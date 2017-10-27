/ Health

How difficult is it to find a care home?

Care home resident
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
In recent weeks, we’ve heard from guest authors Fred and PamS who’ve arranged care and hundreds of people who’ve shared their care home experiences. This insight combined with our latest research has revealed a sorry picture of the care system with the majority struggling to find good care.

We recently looked at the problems people have faced when arranging care. Our research found that almost half of those we asked told us they couldn’t find a bed in at least one of the local care homes they looked at.

While finding a care home may be the first hurdle you come up against, it would seem that finding a good care home can often be the second.

Finding a care home

Our latest survey found that a lack of good local places means many people are staying in, or moving loved ones into, care homes they simply aren’t satisfied with.

We found that almost one in five people settled for a care home they had reservations about. Sharing her struggles of finding a care home Hilary told her troubling experience here on Which? Conversation:

‘My sister and I spent over a week visiting different care homes and were very disappointed with most we saw (e.g. smell of urine permeating the home, signs of neglect). Finally found a place at a care home that seemed the ‘best of the bunch’. It was very expensive.

‘We were told that she would have her meals with other residents in a ‘social setting’, and have opportunities to chat and socialise and join in activities. The first week my mum had her meals with other residents in the dining room-cum-lounge. After that, she had to remain in her room for meals. I asked why and was told she was eating too slowly and this wasn’t convenient for staff and other residents. By the end of the second week, she was hardly eating at all.

‘I visited her every day, and we managed to take her out for a visit twice. By the end of the fourth week, she was very frail and had lost interest in life and basically lost the will to live. She died a few days later.’

Our research also found that a similar number of people are opting for a home away from their friends and family. Ann shared her concerns about arranging her own care:

‘I live in fear that I will need to be placed in a failing Care home. I have been diagnosed with MND which is a progressive disease and I know that I will eventually become totally dependent on carers. I have tried to be responsible and have looked for a local care home so I can stay near to my family. Their charges are exorbitant. I have been quoted more than £6k a month!’

For those who did find care eventually, we also found that a quarter of them were left feeling guilty or annoyed that they couldn’t find a more suitable care home.

Making the decision to move a loved one into a care home is difficult enough, so it’s unacceptable that so many are left feeling concerned about the decisions they’ve made, simply because there is no choice available to them. Our Which? Elderly Care website can you find local care homes and services and also offer advice and guidance for those arranging care.

Fix the care system

As some of you may know, we recently launched our Care Needs Care Now campaign is calling for the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) inquiry into the care home market to go beyond the immediate issues around quality, fees and complaints.

The Competition and Markets Authority must look at the huge local disparities in care home provision, which is fast reaching crisis point across the country.

The response we’ve had to our campaign has been overwhelming, with over 75,000 people backing our petition. We need the regulator to listen to these stories and recognise that the national picture masks huge differences in the number of care home places available at a local level.

We want the CMA’s care inquiry to make strong recommendations that the government addresses this systemic issue of inadequate provision in its upcoming Green Paper.

Do you think enough is being done to deliver a good care system? If you’ve arranged care before, is there anything you would have done differently? How do you think care could be improved?

Guest
Norman Taylor says:
1 November 2017

I have commented on this topic before, but it related to a well run and organised ‘not for profit’ care home that had an excellent response. I have never heard any response back from my original comment. The care home is in Australia. There are far too many private care homes here that are not worth considering. The majority of care homes that were found to have big faults, or closed down by the government, were private care homes !!

Regards once again,
Norm Taylor.

Guest
Amanda Jones says:
2 November 2017

I was a mental health nurse for 34 years. Some of that time was spent working in care homes. I left nursing because I was so disgusted by the appalling low standards of care in some of the homes I worked in. When I complained I was bullied mercilessly and nothing was done. I have huge concerns with ha ing managers of mental health nursing homes being General nurse trained with no experience in psychiatry. It would NEVER happen the other way round! If we need to break down barriers and de stigmatize mental illness it needs to be stressed that mental health nursing is a professional qualification in its own right and the correctly qualified staff should be running these homes. There needs to be much more genuinely unannounced visits too by CSSIW so that there can be no cover ups which I have seen.When visits are known about in advance higher numbers of staff are on shift and they are usually the most competent. We really need change so this petition is most welcome. Well done.

Guest
Bryan says:
3 November 2017

I was lucky that my mother was in a home that was run as a charity by the catholic church , She was self funding but passed away after a very short time . She would have been cared for as before even with no funds . The home was properly staffed both nursing and care. Even the funeral director commented she was in the best place available . Is this the way to go ?

Guest
VernonTaylor says:
5 November 2017

Pre Thatcher there were local authority run care homes and in spite of them being housed in utilitarian buildings and carpets were scarce they were mostly rated as very good, staffed as they were by a usually adequate number of dedicated staff.

Thatcher forced councils to put all their services out to tender which allowed the private sector to have a virtual monopoly of the care industry and then begin escalating prices to generate profits for an army of investors and to increase those profits costs were reduced as much as possible.

