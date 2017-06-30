/ Food & Drink

What’s really in your scampi?

scampi and chips
That Friday Feeling is in the air – and with it a craving for a big plate of fish and chips. But if you’re more of a scampi sort, can you really be sure about what it’s made of?

Up and down the country tonight battered hunks of cod will be spilling off the edge of plates in pubs, vinegar will be stinging the air outside fish and chip shops, and ovens will be steaming up with breaded fillets.

Some of you may even be opting for scampi – after all, it’s a delicious alternative to fish. I personally love it, but I never thought about how breaded scampi is made until I received a letter from a reader asking what exactly a wholetail scampi is.

First off, I learnt you can make your dinner sound a lot more exotic by referring to it as Norway lobster, Dublin Bay Prawn, or langoustine. They’re all the same species: Nephrops norvegicus.

What is wholetail scampi?

According to a code of practice that manufacturers have to stick to, wholetail scampi, or whole scampi, can actually be made of three wholetail pieces.

The three pieces must be placed beside or on top of each other, before being coated in breadcrumbs.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the scampi is of lower quality – it’s simply prepared this way due to the difficulty in keeping a wholetail intact, as automatic peeling can break it up into smaller pieces.

Peering closely at the back of a frozen pack of wholetail scampi might reveal that it’s ‘made from more than one scampi’ or ‘wholetail scampi ingredients’.

What scampi to buy

If you want scampi that is made from one sole piece of wholetail, look for ‘single wholetail scampi’, which has been hand-peeled to prevent breakage. Bear in mind that this will probably be more expensive.

‘Formed scampi’ is also pretty common in the freezer aisle, and it consists of pieces of scampi coated together, and can also be referred to as ‘scampi pieces’.

You shouldn’t find minced scampi in packs of coated scampi unless explicitly labelled as such, as this goes against the code of practice.

Are you a scampi fan, and do you buy a specific type? Would you be willing to shell out more for single wholetail scampi?

wavechange says:
Today 17:07

My preference is to go for the fish & chips and the worst that might happen is cod instead of haddock. 🐟

0
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 17:42

Slightly off-topic, but still worth sharing – my mother apparently prefers haddock, so has always insisted on haddock and chips from the fish and chip shop. However, my dad has always ordered cod for my mother (haddock is usually more expensive) and asked the fish and chip shop to write a big ‘H’ on the wrapper!

I think she knows 🙂

2
malcolm r says:
Today 17:52

We also (mrs r and I) prefer haddock which is not really any more expensive here. An advantage also is that it is almost always cooked to order, so it has not been standing in the hot cabinet for an unknown length of time – does the batter no good.

Back to scampi. It is a regular favourite with decent chips and tartar sauce. We never buy reformed scampi – or chicken for that matter. We buy ours from M&S, and there is a generous amount of meat in the batter. A couple of weeks ago we had scampi and chips at a pub, and the scampi occupied very little of the meal, most was batter.

1
wavechange says:
Today 18:09

Fish is always cooked to order round here and the skin is removed, as is normal in Scottish fish & chip shops. I don’t know if they sell scampi, but as Siobhan has pointed out in her introduction, there is the possibility of not getting what you expect.

I don’t own a deep-fat frier and my chip pan has only ever been used for soup. I decided to visit my old local pub this evening and will probably go for the fish & chips – but might look at scampi.

0
duncan lucas says:
Today 17:50

I too prefer haddock but most of England prefer cod in supermarket shelf’s in Scotland large amounts of frozen cod lie unsold because the main headquarters in England dont realise the difference in cultural tastes. “Chip shops ” in England have cod at the top of the menu along with some “exotic ” versions ( rock cod ) and other fish . Not so adventurous over the border in fish but then they have fried Mars bars/ Haggis +chips ( newly shot ) , just about anything that can be bought as food is deep fried even ice-cream ( not easy to do ). In big cites there its curries to carry out , very large Indian/Pakistani population in Glasgow on a % level with Bradford . My wife tells me that although she didnt eat it while living in the USA portions of food including Scampi were “Texas sized ” steak really was massive overflowing the plate and woe betide any restaurant selling small portions ,Americans arent slow to complain , same with Drug stores selling those iced drinks filled with ice cream/ chocolate and 100,s of various types of additional ingredients , very long piled high at the top and a very long spoon to eat it with .

0
malcolm r says:
Today 17:56

Explains the obesity levels in the USA, duncan Why some are obsessed with eating huge portions that do them no good I really do not know. A feature of an over-affluent society perhaps. Having said that, our haddock are always large, as are portions of chips. One large haddock and chips would feed both of us adequately ( perhaps a small pudding to follow 🙂 ).

0
