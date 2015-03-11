There are too many gripes to mention from our last supermarket debate, so I’ve summed comments on the three that just keep coming up – self-service check-outs, multi-buys and under-stocked shelves.

Let’s kick start with the obvious one – self service checkouts. If doing a big shop, SeaQuin isn’t too keen on them:

‘Generally my complaint is shortage of open checkouts. We are expected to use self-service tills which are useless when I have a relatively large basket or trolley.’

And Lyn is against them altogether:

‘Self-service checkouts are my main gripe. When badgered by staff to use them I always reply “Thank you but I don’t do self-service”. If they persist I smile, give them my shopping and walk out.’

While Colum just thinks they need a little more work:

‘I am happy to use self-service check-outs and also contactless payment for a faster check-out, but I hate where I get errors which ends up delaying me longer – “unexpected item in bagging area” or flashing red lights is not a good experience. More work is needed to make these solutions a smooth experience.’

Do we really need multi-buys?

Multi-buys were another top grip. Wavechange explained:

‘Multi-buys on fresh produce irritate me and are unhelpful for single people. They encourage waste of food and increase the chance that food could be consumed beyond the ‘use by’ date. Some of the examples are ridiculous – in my local supermarket, cucumbers were 90p each or two for £1.’

Alfa agrees:

‘Multi-buys on products with a short life are unfair and wasteful. Products on offer are a good opportunity to try something different, but you are not going to try 2 or 3 of them.’

But Malcolm R wasn’t in the same camp:

‘No one forces you to buy a special offer. If it benefits you, fine. If not, then don’t buy it.’

Where’s that been moved to now?

Ever found yourself lost, wandering around the supermarket looking for something? Under-stocked supermarket shelves are Tony’s issue:

‘Forever moving items on shelves around. Newsflash: it is bloody annoying!’

This is no more the case than when you cross town for something, as Richard told us:

‘Being told the store you’re in doesn’t stock the item you want but their other store does! Going to the other store purchase item then discover the other item you wanted is only available in the store you first were in’

It’s not all bad

It was good to hear that it’s not all doom and gloom. Sophie is fairly happy with her supermarket:

‘I must be very lucky with my local Tesco. Most staff are friendly and helpful, there is no unbearable piped “music”, the shop is clean and tidy, plenty of tills open, busy but well managed self-service checkouts, fresh produce, shelves well stocked and so on.’

Are these gripes enough to stop you going to the supermarket? Have you moved to online shopping to avoid self-service checkouts?