happens to old batteries?

“Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals; their dumping has raised concern over risks of soil contamination and water pollution.[1]”

I wonder what percentage of batteries are recovered and do not go to land fill. I see that the head can cost around £3.

each for Oral B but clones can be 40p per head but of dubious quality. I am a simple man and think I will continue with a manual toothbrush at 40p a pop from Aldi.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 November 2014

That’s a very good point Dieseltaylor.

Several years ago I dismantled a Braun/OralB toothbrush with the intention of either replacing the battery or at least disposing of it and the electronic components in the correct way. The manufacturer could not have made this more difficult if they had tried and I damaged a component.

How difficult would it be to make an electric toothbrush that enabled users to replace rechargeable batteries or to dispose of them correctly when the product was disposed of. Perhaps Braun should forget Bluetooth connectivity and other gimmicks and give a little thought to environmental considerations. The same applies to many other manufacturers of rechargeable products, of course.

Profile photo of Beryl
Guest
Beryl says:
22 November 2014

I would be interested to learn if there is any gender preference also how many people secretly keep a spare manual just in case they forget to recharge!

The very thought of putting an electrically charged gadget in my mouth makes me bristle which is one reason why I eschew from using one. Maybe it’s time to bite the bullet Adam and at least give one a go.

Profile photo of Ed F
Guest
Ed F says:
22 November 2014

Electric toothbrushes and energy saving? Baloney.
Do you really think you will save the world depending on your toothbrushing method? For the oldies,before Ted Teeth, (sorry, Heath) was brought down by the miner’s strike one Tory goon suggested we brush our teeth (manually in those days) in the dark!
Carry on greenies as you wish but your energy prices will still rise – odd that.
Anyway what electric toothbrush is best?
The circular ones (which probably go round in different diections, according to brand.or next year when they decide to “improve” the design). But what about the straight ones? I use a straight Oral B but wonder if the sharp bristles make my teeth bleed or whether it’s periodontitis.
Electric Toothbrushes:”Dentists use them” or “Recommend them” – wow, they must use a lot of varieties and block the bathroom morning and night! Don’t any dentists uae or recommend manual brushing?
Funny how Africans and Asians have great teeth using twigs as flosses, if anything. I bought some from the supermarket but Twiglets were anothe bad buy.
Carry on charging folks, just like the Power-Supply Companies.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
22 November 2014

Yes I remember when we were urged to brush our teeth in the dark. A miner problem, though it dis help me be well prepared for power cuts ever since.

You should ask your dentist about your gums.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
22 November 2014

As you can’t see inside much of your mouth you might just as well brush your teeth in the dark.

Wavechange, we keep asking Patrick if we can edit posts. I don’t have fat fingers and only use two, but still get the right letters in the wrong order, or the wrong letters in the right order. Parhaps a campaign is called for?

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
23 November 2014

I’m a touch-typist with nine wayward fingers, hence ‘dis’ instead of ‘did’ in my previous post. I can recall Patrick having made three comments suggesting that comment editing might be coming, one on 5 August this year. 🙂

Profile photo of Lee Beaumont
Guest
Lee Beaumont says:
23 November 2014

I would love to edit posts too. My spelling is awful and even tho I read over a comment 2 or 3 times before i post i sometimes still make mistakes that i would like to correct.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
23 November 2014

I have a plan…. Meanwhile, back with toothbrushes.

Beryl asked if electric toothbrush owners keep a manual toothbrush handy. I have two electric toothbrushes and use them alternately, so there is always a charged one handy. I do the same with a pair of rechargeable electric shavers. But I use a manual toothbrush on holiday.

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
23 November 2014

Both my electric beard trimmer and toothbrush are ‘travel’ versions that use rechargeable batteries. I have a pair of AA (toothbrush) and AAA (beard trimmer) spare fully charged ready for quick change.

I have a separate intelligent charger that I use for all my devices that require batteries… and there’s so many when you count remote controls, clocks, radios, toothbrushes, razors, C/H programmer, iBoost intelligent water timer, torches, home energy meter and my multimeter.

An advantage of the travel versions (Toothbrush/razor) is that they are cheaper because they don’t have any charging circuitry or device.

