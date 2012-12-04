As a non-smoker it’s difficult for me to know what might put me off smoking. As Australia implements its ban on branded cigarette packing I’m intrigued to know if this approach would ever get adopted in the UK.

As much as I’d like to say I’m not influenced by brand I have a few firm favourites – particularly when it comes to food and toiletries.

I’m more than happy to buy my supermarket or pharmacist’s own-brand goods, but I have to confess I do like to see a small amount of thought go into the layout and packaging. I don’t mind it being minimal, I guess I just like it uniformed.

Branded cigarettes – pack it in

I’ve been trying to put myself into a smoker’s shoes and wondered how I’d feel if my cigarettes were devoid of branding. If I were addicted to smoking I imagine it would take something more personal to put me off. But might it prevent me from lighting up that first cigarette?

I remember watching a poignant video from Cancer Research earlier this year. If you’ve not seen it yet I’ll let you watch it below before I go any further:

Whatever your view on the topic, I’m sure you probably found the above shocking. I’ve never quite seen the appeal of cigarette packaging as an adult, but it appears to be very appealing to the children in this video.

Cancer Research UK has had nearly 80,000 people email their MP on the issue, which prompted the Department of Health to consult on cigarette packaging in the summer of 2012. The charity is hoping to get Parliament to vote in favour of plain packaging in 2013 after 63% of people said they’d like to get rid of colourful and slickly designed cigarette packets.

So, if the vote were down to you, would you vote in favour of plain packaging?

Would you like to strip cigarette packets of their branding? Yes (68%, 215 Votes) No (16%, 51 Votes) I don’t have a strong view (16%, 50 Votes) Total Voters: 316