Will the Toblerone change leave you with a sour taste this Christmas?

Toblerone
Profile photo of Melanie Train Melanie Train Sub-editor
Toblerone has become the latest product to suffer shrinkage by its manufacturer in a bid to save the pennies. But do you feel short-changed?

Bar humbug! For chocoholics, Christmas 2016 is already shaping up to be a bit, well, miserable.

First came the news that tins of Quality Street would be missing its veteran Toffee Deluxe this year, then Terry’s Chocolate Orange fans noticed that their favourite chocolate stocking filler had shrunk by 18g.

And now that iconic prism-shaped bar of nougat, honey and almond-infused Swiss chocolatey goodness has gone the same way. Yes, I’m talking about Toblerone – the one gift that’s impossible to wrap but will always find its way under the Christmas tree in my household.

Shape changer

Not content with shrinking Terry’s Chocolate Oranges and Cadbury’s Creme Eggs or changing the shape of Dairy Milk, manufacturers Mondelēz has now interfered with the appearance of Toblerone bars sold in the UK.

You won’t notice it from the size of the packaging – yes, the packaging has stayed the same – but open up what were its 170g and 400g bars and you’ll spot the difference.

In an effort to reduce the weight to 150g and 360g, respectively – a move it puts down to the rising price of ingredients – Mondelēz has increased the space between the triangle chunks dramatically.

And I, like many others who have taken to websites like Reddit, really very much do mind the gap. 

Mondelēz did announce the change on its Facebook page on 15 October, explaining:

‘…Like many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients. We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products.’

Despite prior notice for its customers to explain its decision to shrink the Toblerone, many consumers have been asking why, if it needed to tweak the weight, it didn’t just make the bar shorter.

Sign of the times?

Although a spokeswoman for Mondelēz acknowledged that the foreign exchange rate against the pound wasn’t currently favourable, she did state that: ‘This change wasn’t done as a result of Brexit’.

But with the Bank Of England warning in September that food retailers would be ‘re-engineering’ products in an effort to maintain pre-Brexit prices and keep ‘highly price-sensitive’ customers happy – not to mention Walkers, Birds Eye and Unilever all raising their prices – I can’t help but wonder whether there will be more changes in shapes, sizes and ingredients of our favourite foods in the not-too-distant future.

So, do you feel that Mondelēz has been Scrooge-like in changing UK-bound bars of Toblerone? What do you think about product changes and price increases?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

What was once Swiss chocolate is now swizz chocolate.

Look at the unit price for Toblerone and compare it with the unit prices for other confectionery. That will always show if companies are playing silly games with prices. It would be good if pack sizes always stayed the same but that seems unlikely to happen.

Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

I don’t know about Toblerone but have you noticed how the contents of Nestle’s ‘Quality Street’ has shrunk? I still have a container (unopened) from last Xmas (2015) which states 795g net 820g inc. wraps. I just bought a Cadbury’s ‘Roses’ container which has 729g net 745g inc. wraps.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
9 November 2016

Hi Michael, thanks for sharing this – do you have a photo of this that you can share with us? If you do please send it through to conversation.comments@which.co.uk

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
9 November 2016

Are Quality Street and Roses directly comparable?

Its a disgrace 🙂

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
9 November 2016

We knew where we were with a pound of chocolates, didn’t we? Now it’s anybody’s guess what you’re getting.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 November 2016

I don’t know what’s happened to my post about boxes and tins, in response to MICHAELGAMBLE’s comment. I suppose it was a bit off-topic. 🙂

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
9 November 2016

I remember reading it Wavechange so I looked for it under your comments list.

You posted it under a different Conversation called “Which retro treats do you miss?”.

This is it : “I have just been given one of these octagonal Quality Street plastic containers, marked 726g and 750g including wraps. I ask friends to keep tins and boxes for me to store stuff in the garage. Maybe the octagonal boxes used to be square but Nestle has been cutting corners.

You win the Fudge Supreme.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 November 2016

Thank you John. I looked there too but did not go down far enough, which may say something about the number of posts I have made recently. 🙁

One of the great unsolved mysteries is why so many useful storage boxes are not quite square. Now that is off-topic.

Member
Pauline Magrath says:
10 November 2016

I vote with my feet, buy something else.