Profile photo of Beryl
Guest
Beryl says:
23 November 2014

Old toothbrushes are excellent for cleaning into small places like washing machine soap dispensers around taps, ornaments etc. I always keep one handy.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 November 2014

Hi guys, sorry for the delayed response. Just on comment editing – believe it or not, an edit function would require a new commenting system. We did look at this early on in the site’s development, but we decided not to add one for a very good reason. People could edit comments to change their argument after others had replied. Therefore, to do editing right, we’d need there to be a time limit, giving you enough time to edit your typos but not so long that you could go back and change your argument after a debate had already taken place.

But there is a silver lining. We are looking into a major site redevelopment, and this is on the list of features. In fact, most of the suggestions you have made over the years are on there – and if you’d like to make anymore, just ping me an email here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/contact-us/

Thirdly – please don’t worry about your typos. As Ed says below, as long as we can understand what you’re saying, it’s of no consequence that you’ve made a typo (most of the time anyway!)

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
26 November 2014

Thanks Patrick – makes sense. I hope the new site will not be like M&S who moved from a succesful Amazon platform (I believe) to their own – and now Mrs R can’t find her way around it. Perhaps that is also a silver lining?

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
26 November 2014

Thanks Patrick.

Obviously, editing would be more than useful. I frequently see mistakes AFTER I have posted, but understand that we don’t want edit/backtracking, just for typos or clarification: so a 20 minute delay would be good.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
26 November 2014

terfar, I think the editors derision may be final? 🙂

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 November 2014

Yes, wouldn’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater Malcolm.

Tanks very much Terfarr 😉

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
26 November 2014

Not disheartened, I will look forward to the unveiling of a new site at some time in the future. Whether or not the pterodactyl can be retained as a legacy feature remains to be seen.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 November 2014

If he keeps his teeth in good condition, I’m sure he’ll make an appearance 🙂

Profile photo of Ed F
Guest
Ed F says:
23 November 2014

Ty for advice to visit dentist, wave. I plan to, although he and his assistant seem intent on choking me to death by squirting the water-jet down my throat:).
Seriously, I too have two electric toothbrushes. One round and one straight on different charge schedules.
My concern is this. When using on the left-hand side of the mouth, I assume the brush lifts out the plaque from the gum/tooth margin but what happens when I use it on the right-hand side of the mouth – I wonder whether if it pushes the plaque down into the gum/tooth margin. Similarly front versus back and straight across or vertical.
Regarding editing, spelling mistakes don’t matter so long as the message is understandable. I’m not sure if I’m spelling “plaque” right but I’m not going downstairs for a dictionary as you all no wot I meen.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
23 November 2014

Plaque is an example of a biofilm, in which one or more types of bacteria stick to a surface in a soft gel. Plaque accumulates at the base of teeth and between them, protected from being rubbed off except when we clean our teeth. Some of the bacteria in plaque produce acid that can slowly erode the protective tooth enamel and exposing the more vulnerable dentine below, which can result in decay. Plaque is soft and is easy to remove by brushing but if allowed to remain it becomes mineralised, forming calculus (tartar) which is hard and resistant to brushing. Certain sugars such as sucrose (table sugar) are particularly good at promoting growth of plaque. Any plaque forced between the gum and the tooth will probably not have much access to sugars or other nutrients for bacteria to grow. If the gum is damaged or diseased then bacteria and trapped food will have access and we can end up with an infection or abscess.

If your dentist or oral hygienist does not need to clean your teeth then that suggests that your cleaning technique is good.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
26 November 2014

Does anyone know what the swill & spit solution is that they give you in the dentist’s in order to flush out the debris after a drill & fill operation? I rather like the taste of it [not addicted, you understand, but nicer than your normal mouthwash]. I usually have two or three beaker-fulls, especially if there’s been a bit of heavy engineering going on. I was wondering whether it was a trade-only product or is available on the high street.

Incidentally, I usually unnerve my dentist by asking lots of technical questions about what he’s going to do, which tool he’s using, can I see the remains, and so forth. He doesn’t like the idea of the captive patient being wised-up on the procedures, just like he always leaves the payment side of it to his glamorous assistant behind the counter – in return, I make sure that’s always a difficult extraction. I also help myself to a few of the complimentary toothpaste tubes on the counter – very handy for the holidays.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 November 2014

Here’s advice from Damien Walmsley, professor of restorative dentistry at the Uni of Birmingham and scientific adviser to the British Dental Association.

“A recent review of clinical trials has found some benefits in using an electric toothbrush over a manual one, including a 21% reduction in plaque after three months of use.

“But there is no evidence that using an electric model will lead to better long-term oral health. Brushing thoroughly and regularly remains the most important factor in combatting tooth and gum disease.

