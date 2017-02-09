Where do you keep ketchup?

Following a poll on Twitter that divided opinion pretty much straight down the middle, a branch of Asda has started stocking bottles of tomato ketchup in the fridge as well as on the shelf.

The poll of over 2,600 people saw 54% vote in favour of the cupboard and 46% the fridge, and led to quite a heated debate on social media.

Where do you keep your tomato ketchup? Our colleagues at Asda Clapham have joined the debate by stocking them on shelves AND in the fridge. — Asda (@asda) February 7, 2017

Cupboard love

Naturally, the news sparked our own mini discussion about what should go in the fridge and what shouldn’t, so we figured it would make a perfect topic for convo.

When it came to ketchup, we were firmly in the cupboard camp.

Despite the fact that it says: ‘After opening refrigerate and eat within eight weeks’ on the bottle, I never have. Neither has my mum and nor did my nan (who used to call it ‘red sauce’ and certainly didn’t get through a whole bottle of the stuff within eight weeks!)

It’s a preserve (OK, it’s actually a condiment, which, in my opinion, amounts to pretty much the same thing). It’s packed with vinegar, sugar and salt, and was invented way before fridges existed. Surely keeping it in the fridge is a bit like shoving pickled onions or jam in there. To me, it defies logic.

In or out?

Once we’d concurred with each other on the matter, we got round to discussing other food ‘essentials’ – and it wasn’t as clear cut.

With mayonnaise, we all agreed it should live in the fridge and are wary of eating it if it hasn’t been kept in one. However, we weren’t so sure about eggs and butter.

With cheese, we decided it depended on provenance, and with chocolate, we said you risked destroying its consistency or breaking your teeth if you chilled it.

As for actual tomatoes? My foodie friend assures me they should be kept out on the worktop, something I’ve always scoffed at.

But it seems she’s right. According to research, chilling them below 12ºC inhibits their ability to generate substances that contribute to aroma and flavour.

So, to chill or not to chill, that is the question. What foods should definitely go in the fridge and what should be kept in the larder?

Where do you keep your ketchup? In the fridge, like how it tells you to on the bottle (56%, 114 Votes) In the food cupboard (44%, 90 Votes) Total Voters: 204