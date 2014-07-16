You’ll be familiar with our Make Complaints Count campaign – our call to ensure public services act on your feedback. And we’ve got the backing of a number of bloggers who have shared their experiences too…

We’ve teamed up with spoken-word artist George the Poet and music producer Jakwob, who have come up with a unique track in support of the campaign.

We’ve muted the track – to represent how we feel when our feedback isn’t acted on. We’ll only release the full video once the campaign reaches 50,000 signatures.

http://youtu.be/IHYoYKdTZeA

We’ve also been working with bloggers to reach a wider audience and expand our awareness of issues across the public services sector.

We’ve been touched by the number of stories you’ve shared with us in relation to health and care services.

And now, through these blog networks, we’ve heard from those who have experienced similar issues in the education and childcare sectors too:

On Emily’s blog ‘A Mummy Too’, one of her readers, Sarah Arrow told us:

‘If you dare to speak out about any public service you are shouted down by well-meaning people telling you how hard nurses / teachers / firemen etc work. There seems no recognition of the fact that nurses/ teachers et al are human beings, they make mistakes and they should be corrected not ignored. ‘My daughter has ADHD and trying to get support for her is like pulling teeth, I’ve been patronised and condescended to such a degree. The school pretend to be supportive but ignore the bullying and say it’s my daughter’s fault. Public services should and have to be held accountable, and they should listen and improve not shame the people who speak out.’

On Sarah’s blog ‘Life in a Breakdown’, she related her experiences of dealing with mental health issues at school:

‘I know personally in the past, I have felt unheard from the times in my teens when I was off school due to health problems and my school wouldn’t send work out, in their eyes I should be allowed to do nothing and just get better, which held me back. You see my illness was depression and I was in hospital for almost a year and while the teachers who taught me first at hospital school and then home schooled me, tried their best, it wasn’t until the night before my exams they found out the correct exam board and that everything I had learnt was in fact for the wrong one.’

And ‘New Mum Online’ told us about her experiences of dealing with a problem at her son’s nursery:

‘I made a complaint to them about how their Deputy Head spoke to me. Rather than get her in a room with me, and get her to apologise, they did a HUGE “investigation” that only made everything worse for everyone. It was the equivalent of hitting a nail with a bulldozer instead of a hammer.’

Have you experiences in these sectors – have you felt your complaint wasn’t listened to? And will you join us in our campaign to get our voices heard?