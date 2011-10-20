/ Health, Parenting

Schools, open your eyes and offer kids eye tests

Profile photo of Joanna Pearl Joanna Pearl Principal Health Researcher
Are we failing our children by allowing an outrage to slip under the radar? Not enough children aged four- to five-years-old are being screened for preventable eyesight problems as they start school.

Our latest research found that the problem’s getting worse.

Of the primary care trusts (PCTs) who responded to our freedom of information requests, 19% admitted that they didn’t offer eye screening in schools this year. This compares to just 10% failing to do so in 2009/10. Eye screening at schools is a service the Department of Health says it ‘expects’ PCTs to provide.

And we’re not talking about eye problems that can be picked up and treated later in life – kids with visual problems, like a lazy eye or squint, need correcting when their eyes are still developing, otherwise they can end up with a lifetime of poor vision. After all, these aren’t just a few kids – between 10 and 15% of children have significant eye problems.

Poor eyesight can waste an education

Moreover, what about the money we’re spending on their education? It’s wasted if our kids can’t actually see the white board, or if they give up learning to read because the words keep drifting in and out of focus.

We know that children can get free eye tests at the optometrist (optician), but the reality is that many parents don’t take advantage of this, and it’s the most disadvantaged kids who suffer. The idea of screening at school is that potential eye problems are picked up early, with the child sent for more comprehensive testing.

Sonal Rughani, an RNIB Optometrist, commented on our findings:

‘The data that Which? has collected reveals just how important it is to monitor, analyse and understand the provision of children’s eye care at a time of great change within the NHS. It’s vital because the provision of children’s eye care pathways must be based on robust evidence and must be sustainable.

‘This report also raises the importance of providing straightforward and consistent advice to parents, so they are able to make informed choices for their children’s eye health.’

You might argue that, as cuts are made across all public services, something has to give, but should it really be the eyesight of our next generation? And does it make financial sense to pay for an education our children can’t fully access because their vision problems go unnoticed?

Comments
dean
Member
Dean says:
21 October 2011

“We know that children can get free eye tests at the optometrist (optician), but the reality is that many parents don’t take advantage of this, and it’s the most disadvantaged kids who suffer.”

Why should schools have to bear the brunt of more poor parenting?
and how does one quantify “disadvantaged”?

Personally I don’t think it’s fair for teachers/schools to have to take on more parental responsibilities just because the parents themselves are too stupid. My friend is a teacher in a supposed “deprived” area and he is amazed by the lack of adequate parenting that the children receive. In many cases, he is the only male figure in the kids lives and doesn’t believe that he should effectively be a substitute for the kids errant fathers.

Member
Helen says:
11 February 2013

It’s not just eye problems that can be diagnosed early with in-school check ups. Irregularities in the eye such as a faded retina could be indicative of a more serious issue such as a brain tumour. If found early, the treatment might lessen pituitary and sight damage that would otherwise last a lifetime. Not to mention saving the child’s life.

