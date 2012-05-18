This week in comments – drink, drivers and detergent

Would you like to see minimum alcohol prices? Are rules on mobile phone use in cars strict enough? Are you a bio or non-bio person when it comes to laundry detergent? Let’s have a gander at your comments.

Alcohol unit prices

Dunc Wooster thinks a minimum price for alcohol units is worth trying:

‘Based on experience in other countries it will almost certainly reduce excess or problem drinking a little bit. But lots of other things would need to be done too.’

But Chris was of the opposite opinion:

‘A complete and utter waste of time. This will do little or nothing to reduce binge drinking, but will penalise responsible low income people (like pensioners) who drink at home. How is it fair that a pensioner’s tipple costs more just because a minority of idiots want to get hammered every Friday and Saturday night?’

We want to see traffic light labelling on food, and it seems Convo commenters agree with us. David explains why:

‘I would like to see something akin to your example above (the traffic light system) showing percentage of GDA. This is clear and simple, and would give me a rough indication of how much of my daily allowance I am eating with that one product. I would be in favour of ALL foodstuffs containing such information.’

Rica agrees with him:

‘I think the traffic light idea is a very good one. Most people rush into a supermarket and grab a sandwich and a drink for their lunch and if the sandwich is going to be labelled I think it should be as simple as possible.’

Apple has been ordered by the ASA to remove mentions of 4G from iPad advertisements, but commenter Peter Jones would like a refund:

‘I went for the 4G version of the new iPad as I wanted to future-proof myself for when 4G came to the UK. At that time I thought the extra investment of £100 over the Wi-Fi only model was worth it. I now feel cheated. I have checked the box and it certainly says 4G.’

Bio or non-bio – what laundry detergent do you go with? M. goes with non-bio, if at all:

‘Remember Persil Bio with the red and green bits in? The whole family came out in rashes, so we have never used bio again. Nothing beats hand washing with bar soap in the river, then laying clothes on the rocks to let the sun bleach them dry. I have a river at the bottom of my road, rocks aplenty, it’s just the sun appears to be missing.’

Kermit took to sarcasm when the idea of holographic supermarket assistants was raised:

‘I’ll take along my holographic shopping assistant and he can stand chatting to the supermarket hologram while I go about my shopping. Do me a favour!!!’

And M. wasn’t warming to the concept either:

‘Greeted by holographic hula clad dancing girls, twirling and singing lilting welcomes, yes I could go for that. But a pixelating Mr. Kipling espousing the virtues of his cherry bakewells on special offer this week… no thank you.’

Par ailleurs also mocked the idea:

‘I bet there’ll be a nanny type at the self serve checkout saying “unexpected item in the bagging tray”. Now we’ll have to look at them as well as listen to them. God help us!’

Chris Wilmot thinks laws on mobile use in cars need to be more severe:

‘Completely agree that the phone and sim card should be ‘impounded’ immediately and either destroyed or removed to a “Phone Pound” , and the owner charged £250 to get it back. This would be in addition to the automatic £500 for breaking the law. Also they should get 6 penalty points on the licence.’

Oxchris is a fan of contactless cards:

‘I love my contactless card and have not met any minimum payment requirements when using it. I don’t understand why a shop would prefer the cost and risk associated with securing cash over an instant payment that costs pennies and increases sales. I suppose some people are just old-fashioned.’

And Mark, who gets our comment of the week, criticised untrained shop staff:

‘I find my biggest barrier to using [my contactless card] is the staff at many of the stores not being trained up. I went into Co-op and the lady behind the counter looked at me with suspicion and jaw-dropping awe when her till opened without me even inserting the card in the card reader. I repeatedly told her I had already paid, but she wouldn’t believe me until the receipt started printing out.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).