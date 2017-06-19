/ Health

Are changes to the care home sector on the horizon?

Care homes
The Competition and Markets Authority has reached the midpoint of its year-long review of the care home market and published its interim findings. So are changes afoot for care homes?

There are a whole host of problems that people have come up against when they or their loved ones have dealt with care homes. We know this simply because of the stories many of you have shared with us.

Earlier this year, we asked people who had experienced a problem in a care home to share their stories with us so that we could help inform the Competition and Market Authority’s (CMA) review – and the response was incredible.

Care review

So far, we’ve gathered nearly 700 first-hand experiences from residents in care homes and people responsible for organising their relative’s care. These stories have made up the bulk of evidence for the CMA’s study.

The stories you‘ve shared have helped to uncover some real failings in the market, and once again reveal the true distress and pain this can cause people who are impacted by them.

We’ve heard people tell us that they weren’t given a contract to outline terms when their relative had to be placed in a care home.

Some have paid burdensome hefty charges upfront – one person even told us that they had to pay £10,000 before their relative could move in. And others have mentioned what a minefield it can be to find information about funding once their relative’s financial situation had changed.

So it’s safe to say, given the awful stories shared with us and the CMA, we had great expectations of the CMA findings.

CMA findings

The CMA reported that it has found some worrying signs that the care home market isn’t working as well as it should for those who require their services and support.

In particular, it found that:

  • People are genuinely struggling to make good decisions about care, due to the lack of information available, the impact of the stress and pressure people can be under at this time, or because they just find the system plainly confusing.
  • It’s a challenge to complain – many find it difficult to complain when they are so reliant on the care, but even when some do, the complaints system isn’t working well enough.
  • The future of care homes – uncertainty about the future of the sector has meant that investment for growth and improvements has been stunted in this market.

But most promising of all is that the CMA is also taking action by opening up a consumer protection case to investigate concerns that some care homes may be breaking consumer law.

Future of care

As the CMA continues with its review, we want to see it continue to take action where it’s needed.

But there are still five months to go until the regulator concludes its investigation, so there’s plenty of time for more of your voices to be heard by sharing your experiences of care homes.

Have you had experience of the care home sector? How do you think care homes could be improved for residents and their relatives?

Comments
Today 20:09

” The future of care homes – uncertainty about the future of the sector has meant that investment for growth and improvements has been stunted in this market.”

Without addressing the long term future of legislation in the market any businessman would avoid this area completely. Higher regulations and perpetual criticism will ultimately force the closure of many and the cost of providing falling back on the family or Councils.

I hope CMA are allowed to think radically to improve the concept. What has been written so far is fair and does make the point that most residents are treated fairly.

assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5941057be5274a5e4e00023b/care-homes-market-study-update-paper.pdf
53 pages

Today 22:18

Now that the case for the business community has been put here is the case for the general public forced to suffer huge indignities in those “supposed good care homes” . About 400,000 people in care homes (England ) – great commercial market for big business /City – worth $14 BILLION – £10 Billion goes to provide them . MP,s- frail old people treated like objects in business dealings-pensioners repeatedly prevented from any decision making denied treatment on an age basis , patronised, denied privacy . Over medicated to keep them quiet -aka- DRUGGED to the gills -LEGALLY – restrained-aka- criminal mental hospital practices enforced – Action on Elderly Abuse- Gary-Fitzgerald -standards dropped so low in 10 years that neglect taken for granted- heads of Age UK-Royal College of Physicians- TUC- Care-Quality -Commission who themselves say -playing Russian Roulette with old peoples lives , found “”care homes “” not preventing dehydration , pneumonia, malnutrition, urinary infections in 78 out of 151- NOT-care homes FIFTY TWO PERCENT – staff not trained to deal with dementia old people having to be transferred to the NHS hospitals . One in three had NOT had loss of cognitive function recorded . Jimmy Hughes -CO of Alzeimers Society- scandalous . I have many Mbits of storage on this that anybody can put up a case for big business then I am completely lost for words . I know personally what malnutrition means – I suffered from it – fainting – no energy – dizzy- weak -unable to think properly -cant walk etc . I am so angry over this that I challenge anybody to defend these ouragous practices jusyt because its a political subject and shows up really how they think- old people ??? why are they still alive ??? . And they talk of 1930,s Germany ?? I hope for a very lively debate as I have very much data on this subject I hold dear to my heart – human life and human dignity, in this I bow to NO man or NO woman even with fine words. Yes the TRUTH hurts .

