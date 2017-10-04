/ Health

Why is good care so difficult to find?

Profile photo of Fred Horley Fred Horley Guest Author
Moving someone into a care home can be a difficult decision. That difficulty is only compounded when faced with the struggle of finding good care that suits that person’s needs. Fred Horley joins us to share his difficulties with finding good care for his wife, Joan.

In October 2015, my wife Joan, aged 83, was placed into a care home by a hospital for respite care. This was following treatment for a fractured right leg. Sadly, Joan’s experience in that care home was far from satisfactory.

Care home failings

My wife had specific requirements of no load bearing on the fractured limb. She had a commode in her room and needed assistance with getting out of bed to use it.

Often she was left waiting for more than 30 minutes after activating an emergency alarm before help eventually came for her. On a number of occasions, one at 1.15am, Joan used her mobile phone to call me at home to ask me to ring the home and ask them to respond to her emergency activation of the alarm.

On another occasion after waiting three-quarters of an hour after activating the emergency call button she tried to get out of bed and fell, banging her head on the stone floor. She lay on the floor, in the dark, for about an hour shouting for help and banging on the floor. It was later discovered that the emergency alarm system was not working.

My wife was often woken at around 8am but wasn’t served a hot drink or breakfast until 9.45am. And in the 15 days she was in the home she was assisted with showering only once.

At no point was Joan’s care plan ever discussed with her and she was never given the opportunity to participate in any form of activities.

We decided to remove her from the home as soon as possible and reported Joan’s experience to the relevant authorities. But we felt helpless and concerned for the other residents at the home.

A caring home

The authorities carried out a risk assessment of our home in turning our downstairs dining room into a bedroom. They provided all the necessary equipment for Joan to be cared for at home by carers and family.

With Joan now comfortable at home I was able to look into who was responsible for overseeing care homes provision and discovered the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

I found that in November 2014 the CQC carried out an inspection of the care home and concluded that it required improvement in three out of the five assessment criteria. The overall grading it was given was ‘Requires Improvement’.

The CQC had carried out further inspections and eventually put the home into ‘special measures’. And at its last inspection, in April 2017, the home still required improvement in two out of the five inspection criteria.

In the nearly two years since Joan was at that home it still ‘requires improvement’ and despite this, it’s still able to take on new residents.

Care needs care now

Many elderly patients don’t have friends or relatives who are able to make enquiries or complaints on their behalf. It shouldn’t be a struggle to find good care.

From my own extensive research and Joan’s experience I’m well placed to determine the best home for my own care should I need it.

For me, it will be one that meets the five CQC care criteria and is rated as good or outstanding. But homes in Plymouth that would meet these criteria are difficult to come by, expensive and have few vacancies.

That’s why I’m standing with Which? as they launch their campaign to confront the problems in the care home system.

Join me. Sign Which?’s petition to put care into the care system today.

This is a guest contribution by Fred Horley. All views expressed here are Fred’s own and not necessarily also shared by Which?

Have you had a similar experience to Fred and Joan? Do you worry about finding good care?

Comments
Guest
Glenys says:
22 October 2017

My mother is 97 is very frail and has dementia, and is unable do anything for herself. I care for her at home, but it’s difficult leaving her for more than an hour or so, since she struggles to find her way around and also needs help with toileting, so life is a constant struggle. Have only lived here since June, so don’t really know many people either. Mum went for respite care for a week last month – and whilst the care seemed fairly reasonable, the care home had far too many people around – and dementia sufferers were not segregated. Mum’s room was very basic and tatty, the bed had old bedding and just one frayed chair and a chest of drawers with the handles missing. Whilst there was an en suite – there was no frame around the toilet and it wasn’t very clean – the bathroom cabinet where her toiletries were was also dirty. I didn’t sleep the first night she was there – just so stressed and worried, but she seemed fairly ok when I called in to see her next day – but the staff looked harrassed with so many demands on them. When I went to fetch her after the week was up she was wearing someone else’s clothes – and lots of her own clothes (with her name tags on) had gone missing. I won’t be putting mum back there again – so I’d rather struggle on rather than have sleepless nights with worrying about her. The care system needs a huge shake up – most of us may need help in the future or know someone who will, and if nothing is done to improve the system, things will go from bad to worse, then goodness knows what will happen…….

Guest
Arty.Julia says:
29 October 2017

My father, who had a lot of financial assets, had many physical needs before he contracted dementia, and, although my mother set up a Lasting Power of Attorney for him before she died of cancer, she didn’t know that the solicitor needed to have Welfare Power of Attorney as well. This proved to be the worst possible scenario because I’d left everything I had in the United States to return and help my parents, finally living in the same house in order to give the care they didn’t know they needed. After my mother’s death my live at home brother, an alcoholic with undiagnosed but possible Aspergers’ Syndrome, caused havoc and along with my jealous sister living in Lancashire, decided to concoct a plan to get me out of the house, have our father put in a care home, and do anything to have my inheritance annulled. Oblivious to all this I became a 24/7 carer and had a baby monitor in my bedroom because, being a light sleeper, I could hear every time my father moved. He had incontinence, Myasthenia Gravis, DVT, a mild heart condition and I administered all his medications. The POA allowed my father’s money to pay for minimal care to allow me to have a few hours respite three nights a week and pay for Social Services to wash and dress him in the morning and get him ready for bed in the evening. I had to toilet him myself and prepare all his meals. If I wanted to go out I paid someone to come in, although there was Crossroads sitting service two hours a week and De Gwynedd supported me as a victim of domestic abuse and took me out during the time Crossroads attended. Life was hellish, especially when my brother returned drunk and disorderly at night and even the carers had to call the Police on him. Eventually an overnight carer who was supposed to empty the urine bags before leaving, departed twice without doing so and while I slept my poor father was left with full bags that caused debilitating infections. In turn his dementia and memory became worse and he once fell outside and a neighbour helped him get up because I was, with my own bad back, unable to help. It was eventually decided by social services and the CPN who was on email terms with my sister, but not in contact with me, the carer, as well as the Police because I had hired someone who was supposedly a qualified nurse and carer, to look after him while I went out, but became drunk and disorderly herself, put in a dementia care home where he died two weeks later because there was no nursing facility. I visited the care home every day and pointed out to manager my father’s needs but the amount of temporary staff who changed three times a day and were inconsistent, had no idea what to do and my father was left to toilet himself, left skid marks on the one armchair that was in his room, when I complained that the cushion needed to be cleaned it was taken away and a foot stool put in its place so he was unable to sit down in his room, the bed was too low for him, he had to go into a common room with patients who had chest infections and coughed all over him, his urine bags were never emptied because he didn’t drink enough, the urine was brown, and carers didn’t even know about urine bags nor how to apply his DVT socks. He tried to break out many times, was covered in bruises and, after he collapsed one night and was finally discovered he was taken to hospital where he died a horrible death. My sister tried to prevent me from seeing him by saying I was on the POVA list for investigation and after our father died she just walked away with our brother without any remorse while I cried bitterly for hours. Even the staff were non compassionate because my sister manipulated them to believe I was the cause of his death but with his assets he could have lived with carers in his own home for years and I would have been able to live my own life nearby. It was a horrible situation that I complained to the Councils about, even took my story to the Lincolnshire University team of investigators, but I was warned by the Police not to use photographic evidence against the care home. Eventually I was taken off the wilful negligence list that my siblings had put me on in the hopes I would lose my inheritance.
If this account helps anyone in any way then it was worth writing, although it’s brought up much of the memories I live with everyday.

Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 October 2017

Truly shocking Julia, that human beings could stoop so low , money rules the minds of relatives as well as UN- “care ” Stalags or Lagers .

Guest
James Markham says:
22 October 2017

My wife was an auxiliary nurse in Heddfan the assessment ward for the elderly in Cefn Coed Mental Health Hospital Swansea.

My wife was told off by her management for washing the patient’s hands of faeces after she took them to the toilet. The patients used their hands to wipe their bottoms, and would even wipe it on the walls of the cubicle. If my wife did not wash their hands the patients would then use their uncleaned hands with faeces on to eat their food because they often/always did not use knives, forks or spoons. She was told she did not have time to wash patient’s hands.

Each night the patient’s false teeth were taken off the patients and all put unlabelled put in the same box. In the morning any patients false teeth were given to any patient so all the patients had the wrong false teeth.
There was a room in the assessment ward with all old things in, circa 1940s furniture and items. The patients should have been taken their periodically to try and simulate their memories. The patients were never taken in there.

The patients were happy because they were in a world of their own, they did not know where they were, and the patient’s children were happy because they were totally unaware of what was happening when they left. The staff acted differently at visiting time to non-visiting time.

