/ Health

Win! Regulator recommends urgent action on care

9
Care homes
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Comments 9

It’s a huge win for our Care Needs Care Now campaign as the Competition and Markets Authority agrees with us that urgent action is needed in the care home market. We now call on the government to take action, are you with us?

In October, we urged the Competition and Markets Authority to heed our warnings about the sustainability of the care home market. This was after we found that the country is facing a huge care home bed shortfall within the next five years.

We called on the CMA to listen to the personal experiences of thousands of people who’ve had to deal with care and take action in its review of the care home market.

Care review

Some of you may recall that since the beginning of the year we’ve been gathering evidence on your personal experiences of dealing with care homes.

And we heard some harrowing tales. Fred recently shared with us how his wife would be left on a cold floor in a dark room of her care home counting down hours until she got help. And just yesterday we heard about Ann’s mother who couldn’t feed herself, yet the attentive care she needed was severely lacking in her care home.

Over the past year, we’ve shared many of these stories with the regulator to support its investigation into the care home market.

Today the CMA has reported back on its care home market study and its welcoming to see such a huge win for our campaign, the 100,000 people that have backed it and the thousands of you who kindly shared your experiences with us.

CMA recommendations

Like us, the regulator has questioned the sustainability of the current market. It estimates a funding gap of around £1bn per year and recognises that care home beds must increase as we face a very real shortfall of beds.

For those who are currently dealing with the care system, the regulator has agreed that finding the right information and navigating the system in order to make informed choices is far from easy.

Pressured decisions made in times of extreme stress was a common theme that came through in your stories. The regulator has noted that the basic information must be improved and care homes must provide better information on things like how much services cost and what you’re entitled to.

It also found that it’s too difficult to raise concerns or make complaints. Some of you will recall Pam’s story here on Which? Conversation, Pam explained how her mother was served a short eviction notice after Pam raised concerns about care provision in her mother’s home. The regulator notes that the system for redress and feedback must be improved with more effective consumer protections in place to make it easier to complain and challenge poor care.

Delivering better care

We welcome today’s news and celebrate this with our Care Needs Care Now campaign supporters, but we now set our sights on the government as it has 90 days to respond to these important recommendations.

The CMA’s findings echo the heartbreaking stories we’ve heard from hundreds of people who have struggled with the care system. While the CMA is taking enforcement action and addressing key concerns around compliance with consumer law by some care homes, we need the government to act now.

The government also needs to set out how its upcoming Green Paper will deliver the fundamental reforms needed to secure high quality, affordable care for older people – both now and in the future.

Do you also welcome today’s news? Do you want the government to take action and address the problems in care system? How else would you improve care?

Comments
9
Member
Beryl says:
30 November 2017

Ordinary unqualified care workers, many of whom are underpayed, are not sufficiently trained with very little or no understanding of people suffering with dementia. With no immediate cure in sight for this dreadful disease affecting the brain and therefore the mind, patients need specialist psychiatric care by staff who are specifically trained to treat the unfortunate people who suffer from it.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
duncan lucas says:
30 November 2017

Quite right Beryl and my cousin got precisely that in a NHS psychiatric hospital for EIGHT YEARS with Frontal Lobe vascular Dementia , he was well looked after otherwise he would be lucky to survive a year in a private “care”-home . As well as UNESCO the UN has now blasted this country on it unwillingness to help the poor but when it comes to £billions owed to the IMF -who pays ?? the POOR . The UN said this country can well afford to look after them but they care more for big businesses instead.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
30 November 2017

I suspect nothing of consequence might happen as the government have announced a green paper, due next year, to go to public consultation. So they’ll rely on that before beginning to think of what reforms to…think about.

We could do with the CQC being properly resourced and make sure care home owners know they will be under regular scrutiny, with no excuses for sub-standard care. Equally we must recognise that acceptable care needs properly funding.

£1bn funding gap? It cost that to redevelop London Bridge station. Time we got our priorities right (at least, what I regard as priorities).

I would like Which? to put some specific proposals forward as to how it would improve the care system. Something must be done, but what and how?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
John Ward says:
Today 00:21

In this age of everything having to pay its way, the home care sector has a low priority for public funding.

The redevelopment of London Bridge station that Malcolm refers to was substantially paid for by contributions from the developers of nearby buildings [like The Shard that towers above the station and disgorges thousands of commuters into it] and a levy on central London business rates to fund the upgrading of London’s transport infrastructure. The state-funded part is regarded as an investment that will yield a positive return over the life of the asset. That may or not be true but that is how it is.

The care home sector is fragmented, funded indirectly by cash-strapped councils and the relatives of the residents, and with no overall governance except at arms length by the Department of Health and by the Care Quality Commission in relation to minimum standards. It always plays second fiddle to the NHS which has armies of highly-respected articulate lobbyists with friends in the highest places; by comparison the care home sector flounders. If there really is a bonus of £350 million a week from our exit from the EU then it would be wrong to blow it all on the NHS and continue to neglect the care home and domiciliary care sectors.

It is time to set up a national care services college to provide the qualifications, leadership, training, and disciplinary system that is needed to emulate the medical sector. The professional profile of care home provision needs to be enhanced, the day-to-day work needs to be regarded as auxiliary nursing rather than menial occupations, and there needs to be investment in accommodation so that people can live in the homes with pride and dignity. I believe that was the original intention in 1930 when local government [county councils] took over the provision of welfare services from the Poor Law Unions. It took some time to replace the old workhouses and institutions but the new provision made before and after the Second World War was some of the best in the world at the time and this carried on through into the 1970’s. We all know the rest . . .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
30 November 2017

A first step that would cost zero to implement needs to be unannounced site inspections, so homes are not on their best behaviour for the day.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
John Ward says:
30 November 2017

That’s a most important point, Alfa.

The CQC website states, in relation to residential adult social care services, “Our inspections will usually be unannounced. In a few instances, where there are very good reasons, we may let the provider know we are coming. For example, we may contact small homes to check that people are home before setting off to inspect“. There is a suspicion – and at least one person has commented to this effect on one of the parallel Conversations – that homes do know when an inspection is about to take place because things are suddenly done to the accommodation that are not the normal arrangement, such as all staff are on duty, the place has had a special clean, everything is made unnaturally presentable, the paperwork is all in order, there are flowers on the tables, and it all looks lovely.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
30 November 2017

Regular confidential surveys of residents and family would be a useful way of building a picture of what the normal performance of the care home is like. Submit to the CQC and Local Authority to help decide on the type and regularity of inspection needed, and effectiveness of any changes demanded from previous inspections.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
30 November 2017

My niece a retired nurse visited 3 separate care homes before deciding on a private family run one for her mother who had suffered a stroke, but it was the most expensive. When all her assets had been used up, she was reassessed by social services who agreed to continue to fund her care for another year. Because of my nieces previous nursing experience she knew exactly what to look out for, which questions to ask and the attitude of the staff working there. So far the standard of care received has been exemplary.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Barry says:
30 November 2017

How come we look after people in prison better than the elderly?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions