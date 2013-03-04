Sweet or savoury, some foods are just to pie for

I think I’m right in saying that at Which? HQ, we’re big fans of baking. From charity bake sales to birthday cupcakes, we’ve got all our bases covered. So we couldn’t possibly let British Pie Week go uncelebrated.

There seems to be a ‘day’ or a ‘week’ for everything nowadays. Although some of them sound downright bizarre (Bacon Connoisseurs Week, anyone?) many of them get us thinking about things that we might otherwise ignore.

This week is British Pie week, so we thought we’d kick off a discussion on Which? Conversation to see what people’s favourite pies are – sweet or savoury? Home-made or shop-bought? Hot or cold? And of course, if you have any recipes you’d like to share with us in the comments, I know our Which? HQ bakers would be eternally grateful!

Stewed apples or stewing steak?

I don’t know many people who would turn down a slice of apple pie, but sweet pies don’t tempt my taste buds quite like savoury ones. If I’ve got lots of cooking apples around I’d be more likely to put them in a crumble.

With savoury food, though, you really can’t beat a good pie, with the pastry soaking up the delicious juices of whatever you’ve put inside. Although the old favourites – pork pie, steak and kidney, chicken and mushroom – are pretty heavy on meat, there are plenty of vegetarian options to get your taste buds going. My mum makes a fantastic pie with spinach, potato and three different types of cheese – no meat required. I don’t think there are any bakers in the family who’ve tried it and haven’t immediately asked for the recipe.

Britain’s favourite pie?

What makes a great pie? It definitely takes a fantastic pastry – whether you’re going for the cheating efficient option of pre-made, or slaving over your own. But is pastry even a key ingredient? I once had a rather tense debate with a friend over whether one could choose shepherd’s or cottage as a favourite pie. Sure, they’re called pies, but given that they’ve no pastry, I don’t think they’d pass as pies during a Great British Bake Off challenge.

The key for me is that the ingredients have to be of decent quality, and you need to make sure that the filling is cooked to just the right consistency – not too dry and certainly not too liquid, to avoid the dreaded ‘soggy bottom’ when you take the pie out of the oven.

But that’s just me; as with anything food-related, it’s all very personal. One person’s ‘delicious’ is another’s ‘disgusting’. Are you a savoury person like me, or do you prefer your pies fruity and sweet? Have you ever tried making your own, or do you prefer shop-bought?

How do you like your pies? I like both sweet and savoury pies (but not usually at the same time) (50%, 184 Votes) Savoury! Bring on the gravy. (26%, 96 Votes) I don't like pies at all (15%, 56 Votes) Sweet! Pass the custard, please. (8%, 29 Votes) Total Voters: 367