My wife told me repeatedly that if she ever developed Alzheimer’s disease I should smoother her with a pillow and not under no circumstances should I send her to Heddfan; she said she would rather be dead.
**********************************************************************************************************************

Guest
duncan lucas says:
22 October 2017

James- after reading your post – we are now back in the era of Bedlam -1247 onwards-I am disgusted with this government for making this happen by selling off our national assest – to big business rip-off companies / This NO “wefare State -its now dismantled so the City can make £ millions out of the suffering and DEATH of the poor /sick/old . Words fail me that HMG could sink so low and make money out of its OWN citizen’s/ No wonder our “robocops ” are being sent to Israel for training If I wasn’t so old I would be another Wat-Tyler “great ” Britain–in your dreams . I hope somebody tries to defend this as I am very angry. James -thank you for posting this damming indictment of neo-con far right capitalist UK. Third world country ? no FOURTH world country .

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
26 October 2017

Dear Duncan,
James is referring to a NHS Hospital why do you vent your venom on the Private Sector,is it Politics I wonder?

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

And are you a government employee ? SAying that you know nothing about me and demean ALL the pitiful posts of the British posters on this website . I have NEVER voted for Labour in my life . my first comcern is the British Public and taking social care into Private hands is proving a disaster that’s killing old women and men . My views range from Right -Wing to Left Wing I actually have ben attacked for being on a far -right website , I am no Marxist , a few months on SPo GB proved that . I am a middle of the road capitalist . This government is as far right as the US administration and want the NHS to become completely private . I am against this . I am on the side of the doctors+nurses in the NHS , I have worked for the NHS in the past. When I read those posts I get very angry with those hard-nosed -far-right neo-cons who use the British public as profit makers for off-shore shareholders . If you fail to be moved by them then you have a cold -uncaring heart ,. First and foremost I am, a Human Being I care deeply for OUR people I couldn’t care less about what the American’s do inside their own country but when the Donald comes over here and TELLS us how to vote , well that makes us a Satrap of the USA -a Third world country to be exploited for all it can get . If you want to raise the Stars+Stripes in your garden instead of the Union Jack so be it but I will never accept it. I fight for the British public not US big business. Imagine the Queen going to the USA and telling the American people how to vote ??? No Gerald I am a BRITISH Patriot not an American or pseudo American one.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

Duncan,
Just trying to get the facts right, thank you for answering my question,I am not interested in continuing a political argument with you as you obviously do not have a clue .

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

Gerald-Arrogance and condescending behaviour and attitude are typical of this regime which has spawned this terrible profit making before life “social enterprise ” I cant say I wish you well in it as that would be a lie.

Guest
Alex Whittle says:
27 October 2017

Morning all, thanks for your great discussion. It’s always great to see two sides to an argument but could I just ask that we remain polite and civil to each other. Thanks

Guest
Andrea Collins says:
27 October 2017

Both the NHS care and the private sector care has been found wanting – to suggest that the private sector is not part of this too is disingenuous!

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

Andrea the NHS “lack of care ” is down to massive cut-backs in government provision to it. Its now top heavy in “managers ” +Administration who are quietly privatising it by making it look bad by lack of financial input . Its all very well to say-oh ! but the government is “giving more money ” that means nothing when the COST of the NHS is way beyond that. So in actual fact they are cutting expenditure .The ploy of “dissociation ” is at work with HMG -sell it off and say – not OUR problem .What they are really doing is disassociating themselves from the responsibility of GOVERNING their OWN people, and leaving it to Private Enterprise to ( NOT ) look after our people but to use them as “bit-coins ” to make a profit out of. Is this a country we want ?

Guest
Jules Tennick says:
23 October 2017

My grandmother age 96 died in July this year but for the last two years she had to live with my aunt because of problems with more than one care home facility. This was a huge strain on my aunt. My grandmother left the last care home to go into hospital as an emergency. She was dehydrated, malnourished and had unexplained bruises on her legs when she arrived at the hospital indicating poor care or even direct abuse. I know my aunt complained but I am unsure as to the outcome but my aunt would not let her mum return to any care home as a consequence.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
26 October 2017

Dear Jules

There are also many stories about the service offered by the NHS and now that the CQC is responsible for the Inspections you will see the real picture if you look at recent reports. You will also notice that, at present, no Hospitals have been closed down, the same as Care Homes. Please look at the Mid Staffs NHS Trust case as an example, not quite a level playing just yet

Guest
Margaret Taylor says:
24 October 2017

Hi I give my support 100percent having worked in nursing home and care I totally agree it’s time these places were looked into more thoroughly it’s quite obvious when the CQC go and check these places everything is as it should be it was disgusting how these places are run and broke my heart I had to leave I even whistle blew to social services and they were a waste of time

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
26 October 2017

Dear Margaret, I can not understand why you went to the Social Services when you obviously know that it is the CQC are responsible, I can assure you that they are definitely NOT for the private sector as most of the Inspectors are ex Local Authority or NHS Nursing Inspectorates which preceded the CQC. If was as you say please remember it was these authorities which probably first set the scene in the first place.

