Research into salt levels in cheese has revealed that one portion can contain as much salt as a bag of crisps. Did you realise that cheese was such a salty treat? Traffic light labels could help.

Cheese is a big part of my life. I simply can’t imagine what life would be like if I could no longer tuck into Stilton, Wensleydale or a nice mature cheddar. The survey by Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash), has made me rethink the amount of cheese I consume, however.

Now, I had a fair idea that cheese was high in salt. My favourite cheeses all taste quite salty, but I hadn’t paid enough attention to how they factor into my Guideline Daily Amount (GDA). The GDA for salt is 6g, and the saltiest cheese, Roquefort, contains 1.06g of salt in a 30g portion (that’s about the size of a matchbox). I had no idea that cheese could be so salty!

Traffic lights for tasty treats

Other shoppers must be as surprised by this research as I am. To help cheese lovers know which of their tasty favourites are higher in salt than they might expect, we need clear labelling. All manufacturers and retailers should provide clear traffic light nutrition labels on the front of their packaging so that we can spot high levels of salt and other nutrients at a glance. Traffic light labels make it easier for us to make the healthy choices we need for a balanced diet.

Cheese is always going to feature in my diet, but I think I’ll be keeping a closer eye on my portion sizes from now on. This is not too much of a sacrifice though, as the best cheeses are ones that you can savour. I should probably check how much salt there is in chutney too…