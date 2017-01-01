Frequently Asked Questions

No you can’t. To sign into Which? Conversation you’ll either need to set up a Which? Conversation account (read ‘How do I register on Which? Conversation?’) or sign in with your social media account (read ‘How do I register with my Twitter, Facebook or Google+ account?’). We’re looking into allowing Which? members to sign in with their existing details and hope to release this update in the future.

You can change your password by signing in with your current password and visiting the ‘Settings’ section of your profile page (hover over your name in the top right corner of the site and select ‘Settings’). Enter your new password in the box next to ‘Change password’ then press the ‘Save settings’ button.

If you’ve forgotten your password, click this sign in link ’ Click the ‘Forgotten your password?’ link, then enter your username or email address to be sent a link to create a new password.

To sign in simply click this sign in link , enter your username and password and click ‘Sign in’. If you’re not logged in when you’ve added a comment, we’ll recognise you and just ask for your password after you’ve submitted your comment.

No – anyone can post comments without registering. However, there are loads of benefits to registering. You’ll get access to your own profile page, where you can see a list of all your comments, be notified if you have any replies to your comments, add friends and much more.

Registering with your social media account couldn’t be easier. Just click this Sign in/Register link , then click on the logo of your desired social network – we have Twitter, Facebook and Google+. If this is your first time doing this you’ll be taken to your chosen social network where you’ll be asked for your permission to let us sign you in with your account. We will only collect your name, email address and profile photo in order to use this for your Which? Conversation account. Click the button to give your permission and you’re in. From then on you can just click on the same social network logo to sign in with the same account.

It’s quick and easy to register. 1. Just click this Sign in/Register link and click the ‘Register’ tab. Fill out the boxes and click the ‘Register’ button. You’ll be sent a confirmation email with a link to activate your account – click on the link in your email and you’re all done. 2. When you add a comment to any conversation you’ll be asked if you’d like to register. Since you’ve given us a name an email address when adding your comment all you have to do is give us a password. As above, click on the link in the confirmation email to activate your account.

If you’d like delete your current profile photo but not upload a new one, visit the Profile section of your profile page (select it by hovering over your name at the top of the website after logging in). Click ‘Change profile photo’, then ‘Delete’ and then the ‘Delete my profile photo’ button.

Uploading a profile photo is optional, but picking one will set you apart and create a personality for yourself on Which? Convo. You can do this by hovering over your username in the top right corner of the website and selecting ‘Profile’. Then click ‘Change profile photo’ – once there click ‘select your file’ and pick your desired image file. Please make sure the file is no more than 1,000KB and that it is one of the following file types: gif, jpg, bmp or png. You can resize and move the box to crop your photo, with a preview of your circular avatar to the right of your image. When you’re happy click ‘crop image’. All done!

There are several ways to something you’re interested in: 1. We’ve designed Which? Convo around a number of key topics – Technology, Home & Energy, Motoring, Food & Drink, Parenting, Money, Shopping, Travel & Leisure and Health. Have a look in these to find the content you’re after. 2. You’ll find a search box on our homepage as well as on topic pages – you can use this to search for the subject you’re looking for, and hone it down by filtering by individual topics. 3. We add tags to all our conversations – tags represent the issues our discussions relate to. Click on these to find other articles on similar themes. 4. If you’re looking for older content our topic archives splits our content into months – you can find it at the bottom of each topic page. 6. At the bottom of every conversation we provide four suggested similar conversations.

How do I post a comment? Once you’ve found a Conversation you’re interested in, make your way down to the comments section (you can click on the comment bubble for a short cut). Then click on the ‘Add a comment’ button – type your comment in the box, put in your chosen display name and your email address then press ‘Post comment’. Your comment has now gone through. If you’ve already registered, we’ll ask for your password to sign in so we can assign that comment to your account. If you haven’t registered yet, we’ll ask for a password to set up your account.