Guest
John Tye says:
24 October 2017

I certainly don’t disagree with the comments about care homes, but I think that the main problem is the inadequate care at home, forcing people to look for a care home before they need to, so causing excessive demand on the care homes, which the government feels unsurprisingly unable to subsidise sufficiently.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

Sorry John,
The Local Authority have exactly the opposite mandate and quite often they leave the poor person at home to long and then quite often send them firstly to the Local NHS hospital and then when these systems cannot cope with the resultant they expect the Care Home to their magic wand and make things better again.
Care at Home cannot possibly compare to the 24/7 Care Home and the NHS has already shown in the past that they have very little understanding of Palliative Care.
There are now nearly a half a million people living their last moments in Care Homes and contrary to the allegations of certain, blatantly politically biased people, are very content with the service which many dedicated , often family run businesses , are providing.
It seems that it is in fashion to knock Care Homes and yet ,if one looks at the CQC reports as a whole and compares it to the alternatives (NHS wards, Care at Home etc.) it is still, by far, the best solution.

Guest
PL says:
24 October 2017

In my opinion, community care is lacking in the UK. Even those who are supposed to care do not provide support for the old and disabled.

One of our close neighbours is the parish rector and this month wrote an article in the parish magazine asking parishioners to look after and support their elderly neighbours.

However, my partner went into hospital early summer for open chest surgery and neither the rector, or any member of his family knocked on our door to ask how he was. I am also disabled and we are both in our seventies. My GP and other NHS staff have often remarked that it is unlikely that I will receive treatment because I am disabled and too old.

What is happening in our care homes is just a reflection of that attitude. Although there is much in the news about the lack of care for the elderly and disabled, this survey has been open for signatures since 4 October and is still short of 100,000 entries.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

PL, maybe you should take this survey to all care homes and NHS and LA establishments and let the Elderly people have a say.

Guest
L. Majer says:
24 October 2017

I look at our politicians self interest showing all the time. Their resent 11% salary increase, and totally ignoring the public that voted then in. Sending billions to other countries that are richer then Britain, and totally ignoring us the ordinary public. We call our country democratic , is a lie ! Even the basic democratic principal a FREE Speech is denied to us. Politicians playing party power games, just look at the Labour party leaders backstabbing the BREXIT negotiators, instead of supporting them. We should stick together for the sake of the country and put party politics aside, instead of scoring points. The EU negotiators being helped by Jeremy Corbin going behind and helping the EU. I call that is treason. I voted Labour all my life, but never again, and I am not alone, friends and total strangers are telling mi the same, and they where all Labour voters in the past.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

[Sorry, your comment has been removed to align with our community guidelines https://conversation.which.co.uk/commenting-guidelines/. Thanks, mods.]