Member
chris hawe says:
11 November 2016

I quite agree we should all vote with our feet and not buy these ‘rip-off’ items. Last week I shopped in Tesco and out of a shopping list of 21 items 18 had increased by 20% this is
not due to scarce items but just sheer greed. I spoke to customer services and they said
there is a severe dairy, british meat & nut shortage. WHY? Have cows suddenly gone on
strike? I can understand the nut or even fruit & veg shortage as that can be weather related.
But milk butter & cheese? Either Tesco aren’t paying their suppliers or they are just plain
greedy!

Member
chris hawe says:
11 November 2016

Go to Aldi or Lidl their chocolate is as good as, or even better than the larger manufacturers.
At least their nutty chocolate contains lots of nuts and only costs between 49p & 99p a bar.
Depending on whether it is on special or not.

Member
chris hawe says:
11 November 2016

Still on a sweet note. Last week I purchased a small box of Dairy Milk Chocolates it contained
18 chocolates, (£5.20 divided by 18 = 28p each approx) that seems a bit high to me or am I
just out of touch with the real world. That must be almost 5 bob a choc in old cash my mum
will turn in her grave.

Member
R Fielding says:
12 November 2016

Why can’t toblerone be honest about their product. If the cost of ingredients has risen then just increase the cost of the product. Don’t try and con us by putting far less in the packet and charging us the same. My children always buy me toblerone for my birthday and Christmas. I have now told them not to bother, its all just a fiddle.

Member
Fred says:
12 November 2016

Get a life everyone – you are lucky to be able to live in a country where u can nip down the shops and buy anything u like! Dont like it?dont buy it – simple – stop whining

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
13 November 2016

When is selling a chocolate block with half its teeth missing in a full-size box a case of miss-selling for which a compensation claim is in order?

Fred – People like Toblerone but they don’t like manufacturers that chisel bits off their product in a blatant act of deception. As others have said, it is a contemptuous act and therefore contemptible so it is wrong to just walk away. Perhaps consumers should open packets of Toblerone in the supermarkets and if they find fewer chunks and wider gaps they should reject the goods as a production defect and leave the remains on the shelf. It is not by luck that we live in a good country – generations of British citizens have made it the way it is and a fair place in which to trade. Unfair practices and trickery like this have to be actively condemned to prevent the rot permeating through the whole of commerce.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 November 2016

Deception has a very long history. The first step forward was to require the weight of products to be displayed. It became popular to sell odd pack sizes to confuse customers, so the next step was to state the unit price, commonly price per 100g of confectionery.

Some traders sell multi-packs with only the unit price for the single item shown, requiring the customer to calculate the unit price. Others make offers such as 4 for the price of 3, cheapest item free, which makes it impossible to calculate the unit price. Since the price of a single item has often been greatly increased, offer prices are often not a bargain. Deliberate deception is alive and well.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
13 November 2016

“half its teeth missing” – biting chunks off a proper-size Toblerone taken from the fridge – therefore quite sturdy – by levering with my teeth often made me wonder whether I’d find half my front teeth missing.

They could have kept the mountain peak spacing the same and just reduced the length of the bar to make an honest declaration of the new amount of chocolate. I’ll stick with M&S Mountain Bars.

Member
Beth says:
14 November 2016

Me too. Much of the pleasure in eating a Toblerone will no longer be there, so why bother, I’d rather my children spent their money on something else and will be suggesting they visit Lidl or Aldi or buy me a book instead.

Profile photo of Adam Gillett
Member
Adam Gillett says:
8 November 2016

It’s a real swizz that they’ve kept the tube the same size. After today’s publicity, however, I hope few will be caught by surprise.

I wonder if this affects the famed duty-free Toblerone, and whether we can expect an import market for the ‘classic’ model.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
8 November 2016

I’ll have a look in the airport on the way home…

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 November 2016

No input for days. Does Which? offer advice on reporting missing Conversation Editors that may have been lost in transit?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

I see you can buy a 4.5kg bar of Toblerone; that should satisfy those who moan about size. It is a little more expensive but M&S do Mountain Mars in decent chocolate – white, milk and plain. If you don’t like the Mondelez chocolate-flavour confection these might suit you better.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

If only they had filled the spaces with some alpine air rich with the fragrance of gentian violets.