The fact is, putting the care of the elderly in the hands of profit-hungry unbridled capitalism without any low cost and not-for-profit competition is like putting a fox in charge of a hen-house.
The fact is, the residents of care homes run by unbridled capitalists aren’t considered as people but merely as rather inconvenient profit opportunities.
The fact is care homes no longer exist to offer a service to those who can no longer care for themselves in the way local authority care homes used to do – the primary reason any primary care home exists is the high return on investment factor…

In the current economic climate and for the foreseeable future it will be pointless complaining about care home standards; while complaining and regulating might temporarily lift a single home no amount of complaining and regulating will raise the the combined average of the industry and certainly will not persuade the industry to treat residents as people instead of profit opportunities.

The financial pressures mean the industry is in a self-perpetuating vicious circle and the only way forward is to break that circle by Nationalising the whole deal and putting the running of them back into the hands of the local authorities.

Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 November 2017

Absolutely agree Vernon but isnt it ironic the the British public “outrage ” at circuses and zoos causing the closing down of most circuses and strict legislation on the part of zoos in hygiene-welfare- etc resulting in prosecutions +jail as well as the strong Animal Rights group in this country not show you how much they UK public really care for—–ANIMALS and not old / ill / dying HUMANS ? Granted the fact for all our airs +graces we are–in reality , nothing more than animals in our material make up WHY should we be second class in law to those of an inferior species ? Thats what it really is , if HMG admit it , and as you say Vernon ALL for PROFIT . Lets hear the Thatcherites and their children justify that on this convo and all those sons+daughters of her legacy who made a quick profit out of the British Public namely Yuppies with their big radio-telephones and Porsche cars their ideology still runs this country. ONS- Her “so called ” shareholder ownership ” by the public ? INDIVIDUAL shares in 1963- 54 % – and in 2010 -seven years ago ? – 11.5 % and NOW ? . It seems impossible to shame this country from their I am all right Jack attitude and its concern for animals rather than humans yet we dislike the Germans because of the concentration camps holding Jews who were treated the same way and killed as well as 27 million Slavs many worked to death . Cold-cold hearts abound when it comes to our OWN people . Bring the media publicity machine up to the same level as the Holocaust and maybe then people will take notice . But no “Unter menschen ” still exists as a dogma in this country but applied too our OWN people. Is there no shame in this Land ????

Guest
VernonTaylor says:
5 November 2017

There really is no shame in this country since the Thatcher creature approved of crooks like Lord Hanson. This country has been officially Godless for more than three decades and sharp practice, profiteering and other immorality is smiled on instead of being deplored. In this country these days there is nothing that is not for sale to the highest bidder…

You mention our National regard for animal welfare. It does exist but is confined to the cuddliest types. Most folk don’t spare a thought for our food animals that are factory farmed; the story of eggs is bad enough but I suggest you investigate where the meat comes from to produce chicken nuggets, etc. If egg production is cruel and immoral then the harvesting of poultry meat should send some folk straight to Hell with no trial and no parole. That is just one example that has similarities with the atrocities that happen inside research laboratories – something else Joe Public doesn’t think or care about…
This country isn’t as animal crazy as we like to believe…

A natural byproduct of unbridled capitalism is a social underclass of underpaid, underprivileged, undereducated, underfed, undervalued people. In the USA the underclass accounts for around a third of the population and so far we are lucky as the UK underclass has so far only grown to about 10%, people our masters think of as virtual animals. I think it is only a matter of time before the notion of Soylent Green is considered by our masters…

When our masters express regret and sympathy for victims of overseas tragedy or disaster it costs them little or nothing; expressing regret and sympathy for people at home would be expected to become action that could only be undertaken by spending money – what else could we expect…

Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 November 2017

Vernon I do know all about what goes on in labs in this country and the USA I visited some as part of my job with BT and I was an early subscriber to “action groups ” now banned and some jailed . I was referring to the injustice of old , sick, poor British subjects who are treated less than animals are treated in this country . I know all about what goes on in the USA secret labs I am constantly informed , it would make your hair stand on end. but my concern is BRITISH people as , as far as sticking up for them I am very right -wing in speaking out in their defence . Why not ? the US wears its nationalistic badge with pride and nobody dare criticise so I wear my British one with pride but as you say HMG have sold out to US conglomerates and globalization. This is in preference to its own people. There is a ruling pyramid system in operation but our government nor even the USA government is at the top . One thing the Donald did try to do but is up against is the “Swamp ” but its hard going and he is not making much progress . None the less he has taken hold of this new “sexual awareness ” agenda and has publicised those who “touch up ” females many are those who speak out against him , shrewd move and its working its like the government version of the Hollywood couch .

Guest
John Ward says:
5 November 2017

Donald Trump didn’t like it though when the media called him out for some sexist and crude remarks about women he had encountered. He seems like a hands-on President to me. No one can take anything he says on the subject at all seriously.

Guest
Ian says:
6 November 2017

No one can take anything he says on anything seriously.

Guest
Alex Whittle says:
6 November 2017

Hi guys, it’s always great to see conversations like this and I know the comment section of this convo is filled with some really personal and thought-provoking stories. It would be great if we could keep it on topic, and remember, (until we have a Conversation about Mr Trump?) please keep discussions of him on The Lobby? Thank you.

Guest
a.corsellis@ntlworld.com says:
5 November 2017

I agree with Vernon. Someone foolishly changed the goal posts. Now we are in a position where standards cannot be fully enforced because of lack of resources. It seems to me that the only answer is to acquire more, through ring fenced funding from increased taxes.