Guest
terriminx2 says:
25 October 2017

My mother was in a care home for just 18 months. She was a long-term dialysis patient and had also succumbed to vascular dementia to the point where she couldn’t do anything for herself anymore, didn’t understand the difference between day and night but was still fairly mobile and would walk to town in the early hours, long after the shops were closed. She needed 24/7 care. She went into hospital having collapsed with another transient stroke and wasn’t allowed home again. A lovely lady from the renal department of the hospital who was attached to social services, went out of her way to help us find mum a home she would be happy in. We picked 3 but 2 of them she warned us off as they were ‘under surveillance’ by social services because of failings. The one left she said appeared to work well and mum could go in almost immediately. The manageress there was very friendly and visited mum in hospital the same afternoon, I guess to check mum out. She was good with mum and we were less worried about the situation. However, as the weeks passed, and I was told not to keep going in every day as it was stopping mum from settling in and accepting staff and I was having to continually call into the office to ‘mention certain things’, we became less and less enamoured with the place. It seemed the manageress was very good at giving explanations and promises to see you off but not actually doing anything to make these happen. I found out purely by chance one day that mum’s bed was being made up each morning without replacing the heavily soiled sheets. I brought this to their attention and they promised to get back and change the bedding immediately. To cut a long story short, it wasn’t dealt with, over and over, so I started taking in clean bedding and changing her bed myself. The washing was being left in the room and causing a dreadful smell, so I even started to take her washing home with me. She was on a myriad of tablets throughout the day with some specific to being taken just before or with a meal to help remove things from her food that her body could no longer cope with having gone through kidney failure. One time I was in there late afternoon and they came in with these tablets which she should have had with her lunch. I advised on the importance of these being given with her meals, but this continued to happen until I finally got her hospital renal consultant to ring in and talk to the manageress. They picked up their game for a while, but it obviously didn’t last as they would sometimes walk in during the afternoon to give her the pills, see me there and back right out again. Mum started to smell very bad. I spoke again to the manageress, who said mum was refusing to shower. I advised than mum didn’t like showers, didn’t like water being poured over her head but baths would be ok. She said she would advise the staff. Mum continued to smell dreadful and I even asked if I could take her in to bathe her myself, but this was declined. The manageress then said to leave it with her and the next day she took time to set up the bathroom and then take mum on a nice chatty walk around the home ending up at the bathroom and mum agreed to go in. A little time and attention was all it required but the manageress had to be pushed into it. In the whole 18 months mum was there she was bathed only 3 times and always after I had got on their nerves by complaining. I visited every time with clean bed linen and a plastic bag to take home the dirty washing and cleansing wipes to clean mum’s hands and face as she was always covered in dried faeces. The times I asked if they could check her after going to the toilet as she was getting herself into a complete mess but that seemed beyond their remit. This was made worse because she could no longer use cutlery, using her hands to eat. She also fell a lot. Mostly it happened in her own room and during the night. I had ticked the option on arrival at the home that should anything happen to mum, I was to be called at any time day or night. These calls would always come in just before changeover at 7am sometimes advising that she was on her way to hospital. As each fall happened and the events and her injuries became apparent, I became more and more convinced that these falls were happening during the night, but she was not being checked and found until just before the night shift ended. Mum unwittingly confirmed my thoughts that the night shift were sleeping on the job when she said she had been shouted at and pushed back to her room the previous night. She said she had upset one of the staff by nearly falling over them lying on the lounge floor when she went for a walk in the night. She didn’t know why they were on the floor and it didn’t at all concern her but having worked as a night care assistant a few years back, I knew exactly what they were up to.
In her final fortnight she took another fall in the night, banging her head on the sideboard. She went into hospital to be checked again then returned to the home. Within days she literally zoned out. She stopped talking and stopped taking interest and looked blankly at you when you tried to engage her with anything. I asked the home to call the doctor in to check her as her breathing took on a very weird pattern that I pointed out to them but the which didn’t concern the staff. The doctor came in, checked her over and left. He rang me at my request only to tell me she was in good health for a woman of her age and there was nothing to be concerned about. I asked if he had actually visited the right room as my mother was behaving like a zombie, dead behind the eyes. He just coughed and said there was nothing to worry about, she was just getting old and things were beginning to fail. She remained that way for over a week with only us bothering to help her eat, drink or assist to the toilet and my brother and I decided to find her somewhere else. We had had enough. Unfortunately, days later she fell again, head first onto her room carpet at night. She literally removed the skin from half of her forehead, bleeding profusely. Again, she wasn’t found until the morning where she was rushed into hospital. They stitched her up and both the doctors on shift in A & E independently assessed her and both said they did not want her to go back to that home. She was having far too many falls for somewhere where she is supposed to be being looked after. They said they were not allowed to bed block, but they did need to keep an eye on her for results of the head injury for a day or two and she also had pneumonia (the abnormal breathing pattern). This would give us a head start on finding her somewhere else. That was on the Wednesday, at 5am Friday morning she passed away soon after waking. We were guilt ridden not to have moved her before but at least she didn’t die in the home. There were so many inadequacies in that home where caring was definitely not on the menu and which has spurred me on to thinking that if it ever looks like I may have to go into a home, I am checking out on life beforehand.
I could add so much more, this is just skimming the surface. Mum died in February 2015 and I am still full of guilt about putting her in this situation almost 3 years down the line and also that others could well be suffering equally behind those walls through sheer lack of care because many of the elderly dementia residents living alongside mum had no family visiting them to keep an eye out for them. It is so very, very wrong.
Many of the staff are not there because they have the ability to care and assist. They are there because they want work and for this you need no qualifications of experience. Training is done on the job. Anyone can do it but not everyone has the right attitude and intent to do it properly. I worked for almost 4 years several years back as a night carer for the elderly and I experienced different people to work alongside. There were three I worked alongside I would have trusted implicitly to look after my mother but 2 of them I actually had to report, both of which were ignorant as to what was right let alone had any idea of being patient, kind and caring. Those working in the care system need to have a similar training schedule as nurses do. You should have to take time to train for the job before you get the job. This will remove all of those that are in it just to earn what they think is easy money.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

terriminx2
You say you worked in a Care Home for 4 years, I cannot understand why you allowed this to happen ?
please explain

Guest
Peter Cottington says:
25 October 2017

I am Chairman of a charity that owns and runs a care home for the elderly. As a charity we only ever aim to break even but, even so, find that Kent County Council are paying around £200 per week less than the actual cost of provision of services.
We do always try to go the extra mile in the areas of residents’ entertainment and paying over the odds to get the very best staff, for example, but that is only because 81% of our clients are privately funded. If, heaven forbid, we had to take a much larger proportion of Council sponsored residents we would have to cut our quality of service drastically, which is quite possibly why we seem to have so many homes that are failing.