Next Christmas there will be nine Smarties per tube and six mints in a packet of Polos. Penguin bars will be changing down from an Emperor to a Magellanic, and a Bounty bar will be coconut-free.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
8 November 2016

Haha, just on the air… a company was/is trying to sell bottled Tasmanian air in China: https://www.choice.com.au/shonky-awards/hall-of-shame/shonkys-2016/green-and-clean

The problem with this Toblerone is that they’ve tried to save money by making less chocolate fit into the same box, meaning they don’t need to refit out their packaging factory for the new size. The bar frankly looks ridiculous IMO.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

Since Tasmania is separated from its neighbouring island of Australia by the Bass Strait I would rather have a bottle of Bass Water.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
9 November 2016

Somewhere I have a tin of London Smog.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
9 November 2016

Well if you’re homesick at all you can always order yourself an £80 jar of British air http://www.aethaer.com/shop … bargain

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 November 2016

It might catch on. Everyone has heard of The Londonderry Air.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 November 2016

We frequently hear about companies being berated for making products smaller and social media has encouraged many more to join in. Recalling all the comments that were made about the change in the chocolate used in Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and the new pack (five for the price of six) I wonder if sales or reduced or boosted. Is there any possibility that negative publicity is being used as effective advertising, simply by raising awareness of products?

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
9 November 2016

That’s an interesting thought Wavechange, it certainly pushed up sales of Marmite recently. I have to say though, I feel less inclined to buy a Terry’s Chocolate Orange this Christmas and I may even switch to the M&S version that Malcolm has recommended

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 November 2016

Making Chocolate Oranges smaller and fiddling with Toblerone might just be examples of what has been termed ‘shrinkflation’ but it is difficult to imagine that something as obvious as switching from packs of six Creme Eggs to packs of five is not done to raise awareness. The love it/hate it campaign for Marmite does the same.

I look forward to seeing other examples, Lauren. Unilever has explained why prices have to go up.

Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
9 November 2016

A spokeswoman […] did state that: ‘This change wasn’t done as a result of Brexit’. I fully expect, however, that other manufacturers will soon blame their shrinking products and unchanging prices on Brexit. Our heads may not button up at the back, but will it stop us from carrying on buying their products anyway, whatever the blame is laid on? Naaah.

Mondelez know they’re messing with an icon, but they don’t care. Toblerone, shaped like mountains or the Folies Bergères dancers – now it looks like a saw with missing teeth.

Member
william baker says:
9 November 2016

Is it any wonder that this company changed it’s name from Kraft yes the same company that took over Cadburys and ruined it, if people do not purchase it’s products maybe they will change but i won’t hold my breath.

Member
kel meyler says:
9 November 2016

Like decimalisation when retailers had an excuse to raise prices now the new gimmick is Brexit as an excuse to raise prices. The answer is simple any products you are unhappy about or feel the manufacturers are taking the proverbial ‘coloured water’ then boycott them, I think I could and can live without Toblerone, Marmite and the likes of Walkers Crisps. If these companies happen to take a dip in fortune ‘so be it’, they should learn to treat their customers fairly.

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
9 November 2016

I have switched to peanut butter………………Yummie, less sugar, more nutritious 🙂 🙂 🙂

Profile photo of jnazz99
Member
jnazz99 says:
9 November 2016

It’s actually all an altruistic move by the purveyors of sugary tooth-rot to use less sugar. It’s like a government tax except they get to keep all the extra profits too.

I take note that the MD of Toblerone hasn’t offered to lose weight himself whilst still keeping his over-inflated salary. He continues to grow fat in both senses!

Member
Ben the dog says:
11 November 2016

This made up silly name Mondolez is Kraft that bought Cadbury some while back and reneged on continuing manufacturing assurances. Just watch more from Nestle, Pepsi, P and G, Reckit Benkiser, Unilever etc push through disproprionate increases in the New Year. Our three normally too vocal Brexiteers in the present Government seem strangely quiet on this.

Member
tasha says:
11 November 2016

everybody has jumped on the band wagon….. tuna fish and most canned foods are at it , even supermarket own brands….

Member
Mike Estall says:
11 November 2016

Whilst manufacturers are reasonable quick to change there pricing models when the exchange rate goes down. However it was very noticeable the price or quantity did not change when the pound reached its highest levels against the dollar a little while ago. It is pure greed by the company’s to maintain a high profit margins. There is an easy option and if consumer’s feel cheated do not buy the product ever again. There are many choices our there!

