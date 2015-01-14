January is here, and so is the realisation you’ve over indulged during the festive season. Have you made a New Year’s Resolution to fix this by joining the gym?

If, like me, you intend to kick off 2015 with a new healthier lifestyle, you’ll be considering a gym membership. And you won’t be the only one.

In fact it’s become quite common for gyms to see a large increase in customers to begin a new year. And once people sign up, it’s no secret that a lot of people rarely make full use of their membership. Research by British Military Fitness found that 37% of those that signed up for a gym membership in January will quit by the end of the month.

And if everyone did turn up at once, you wouldn’t fit in the door.

So make sure you’re realistic, choose a gym that’s easy to get to, you can afford and offers what you want – be that classes, free weights or a specific piece of equipment.

There are many great gyms and fitness centres throughout the UK, but you should definitely shop around and take time to review your rights as a consumer.

Know your gym membership rights

Top problem areas, according to our research in 2014 included long notice periods, price increases and knowing your cancellation rights.

Before signing a gym membership contract, you should:

Shop around – have a look around a few options at different price points.

– have a look around a few options at different price points. Take advantage of free passes – a great way of really getting a feel for the place and whether it’s somewhere you’d come to regularly. Give it a go at the times you expect to attend so you have an idea of how busy the gym can get.

– a great way of really getting a feel for the place and whether it’s somewhere you’d come to regularly. Give it a go at the times you expect to attend so you have an idea of how busy the gym can get. Read over the contract carefully – Keep your eye out for any unfair terms and don’t be afraid to try to negotiate a better deal. Be aware that if you want the contract to begin straight away, you waive any cooling-off rights you have.

Are you motivated to get fit in 2015? Will you be joining the gym this January? Or will the sudden influx of newbies be playing havoc with your pre-existing routine?

Do you make the most of your gym membership? I don't have a gym membership (73%, 256 Votes) Yes, I get value for money (12%, 41 Votes) Not really, I could definitely go more (10%, 35 Votes) No, I'm a member but never go (5%, 17 Votes) Total Voters: 349