Time to put unhealthy school dinners in detention

Profile photo of Chris Matthews Chris Matthews
State-run schools have to meet strict nutritional standards for the food they serve and sell. Academy schools don’t. Surely we don’t have to learn all over again that healthy school dinners don’t happen on their own?

What changes when a school becomes an academy? Many things, I’m sure, but one thing that’s worrying from a health point of view is that the academies are exempt from tough nutritional guidelines that state-run schools in England have to follow.

So if a new academy wants to reinstall vending machines selling crisps, sweets and fizzy drinks, it can. If its canteen wants to offer chips and burgers every day, there’s nothing stopping it. If it wants to sell sugary cereal bars instead of fresh fruit, there’s nothing to say it can’t.

I think this can only undermine the sort of improvements that have been made to nutrition in schools over the past five years or so since standards have been in place for primary and secondary schools.

Healthy school dinners in academies

There are nearly 2,000 academies in England now, more than half the total number of secondary schools. I can’t believe that students will suddenly become more inclined to eat healthily because they now attend an academy. Will they start automatically opting for the healthiest choices, spurning those fatty, sugary treats now on offer again at break time?

I know plenty of adults who’d struggle with that. And there are some who have had to learn the hard way that obesity and poor diet are things that have a direct effect on their health sooner or later.

I’m sure some academies are providing food for their students that does meet the national standards. The School Food Trust found this when it looked at food in academies this year. But it also found many others offering students a diet high in fat, sugar and salt.

Channel 4’s Dispatches feature on school dinners, The School Dinner Scandal which aired last night, found that a third of the academies in its investigation were selling junk food that’s banned from sale in state-run schools. When we were tweeting about the programme last night, our follower Lorraine Powers ‏(@TGBPCIC) said:

‘There should be the same tests on school dinners as on the pupils – ground rules for fresh fruit , veg and local food.’

What Which? wants from school dinners

At Which? we want all schools to follow nutritional standards to ensure that lunches are healthy and offer the right mix of nutrients and energy, and that the only snacks on sale are healthy ones like fruit.

The government’s recently announced a review that will look at school food across the country, and establish an ‘action plan’ on how all schools can improve food standards. We’ll be following the review closely and will be encouraging the government to include academies in its plans.

Meanwhile, I’m wondering why some academies seem able to meet the same tough standards as state schools, while other academies can’t. Is there any reason they shouldn’t?

Comments
Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
12 September 2012

As we are about to have to learn all about “education” again by this inept “government” – why should we bother about what they eat in the establishments? The government is only interested in creating “academies” not about education for everyone.

Profile photo of dean
Member
Dean says:
12 September 2012

What is stopping a kid from going to a shop before school or during breaks/dinnertimes to get their fix?

I grew up in schools with no vending machines and all food on offer was a choice of healthy and non-healthy meal options. If you wanted snacks you went to the shop or you brought a packed lunch.

With the amount of fat kids there are now, don’t you think that it’s about time the parents were “educated” instead of the institutions? is this not a social issue rather than a nutrition issue?

Member
Gimcrack says:
12 September 2012

Why is a government ‘action plan’ needed, when all that needs to be done is extend the current regulations to academies?

Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
13 September 2012

Don’t be silly! 🙂 That goes against everything Gove stands for – He is determined to destroy state education in any way possible. Academies are effectively regulation free

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
5 November 2012

There’s a new report on this, saying parents want healthy school meals for all, including academies; http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-20181925

Profile photo of fossilboy
Member
fossilboy says:
15 November 2012

As a teacher for the last 13 years in London state schools, I’ve seen the progress that has been made in the quality of food served in canteens. My school uses no salt in the preparation of food, prepares all food fresh, and serves no crisps or fizzy drinks. The drive to serve healthier food has also dramatically improved the quality too, with pork belly, Thai curry, and lasagne some of the options each week (in my day it was chips and cheese, which would explain my pork belly).
I’ve also noticed (and this may not be a trend nationwide) a general reduction in the number of pupils diagnosed with ADHD, and undoubtedly improved behaviour and ability to focus; particularly after lunchtimes, since the improvements were made.
Our nemeses now continue to be the chicken and chips outlets which continue to spring up just outside the school, as well as the newsagents selling huge cans of energy drinks to our pupils every morning. We can do little else other than inform our pupils of the dangers of this kind of diet, but this will be far harder to do if our message is contradicted by the very canteens we eat in each lunchtime.