Member
chris hawe says:
11 November 2016

Well, I must be one of the few that favour the shape-change Toblerone. I find it much easier to break
than previously. Yes, I know the price has increased but don’t all luxuries at this time of year? What
really DOES BUG ME is the lack of nuts in ‘nut chocolate’ I bought a bar of Cadbury’s Whole Nut
recently and only 5 squares of chocolate contained a nut. AND YES I WROTE AND TOLD THEM SO
I still await a reply. Good luck to all you nutty consumers.

Member
Grégoire Hostettler says:
11 November 2016

As a swiss citizen and a lover of toblerone this is the most stupid move. Tiblerobe’s shape is supposed to mimic the Cervin. Now it barely looks like rotten rails. They should not be allowed to name it toblerone. Oh btw been living in the uk (cardiff, Wales) for about 7 years. Had to go back to homeland in 2008. Guess why?

Member
RustyMoskvitch says:
12 November 2016

When the £ goes down you get less for it – Simples! Another Brexit Bonus.

Profile photo of michaelwh
Member
michaelwh says:
12 November 2016

Same size box, reduced contents invisible until the pack is opened equals contempt for the consumer. I like the sweet, but I am pleased to say that I can live without it.

Member
J. D. says:
12 November 2016

When I see this sort of marketing I try to avoid that manufacturer as long as possible, I see it as “smoke and mirrors” trying to deceive us.

We all know prices have to rise now that we always have government sponsored inflation. Please just be honest and I will endeavour to continue supporting you.

Member
Geoff Rayner says:
12 November 2016

It’s ridiculous, they should keep the original Shape/weight and if costs have legitimately increased increase the cost accordingly.

Member
DerekG says:
12 November 2016

Just another big company taking advantage and we just let them do it.
The answer? Don’t buy it!!
They will very soon get the message. Without the consumer they have nothing. The power is in OUR hands. Don’t buy it!!

Member
Rob C. says:
12 November 2016

Just one more attempt to separate people from their money whilst giving them a BAD deal .I will not be affected as luckily I consume very little of their product, but I believe that a boycott would be a wake up call for the company .

Member
JPW says:
12 November 2016

I agree with those saying the company is showing contempt for it’s customers, and think the bar looks ridiculous with the shape change. They could easily have left the shape the same whilst making the bars shorter, and simply marketed them as ‘new size’ Toblerone bars priced at ‘only’ £x.

The shrinkage in the size of everything has been going on long before Brexit, so to try and blame that for it merely tries to pass the buck, and misses the point IMO – which is that the suppliers are trying to bring in changes by stealth, and they all know that if their straight sided cans somehow end up with one end skinnier than the other, their tub of sweets shrinks or gains angles, their chocolate bars or individually packed biscuits suddenly have more packaging than product, or their triangular bar ends up looking like it needs a good orthodontist – the competition are playing the same sneaky game, so there is little to choose from between them in the end.

Member
Big Bad John says:
13 November 2016

The Toblerone business is another example of big business swindles. A few years ago Robinsons reduced their bottles of orange barley water from 1 litre to 850 ml (I think) for the same price without alerting customers to their dirty trick. Yes, I know businesses are there to make profits, but swizzes like the Toblerone example alas seem to be the norm.

Member
Dee says:
14 November 2016

Price rises are a fact of life due to rising material costs or greed. But if we don’t complain now about underhand practises by manufacturing companies trying to con us, can you just imagine how much worse it could all get? We may look back on these days in a few years and think what great bargains we were getting now.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
14 November 2016

Hello everyone, I thought this would be an interesting addition to this discussion – for those of your who will be looking to buy chocolate selection packs soon then you need to keep an eye out for cost as well as weight to compare value for money.

New Which? research compared prices of different sized versions of chocolate box brands and found the pack sizes varied so much that comparing prices was quite difficult. The cheapest boxes tended to be the larger ones and we found that you could pay almost double the price per 100g for smaller packs. More info here: http://www.which.co.uk/news/2016/11/asda-cheapest-for-christmas-chocolate-456429/

Member
jed bailey says:
14 November 2016

Chocolate used to be a luxury product and if lots of customers consider Toblerone an occasional buy, the company could be on dangerous ground. Brand attributes of luxury indulgence and treat don’t live well with meanness , penny-pinching and deceit. This diminishing of the brand allied with physically changing its shape could commercially backfire as the customer is constantly reminded that the procuct is diminished both physically and sentimentally. I would put my money on a period of declining sales of the diminished product followed by a relaunch of “original ” Tobelrone -at a higher price of course.

