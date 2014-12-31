As New Year toasts go, I’m rather fond of ‘Stir the eggnog, lift the toddy, Happy New Year, everybody’. But what will be in your glass when you sing Auld Lang Syne?

While champagne is a very welcome treat on special occasions, I have to confess, I have a penchant for Prosecco.

My dad very kindly gave me a bottle of our top scoring Prosecco from The Co-operative so I’ll be using that when the clock strikes midnight.

The Bubbly option

But if you want to go all out with your New Year drinks, you might fancy a glass of one of our Best Buy champagnes.

The Sainsbury’s Blanc de Blanc Brut Champagne took joint top spot along with the Piper Heidsieck Brut Champagne. Our experts liked the ‘tantalising biscuit and brioche-like aromas’ of the Sainsbury’s number – I feel like I might need to give my taste buds some training to detect to those special flavours!

The creative cocktail

The Guardian has posted a light-hearted blog on some creative ideas for New Year drinks, particularly cocktails. These range from some Buttered Gins to fruit flavoured ice cubes.

We made a fun rum cocktail for our welcome drink at our wedding (we had a village hall DIY wedding so were able to do this for a bargain price). A mix of orange juice, grenadine and rum was finished off with fresh line and nutmeg.

We still have plenty of these items in our cupboard so I might start the night off with one of these for a trip down memory lane.

New Year drinks: the softer touch

The Club Soda Team have shared some tasty alternatives for the non-alcoholic variety too…

@WhichConvo NY alcohol-free? Take own drink – it’s your NY! Fizzy elderflower, softbrew @sainsburys or @marksandspencer popcorking softfizz — Club Soda (@joinclubsoda) December 30, 2014

And I was entertained by a comment on the Guardian’s piece where Dowling said:

‘Big night? NYE is a load of rubbish. I’d rather go to bed at 9pm with a cup of cocoa.’

So how will you be spending New Year’s Eve – and what will you be toasting the New Year in with?