The horsemeat scandal shook shoppers’ trust in the food industry, and we asked if you have changed your shopping habits since the story first broke. Are ready meals too much of a gamble?

We found that trust in the food industry has dropped by almost a quarter since before the horsemeat scandal. With six in 10 people claiming to have changed their shopping habits, we asked you if the scandal changed what you buy and where you buy it from.

Carole Noble has looked to the past for shopping inspiration:

‘I have definitely had my shopping habits changed since the scandal. I decided that I should shop as my mum did for us (butchers, bakers and greengrocer), that way I was very sure about what I was buying and the standards. I still shop in the supermarket for tinned goods, etc., but I’ve gone back to basics for meat, fish, veg and bread. I must admit I like it better and I feel more reassured that I’m buying what it says on the label.’

On Twitter, Tony Martin (@TonyOldbikerboy) is steering clear of ready meals:

@whichconvo don’t even go down the Ready Meals aisle anymore. Now shopping at local butcher & the difference in quality is 10-fold. — Tony Martin (@TonyOldbikerboy) March 13, 2013

Phil was never a ready meal fan:

‘I don’t eat much red meat and never buy ready meals. As Which? has exposed time and again, they contain high levels of salt and low levels of any quality ingredients. They’re also expensive for what they are. So in a word: no, the horsemeat scandal hasn’t affected my shopping habits.’

Mary Creagh (@Marycreagh_mp) and Mary Griffiths Clarke (@Marygwengriff) reacted strongly to the scandal:

@marycreagh_mp @whichuk I’m now vegetarian. I’m enraged by the contempt for consumers. How dare they! Pet food is probably next scandal.. — Mary GriffithsClarke (@marygwengriff) March 14, 2013

Marcella Hickson saves money by shopping locally, in our Comment of the Week:

‘I haven’t changed my food buying since the recent horsemeat scandal as I have always bought my meat from the butcher, fish from the fishmonger and fruit and veg from the green grocer – I buy local and always know the source of my food. I never buy ready meals due to the high volume of sodium and potassium in them. My food bill is way lower than my friends. If you choose to buy cheap ready meals then are you really surprised that the content is not high quality?’

Marilyn Mountford (@MarilynMountfor) has a simple tip for meat-eaters:

@rivercottage @whichaction I dont think you can blame consumers do you?We need trust to be bought back to the industry.Know your butcher — Marilyn Mountford (@MarilynMountfor) March 13, 2013

Have you stopped eating meat altogether, swapped your supermarket for a butcher or carried on as normal?