Member
Richard says:
14 November 2016

Simple answer. Dip your ordinary chocolate in a little honey, close your eyes and chew – problem solved re taste. Re price – simple again – don’t buy it.

Member
Richard Buchanan says:
15 November 2016

Just stop buying the products.

Member
Phil says:
15 November 2016

It’s just chocolate. Not very good chocolate at that. In the grand scheme of things, it is just another example of companies wanting to make more profit by ripping off everyone else.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 November 2016

I agree with your opinion of the chocolate, Phil. Why is it, with chocolate, that people think if it’s Swiss or Belgian it is superb? My preference is for Cadbury’s Bournville as the ultimate all-round good chocolate taste and when I want something equally pleasing but continental I buy German or Austrian chocolate.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 November 2016

Do you know if Cadbury’s Bournville is unchanged, John? I have not read any comments about changes in recipe.

If Fry’s ‘Five Boys’ Chocolate Cream is reintroduced, perhaps it will be Three Boys.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 November 2016

I last had some Bournville in the Summer and it seemed just as I remember it. I have switched allegiance to Sainsbury’s chocolate; their dark chocolate fruit & nut bar is fantastic and their dark cocolate peppermint cream bar is utter delight [but hard to find since I mentioned it in a previous Conversation; I think Malcolm bought a container load]. They have a terrific range.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 November 2016

A famous search engine makes it easy to turn up past posts: https://conversation.which.co.uk/food-drink/best-chocolate-bars-supermarket-own-brand-taste-test/#comment-1450398

The Sainsbury’s bars sound more interesting than Toblerone.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
16 November 2016

John, I still have some left, but they had removed alternate segments because of the increase in world mint prices.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
16 November 2016

Wavechange – I am impressed that you turned up that previous post from June 2016, and I am astonished that I have been so consistent across the time gap. That chocolate must have made a deep impression.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 November 2016

My impression is that you are very consistent in what you post, John. What I was trying to do was to advertise the facility for putting in links to other posts. The URL for a post is concealed in the date/time in the top right corner.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 November 2016

When we were discussing Creme Eggs I bought one to see what all the fuss was about. A few weeks back I bought a Terry’s Chocolate Orange because of the publicity of the size change, here and elsewhere. My curiosity has not yet been sufficient for me to buy a Toblerone but I now keep noticing the packs.

I would not be surprised if the sales of Toblerone rise this Christmas.

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
18 November 2016

Advertisers use similar tactics Wavechange. The aim is to bring a product into your conscious awareness after which it remains at a subliminal level.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 November 2016

That’s why I more or less stopped watching commercial TV many years ago, Beryl. If there is a programme I want to see I record it and skip through the adverts. I would like to know if there is evidence that annoying customers (e.g. by making packs smaller) and raising awareness is successful in boosting sales.

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
18 November 2016

I always switch over to another channel when the adverts appear when watching commercial TV. Sales will obviously be unaffected as long as the deceipt is hidden from consumers, but would probably decline when people are made aware of it, at least in the short term. Remember chocolate in particular is very addictive which could persuade people to continue to buy long term; yet another consideration when mfrs use shrinkflation tactics in order to conceal price increases.

There are also people who possess exceptionally curious and scientific minds Wavechange who will go to extraordinary lengths to discover the evidence surrounding a particular conjecture 🙂

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 November 2016

Unfortunately, many people buy into brands and do their best to encourage others to buy them.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 November 2016

The addictive properties of Toblerone have so far eluded me.