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

Dear Peter,
You say you are “a Charity” surely the people who need the Councils funding are also the people who most need your help. There are many for profit Care Homes who deal with this situation all the time maybe you need to take their advice .

Guest
Brian Mallalieu says:
26 October 2017

Derbyshire has published a sensible strategy for tackling the care problem and need with a wise plan to move as much of the present strategy of hospital care (in big campuses) out of the hospital into regional, local care in the community a.s.a.p. But, good and welcomed (by most people) as the scheme is it is hardly moving much at all because of the enormous inertia in the existing system and, of course, lack of finance! For those in rural areas this is even more important, since travel to a hospital may take most of a day due to bus services having also been cut. This is a deserving strategic plan which merits government REAL backing. Do it, please!

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

Dear Brian,
I have worked in Derbyshire for many years and welcome any new strategies coming out of Matlock. As you are aware the DCC have been advocating that Care of the Elderly should be restricted to their own homes and in spite of the wishes of the Public (patronage of the Private Sector) they have continued to build their own homes and subsidies them to the extent of approx £500 per person per week to make it worse they at this present moment planning to build another in Belper at the cost of around £8 million which as you say could be spent giving real care.
Let us hope the present people in charge can address this issue.

Guest
Cathy says:
26 October 2017

My my mum was my world there we became so close my dad passed away when I was 10 and we became her life. My sister passed away and her heart was broken and shortly afterward she experienced dementia. I loved her so much we lived together just the two of us. there is very very little help for carer’s of loved ones with dementia all I could hear was cost cutting, forms to fill in. It was draining but I wanted my mum to stay with me at home and by hook or by crook I would do my utmost to make it happen but had mortgage and bills to pay and had to work as if the stress of helping someone who you adore but who sadly has dementia isn’t enough without the struggle of getting care. I managed somehow mainly with the help of anti depressants and the help of my employers who were excellent every minute I wasn’t at work I was with her and looked after her just as she had looked after me. Eventually I was told my mum needed end of life care I was heart broken but it was inevitable at least I knew she would end her days peacefully but the nightmare became even worse. The nurses would turn my mum and change her when she was clearly in pain. I cldnt bear to hear her cry out in pain it and would run into the garden and put my fingers in my ears as it was so upsetting the nurses refused to give her pain relief until she demonstrated she was in pain by which time it was too late. For example does a dentist extracting teeth fail to administer pain relief until the patient requests it. I was so upset I told the nurses to leave and not come back I rang my mums gp who was excellent she prescribed a drug which would relieve pain instantly. Unfortunately my mum passed away that night before I managed to get the prescription. My mums last days will haunt me forever! I didn’t just love her I idolised her I looked after her so well but failed her at the end, end of life care as I understood it was far far from a dignified and caring ending for my mum!

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

Its obvious this topic has struck a nerve with HMG it will be interesting to see how they “combat it ” – call it “fake news ” is a start or-they are all “conspiracy theorists ” as they don’t mind demeaning the British Public. How do you justify legal killing of old people ??

Guest
GeraldHudson says:
27 October 2017

Dear Cathy,
I am so sad that you have had to go through this experience and I can totally understand your feelings, I personally went through a similar experience with my mother who been suffering with glandular problems for many years and been kept alive using medicines until the Surgeons developed a laser treatment.unfortunately to late as the side effect s of the medicines had took a toll of my mothers body and my mother was sent home for community care, whilst I was away and against my express wishes, I had to go away on business and on my return I was appalled to find my mother massive bed sores. I had no response from the District Nurse and I took matters in my own hands and admitted my mother into a Nursing Home in which she passed away in a matter of days.
Nurses were not to blaim for this situation , as they can only do what the Doctor prescribes and I would suggest to you that in your Mother’s case the Nurses could not administer pain killers without the Doctor’s say so.
Please try and not be to critical of Nurses as they are trained to adhere to this code to the letter, this has to be
as you can imagine the chaos which would ensue otherwise, please be understanding.

Guest
wavechange says:
27 October 2017

I think it would be useful if contributors to Conversations would declare any interests they may have, obviously without advertising.

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

Agreed Wavechange .

Guest
Alex Whittle says:
27 October 2017

Thank you, we are actively moderating the comments.

