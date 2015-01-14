/ Health

Will you regret your gym membership?

January is here, and so is the realisation you’ve over indulged during the festive season. Have you made a New Year’s Resolution to fix this by joining the gym?

If, like me, you intend to kick off 2015 with a new healthier lifestyle, you’ll be considering a gym membership. And you won’t be the only one.

In fact it’s become quite common for gyms to see a large increase in customers to begin a new year. And once people sign up, it’s no secret that a lot of people rarely make full use of their membership. Research by British Military Fitness found that 37% of those that signed up for a gym membership in January will quit by the end of the month.

And if everyone did turn up at once, you wouldn’t fit in the door.

So make sure you’re realistic, choose a gym that’s easy to get to, you can afford and offers what you want – be that classes, free weights or a specific piece of equipment.

There are many great gyms and fitness centres throughout the UK, but you should definitely shop around and take time to review your rights as a consumer.

Know your gym membership rights

Top problem areas, according to our research in 2014 included long notice periods, price increases and knowing your cancellation rights.

Before signing a gym membership contract, you should:

  • Shop around – have a look around a few options at different price points.
  • Take advantage of free passes – a great way of really getting a feel for the place and whether it’s somewhere you’d come to regularly. Give it a go at the times you expect to attend so you have an idea of how busy the gym can get.
  • Read over the contract carefully – Keep your eye out for any unfair terms and don’t be afraid to try to negotiate a better deal. Be aware that if you want the contract to begin straight away, you waive any cooling-off rights you have.

Are you motivated to get fit in 2015? Will you be joining the gym this January? Or will the sudden influx of newbies be playing havoc with your pre-existing routine?

Do you make the most of your gym membership?

I don't have a gym membership (73%, 256 Votes)

Yes, I get value for money (12%, 41 Votes)

Not really, I could definitely go more (10%, 35 Votes)

No, I'm a member but never go (5%, 17 Votes)

Total Voters: 349

Profile photo of Alex Toplis
Member
Alex Toplis says:
16 January 2015

I’ve got that sudden new year, new healthy me feeling. Since this convo I started to research gym contracts and, as expected, for me it all hinges on the price.

Where I live in London it seems most gym memberships are around £50 which is expensive. But I can’t work out if maybe that’s a good thing. Perhaps it’ll push me to use it more because, in the back of my head, I’ll know what i’m forking out and i’ll see the benefits as a result…

Profile photo of belac
Member
caleb says:
16 January 2015

I joined a gym about 15 or so years ago which had indoor tennis courts so that I could play in comfort all the year round. Friendly crowd of people of all ages and ability so I could fit in comfortably.

In the past few years I have made more use of the gym facilities, at first with guidance now with regular 2 or 3 hours a week at a quiet time when I have a routine of most of my muscle groups.
That and walking the dog for about 5 miles a week keeps me reasonably fit and able to enjoy friendships and life in general.

Use it or lose it, body mind and spirit. I hope to have a tennis party in the middle of 2015 when I will be 90.

Member
ram says:
19 January 2015

I am a regular swimmer.I have been a gym plus swim member for the past ten years in Bispham.
Unfortunately, the pool standards are deteriorating. There is no pre-swim shower rule. Everyone walks into the pool without taking a shower.In the recent past, to top this ,the authorities allowed customers to enter the pool area with foot wear . Not surprisingly, the pool is packed with foot wear. and you have to see this to believe it, a lady wears foot wear inside the pool !. And all this put me and few others off from exercising. Complaining to the authorities is of no use.They are too Polite

Profile photo of Adam French
Member
Adam French says:
20 January 2015

Hi ram – have you tried speaking to the management about this issue?

If the facilities are registered with UKactive you can also speak to them if it isn’t coming up to standard.