As a matter of interest, what is the correct pronunciation of Toblerone? Is the second ‘e’ silent or pronounced [Italian style]? This is important; I wouldn’t want to make a social faux pas if invited to a second rate diplomat’s reception.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
19 November 2016

Hi John,

As regards pronunciation, a quick search on youtube found a couple of (hopefully official) adverts which used the boring standard English pronunciation that I’ve always used:

toe blur own

Given the new, very foreign sounding company name now adopted by Kraft, perhaps we should also propose some new revised pronunciations. Here’s my first attempt at a mock-Italian one:

tub lay row nay

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
19 November 2016

I just looked it up in Wikipedia in case that would help. It appears that Toblerone was created by Theodor Tobler in Bern so I thought the correct pronunciation was more likely to be German and Wikipedia gives the german pronunciation as “tobləˈroːnə” – we would say “tobbler-rowner”. However, all is not as it seems because Wkipedia adds a comment on the name : “The product’s name is a portmanteau combining Tobler’s name with the Italian word torrone (a type of nougat).”

I don’t like it so I shall not be asking for it by name; I usually get offered it in Smith’s with a chunk off the price but have always declined. Now there are a few chunks off the contents there’s even more reason to reject it. Poor Theodor Tobler.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 November 2016

You must look on the positive effect of the reduction in weights of Mondelez’s products. They have made some people happy.
“The boss behind the changes to Toblerone Irene Rosenfeld has earned around £100million in the last six years despite cost-saving cuts being made to the company’s products.

Mrs Rosenfeld, 63, from Chicago, in the United States of America, is chief executive of US snack giant Mondelez, the company behind the take-over of Cadbury in 2010.

Currently ranked 32 in Forbes The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the last six years her salary has maintained a level of between £10million to £25million as well as bonuses, according to filed proxy statements shared online, because of her success turning around the profits for Cadbury.” (Daily Mail online). (Before anyone says, it is quite irrelevant that Viscount Rothermere, owner of the DM, is reportedly valued at £720 million and has frozen his staff’s pay in a cost-saving measure).

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 November 2016

A lot of people are amassing great wealth at our expense. 🙁 In the UK, Sir James Dyson has taken us to the cleaners. We don’t need to buy the products, but many do.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 November 2016

Freedom of choice; we all have the capacity to make our own decisions (well, the right to, anyway) “Maybe we had better get back to ‘shrinkflation’. “

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
18 November 2016

The art of persuasion Wavechange. Much has been written on the subject. More info can be found at:
http://www.psychologytoday.com – The Art of Persuasion.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 November 2016

The new Toblerone has been dubbed the Brexit Toblerone: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/nov/08/toblerone-gap-brexit-falling-pound-2016

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 November 2016

The reporter clearly did not like a majority outcome for an “ill advised and ill informed referendum”. Using Marmite and Toblerone to express her disdain for the UK voters seems to sum up the attitude of her paper. While many of the voters were no doubt ill-informed (as they are in any election) we might assume that many are capable of looking objectively at the situation and making up their minds acccordingly. Uncertainty always affects exchange rates, so the sooner we get on with Article 50 and negotiations the better. Importing less Toblerone will help the balance of payments, and our health. Maybe we will export lots more of our own UK sweeties.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 November 2016

I thought you voted to stay in Europe, Malcolm. Maybe we had better get back to ‘shrinkflation’.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 November 2016

I respect the outcome, wavechange. I pointed out the benefits of importing fewer Toblerones. Personally I regard Chocolate Orange and Toblerone as of no consequence; if you don’t like what they do then don’t buy them. There are far more important matters. But this Convo has entertainment value

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
19 November 2016

Everyone’s feeling a bit down in the dumps
Because Toblerone is missing a few of its humps
The reason, they say, it’s all down to Brexit
Ingredients cost more so we just have to expect it
We all must get used to creeping shrinkflation
That’s taking the place of rising inflation

So next time you purchase another chocolate bar
Make sure it’s one that doesn’t look too bizarre
Pick an alternative that’s not missing some teeth
One that’s more appealing, all regular and neat
But if you are feeling in the mood for a treat
Well, there’s always a nice tin of Quality Street 🙂

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 November 2016

Thank you Beryl. That’s nicer than some of the other poetic offering we have seen today.

I expect that the Toblerone Mini will be recorded as a successful marketing campaign.

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
19 November 2016

Thanks Wavechange. After watching today’s WTP semi-final on TV, I think a few Murrymints (the too good to hurry mints) wouldn’t go amiss!

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 November 2016

I did not realise Murray Mints still existed. I could live without sweets but not without biscuits. 🙂

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
20 November 2016

Sweeties shrinking, what’s the thinking?
Toblerone, Maltesers, too.
Maltesers tease the question, then:
With shrinkies, how will we get through?