Guest
gmd3 says:
27 October 2017

Ann with MND shoud find out about NHS continuing care and talk to her GP and consultat about it. She should not have to pay for care herself in the future when she needs it , see for example https://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/social-care-and-support-guide/Pages/nhs-continuing-care.aspx#eligibility
and also Age Uks advice on this

Guest
Andrea Collins says:
27 October 2017

My bed-bound mother is 90 years old with heart and peripheral vascular disease and advance dementia. Luckily she was awarded NHS Continuing Care and I have been able to look after her at home with the excellent assistance of visits by St Christopher’s Personal care carers. I was told that my mother was unlikely to live more than 6 months and most likely would die of repeated UTIs but is still here 3.5 years later. I have however had to fend off an attempt to move her off St Christopher’s care by the local CCG (or as I like to call them – the Hunt Flunkies). The excellent personal care my mother has received from St Christopher’s is part of the reason why she has survived – their standard of care and caring needs to be made available to more poeple. I was able to protect her care because luckily I have a some medical knowledge – I am not a medical doctor but worked in medical research alongside medics at Guy’s Hospital and I am not afraid to fight my or my mother’s corner ! I would say do not flinch from confronting inadequate care or disgraceful attempts by the current system to save money at the expense of the elderly. Make no mistake this Government, fronted by Hunt, is to blame for the appalling and disgraceful state of care for the elderly by the way it has systematically and intentionally undermined the NHS led by its misplaced ideology and withdrawn money from social care to an extent which can only be described as criminal. This country is the 5th wealthiest in the World (as we are all always being told) – we have a system that conspires/allows corporate companies (classic examples being Uber and Starbucks) and the super-rich to “avoid” paying tax to the tune of at least £17billion per annum – there is no acceptable reason or justification for this DISGUSTING treatment of our vulnerable elderly – it is pure callous ideology and selfishness and greed. IT NEEDS TO STOP NOW !!!!

Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 October 2017

I stand side by side with you on this Andrea regardless of flying bullets .The more Britons stand up against evil dogma the better . Market Forces ” ?? more like SS concentration camp forces . And remember Hitler never treated his own people like that actual social /medical care in Germany was good.

Guest
Suze says:
27 October 2017

Although any care home needs to be profitable and should be run as a business, unfortunately, a clear majority are clearly only wanting to operate to make money. Many care home owners/businesses see it as an ‘easy way to make money’, as they know there will always be a demand. Unfortunately this leads to a race-to-the-bottom in terms of staff pay, training, supervision and poor quality services for the customer.

Having worked in a local authority with a role inspecting some care providers, i’ve seen first hand how staff training is poor, and many care staff do not have empathy for the very vulnerable customers they have. Many customers and their families are often scared to say anything bad, in case of repercussions. Many care home staff take away the independence of customers for fear of ‘health and safety’ and although well meaning make the residents ‘exist’ rather than ‘live’.

Local authorities cannot pay realistic rates to providers, and also too often local authority staff who have strategic or operational responsibility for managing contracts have NO knowledge of what they should be doing. Too often staff who do know what they’re doing leave through frustration at the system – and how it’s failing.

If clients have any medical needs – whether that is dementia or have an accident, too often care home staff do not get a GP or get an ambulance – often through sheer lack of ignorance and certainly not thinking of the poor soul who’s unwell or injured. It’s too late to take action after the event – how many care home scandals do there need to be before things improve?

Guest
jean fawcett says:
28 October 2017

I worked in care home in 1980.on nights’ called doctor out.owner came home as doctor came .he told him we did not need him.so I got the place shut. Sorry my brain will not work, any more had a heart attract a few days ago

Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 October 2017

Well done Jean its good to see the GOOD people triumph over the bad . Don’t ever apologise for any illness causing impairment in any way . You have the right to be heard if anybody complains they must have the same attitudinal responses as those running those “killer ” un-care homes. BEST of luck and that’s from my heart.

Guest
Ginny says:
28 October 2017

I’m 53, but have been concerned for the last 10 years about the future for the elderly. My generation are part of the 60s baby boom. When I reach old age, there will be more elderly requiring care than ever before, and potentially, not enough careers to look after them. Care homes have been getting very bad reports for a while now, and many have closed. I have a plan in mind whereby we can be independent. The plan is to turn our small holding/holiday cabins into a private residential (& nursing) home. By asking various friends to join us in moving into the complex, they each contribute towards the maintenance, running and care of the individuals who live there. This means we employ our own staff as a collective, don’t waste ridiculous inheritances on nursing homes and still have something to leave our children.