How do I reply to a comment? To reply to another user’s comment, just click on the ‘reply’ button on the in the bottom right corner of their comment. You’ll see a comment box appear beneath their comment, the comment box jump up to be underneath their comment. Post your comment as normal.

Are there any rules for commenting on Which? Convo? We wouldn’t want to call them rules, but we do have some community guidelines. These allow us to have a positive community atmosphere where everyone is welcome. There are also certain terms and conditions that you must agree to before you comment on the site.

Why hasn’t my comment been published? Your comment should go up straight away. However, this doesn’t always happen. If your comment includes a link to a website or an email address, we will automatically hold it back from publication until one of our moderators has manually checked it. This is to ensure that all links are relevant and appropriate for other readers to click on. This moderation may take longer on weekends. Which? Convo also has an automatic spam filter that checks every comment before it goes live. We get hundreds of spam comments every day, and we hope you’ll never see them! If you think our spam filter has wrongly blocked your comment, please contact us and we’ll look into it.

My comment was originally published, but now it’s disappeared – why? Although we prefer to leave all comments published, if your comment breaks one or more of our community guidelines or T&Cs our moderators may choose to remove your comment from the website. If this is the case, we will always try and make it clear when and why it has been removed. If you don’t think that your comment broke our rules and you’d like to see it published, please contact us and we’ll look into it.

My comment has been edited by the mods – why? You must stick to our community guidelines and T&Cs on Which? Convo. If you break any of these rules our moderators may decide to edit part(s) of your comment so that we can retain the rest of it. If you’re unsure, please contact us and we’ll be happy to explain why we’ve edited your comment.

How can I see who the moderators are? If someone replies to you with a red outline around their profile photo and a red line down the right-hand side of their comment, they’re a Which? employee. Patrick Steen and Lauren Deitz are the community managers you’ll see on Which? Conversation.

How does Which? Conversation block spam? Which? Conversation has an automatic spam filter that checks every comment before it goes live. We get hundreds of spam comments every day, and we hope you’ll never see them! If you’re a legitimate commenter, there shouldn’t be any problem. But if you think our spam filter has wrongly blocked your comment, please contact us and we’ll get onto it.

Can I see all the comments I’ve made? Yes! If you’re registered on Which? Conversation, sign in with your details then head on over to your profile page. You’ll see a list of all your comments under your Activity tab, as well as any ideas you’ve shared.

Can I see replies to my comments? Yes, you can. If there’s been a reply to one of your comments, you’ll be notified of it when you sign in. Look out for a number next to your name in the top right-hand corner of the site. You can click on ‘replies’ to go and see what replies you’ve had. Or visit your profile page and click the ‘Replies’ tab. Click on the replies to see them in full on their related Conversations. People can also mention you in comments by using @yourusername in their comment. You can see these under the ‘mentions’ filter.

How can I alert another community member to my comment? Another commenter will be alerted to any reply you make to their comment. If you’re not replying to one of their comment, you can alert them by mentioning them in your comment. You can do this by using an @ followed by their username eg. @patrick.

Can I vote on someone else’s comment without replying? Yes, you’ll spot some thumbs on the bottom left corner of each comment. Click the up thumb if you agree with them, or the down thumb if you disagree. We’ll add these up to create one score.

How can I share or link to a comment? You can share a comment on social media or by email – just click the ‘Share’ button on the bottom right of a comment. Then click on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or the email button. You can also get a link to an individual comment by clicking on the time-stamp on the top right corner of the comment. This will send people directly to that comment

Can I favourite a comment or conversation for later reading? Yes, you can. You can favourite comments or Conversations by visiting the Recent Activity page and clicking ‘favourite’ underneath a comment. You can also favourite a community member’s comment by visiting their profile. These favourites will then appear in your profile for later reading under ‘Activity’.

How do I vote in the poll? Choose the answer you agree with most then click ‘vote’. If you’ve already voted in the poll or if we’ve closed the poll you won’t get the option to vote – instead the results will be displayed.