“An electric toothbrush can have the edge over a manual brush when its features help to improve your brushing technique. Most indicate when you’ve brushed for two minutes, to ensure you clean for long enough, and some have interval timers that prompt you to move on to the next section of your mouth for a more even clean. Pressure sensors can help to prevent you brushing too hard and damaging delicate gum tissue.”

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
26 November 2014

We hear a lot about the importance of brushing our teeth but less about the condition of the toothbrush. Whether it’s electric or manual, a brush that is in good condition and not bent over makes a big difference.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 November 2014

Although with electrics, manufactures say you should replace brush heads every three months. And that can ad up as they can cost as much as £5. We don’t think you should rely on the manufacturer claims as the time it takes for a brush head to wear down to the point where it stops cleaning effectively depends on your brushing style. Here’s a picture of brush heads to show when you should replace them.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
28 November 2014

My preferred alternative is to see if I can suck air through my front teeth after cleaning. If not, I replace the brush.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
28 November 2014

I don’t think I can ever do that…

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
28 November 2014

wavechange – I suspect you mean “between” your front teeth, otherwise you might have been over-energetic, or drinking too much Coke.
I remember when once you reached 40 it was not uncommon to have all your (remaining) teeth extracted and fitted with dentures. These then self-cleaned overnight, I believe, in a glass by your bed – although these days they might be put in the dishwasher (if you had one).

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
28 November 2014

If it is possible to insert an interdental brush or dental tape between front teeth it should be possible to suck air through your (set of) teeth. Coke is handy for cleaning copper objects and surprisingly useless as a limescale remover, but I’m not going to drink the stuff.

Guest
Anne U says:
2 December 2014

A good electric toothbrush is wonderful. Using a manual toothbrush is like putting a broom in your mouth!

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
2 December 2014

Looks like an answer for the manually eco friendly individual as reported in Gizmag yesterday.

http://www.gizmag.com/goodwell-open-source-toothbrush-lifetime/35017

The truly enduring component of the Goodwell toothbrush is the medical-grade aluminum handle. This combines with interchangeable, eco-friendly attachments to make up an environmentally friendly “toothkit.”

The toothbrush uses bristles made from biodegradable charcoal fibers, while the flossing and tongue scraping attachments are made from polished bamboo composite. This means they can be tossed in the compost rather than the trash can once you’re done with them. An optional subscription service sees replacements shipped out to users each month.

Guest
Erik99 says:
10 December 2014

What continually surprises me is the ever-repeated advice to brush teeth for “at least two minutes.” Many years back, when electric toothbrushes were unheard-of, this was clear and understandable, but as electric ones are so much more efficient, why does the recommended time stay the same? Surely, two minutes by hand is less efficient than two minutes by electric brush, so why not (say) a minute and a half. On the other hand, if two minutes powered brushing is necessary, should the manual brushing not be increased to (say) three minutes? I have wondered this for many years, and would value an expert opinion.

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
10 December 2014

I believe it is that massaging the gums is also important as it stimulates blood flow.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
11 December 2014

Very good point Eric99

Just to add to the mix; and from a toothpaste manufacturer:
“You should clean your teeth at home with a soft-bristled brush two or three times each day.”

Does brushing three times a day outweigh all other methods of increasing clean teeth?

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
11 December 2014

It’s well established you can overdo things and damage your gums and even your teeth – toothpaste is abrasive. A dentist should not need to clean your teeth if you are doing a good job.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
20 December 2014

I expect the reference to a recommended two minutes brushing is not related to the efficiency or rotational speed of the electric toothbrush but more to do with the necessity to reach fully into the upper and lower gum areas on both the front and back sides of the teeth as well as spending long enough on the teeth themselves. I’m not convinced that the high speed of an electric brush is entirely advantageous; I think half the speed would be sufficient – it’s the effectiveness of the application of the brush to the teeth and gumlines that produces the ring of confidence.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
11 December 2014

I think this will depend upon how regular your teeth are. Some people have difficult-to-reach places wherte the plaque develops. Good to have this regularly removed by a hygienist.

Guest
Alison says:
20 December 2014

My husband was told to use an electric toothbrush as he pressed too hard with a manual, and was wearing out his teeth! (However I notice his electric toothbrush heads still wear down considerably faster than mine!).

An electric toothbrush makes me continue for 2 minutes, which I probably seldom did with a manual, and also think about which parts of the mouth I have done – or not done, since it tells you when every 30 seconds is up.