0
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 October 2017

Good idea Ginny but you will need to word the T+C,s very carefully so that it doesn’t come under care home regulations and of course you will need planning permission, but shame the council into agreeing with your wishes.

Guest
Genevieve Foster says:
30 October 2017

We moved my father from one home in Cuckfield to his present one in East Grinstead after he was admitted to hospital with dehydration. When we moved him to his present home we emphasized his need for regular hydration as he cannot pour from a jug so I take in sports topped bottled drinks so he can hold them more easily. I arrived on a Saturday to find him with two empty bottles and no other drinks within his reach. So I complained. This happened on a regular basis according to other relatives. He is always so thirsty when we see him and we insist he drinks. A Team Leader says they can’t force him to drink, but surely encouragement would be the most obvious solution. They just never seem to use initiative and say what they cannot do!
The next week I arrived to see my father being treated for bedsores by the district nurse, but his pressure cushion – which I had brought in, was missing together with the cushion for his wheelchair.
I asked the so called Team Leader who was standing next to me why this was happening and she walked off, and would not talk to me, and I thought maybe she didn’t understand me! My husband thought the same.
The home lost his teeth but found them in the laundry. Many other items have just disappeared.
We found his new prescription glasses on the floor, but now have disappeared completely. I was told that maybe he didn’t have them, but I put them on an elastic thread myself and know he had them 2 weeks ago!
I always have to insist his laundry is done, and had to go to the laundry where I found all his underwear, towels, etc were being dried together with woollens- which were shrunk so small and would not fit a 3 year old!
He falls out of bed regularly because they will not put side bars on his bed. Finally, I received a very long letter yesterday from the home Manager accusing me of ‘threatening abusive behaviour’!!!!!! Because I dared to question the extremely poor standard of care on Sunday 30th September. However 6 people present can confirm that this was what happened as the Team Leader would not answer or even talk to me and just walked out of the room. She did not help the other carers with the lunch service and I felt so sorry for them as they were so overstretched.
I actually went on the A—– website to read the reasons why people have left this organisation.
I wish I had read it before I put my Father in the home in East Grinstead, Sussex.
There are not enough carers to meet the needs of the residents, especially at the weekends in my opinion.
My Father is also under a DOLLS investigation, which is a stressful situation, as he doesn’t really understand the implications of The Court Of Protection. A horrendous waste of limited Social Services resources because of the misuse of Human Rights Act and enthusiastic Lawyers who are being paid for by Legal Aid, in my opinion.
The system really is quite frighteningly shambolic and horrendously expensive on many levels.

Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 October 2017

Another Horror story from the files of uncaring, un-thoughtful, money grabbing, profit making from sick-old-dying people brought to an early death by neo-con far right policies equal to Belsen . What next Zyclon “B” ? These are British subjects we are talking about and don’t lecture me on politics I don’t care what regime is in power if anybody thinks this is acceptable then they get the Iron Cross First Class with oak leaves. My heart goes out to you Genevieve. Why are N@zi atrocities constantly regurgitated after 70 years or more and this isn’t in the same category-death , destruction of human beings . How many 1000,s so far ? bet you $100 HMG ISN’T keeping a record of this. Britain’s silent Holocaust.

Guest
bishbut says:
31 October 2017

Today too many people only care about themselves do not care about what happen to anybody else you find this everywhere from the top downwards (government) the only ones who seem to care are those at the bottom who can do little to change things But some still care thank goodness

Guest
George says:
1 November 2017

I am a full time carer and i am helping the elderly daily. One does not understand the difficulties they go through on a daily basis. It is critical that they are cared for . Everyone should just experience one day doing the caring so they can understand the various complexities involved

Guest
Orion Osiris says:
1 November 2017

A good friend of mine who was coming to my home to clean for me had her father in a care home for a while, he sadly passed away recently leaving her devastated, the care home staff were ridiculous, there was meds not being handed out, he was constantly dirty and unshaven and again, like this poor guys wife, the alarm system was either defective or ignored, personally I think it was the latter and as soon as someone brings it up it’s easy for them to say “oh, there’s probably something wrong with the system”, yeah, they’re just lazy and think that old people are a burden, does nobody these days have ANY respect for their elders anymore? It’s like they don’t think they’re going to get old one day… Well, I’ve got news for them – it happens every day, every SECOND, no matter what! These people need to wake up and give their heads a good wobble! 😂

Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 November 2017

Business Insider has posted a relevant survey in relation to social values in the UK . It found that British citizens care more for their pets than they do for adult humans. A trial survey in a US University found that when an act of cruelty was performed on a baby – adult- pet etc the pet came next after the baby and the adult came last —–Figures –as they say in the States.

