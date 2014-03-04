Blueberry and syrup, cheese and spinach or mushroom and tomato – these are just some of the recipes surfacing as we get ready to mark Pancake Day. Are you in the sweet or savoury pancake camp?

Now, some take their pancakes a little far… I was shocked to hear on the radio this morning that an £800 pancake is available to order in a Manchester restaurant. It’s filled with pink champagne, lobster and caviar – which I have to confess, would not be my cup of tea.

And judging by the fact this pancake in question is probably worth more than the car I drive, I somehow can’t imagine stumping up the cash to pay for this luxurious creation!

Now, when we’ve discussed pancakes previously a number of you have shared your experimentation with the traditional pancake mixture. Many try savoury variations but feel that nothing beats the good old sugar, lemon and buttery pancakes flipping their way to your dinner tables tonight. Sophie told us:

‘Granulated sugar and lemon juice is a favourite, followed closely by crepes flambees with brandy. If making a meal of pancakes, rolled up pancakes with a slice of ham or a sausage are great, and the same batter will do fine for both savoury and sweet fillings. Bon appetit, everyone!’

Sugar-sprinkled pancakes

Perhaps you enjoyed a pancake for lunch today as Malcolm did last year:

‘Crepes with ham and brie filling made a good lunch today. But thin pancakes with fresh lemon and sugar – can’t be beaten.’

Andrew has a variation on this classic, with orange juice the replacement for his citrus fix:

@WhichConvo Nothing better than pure orange juice with sugar! — Andrew Holland (@AndrewHollandd) March 4, 2014

And Jenny told us she wanted to enjoy pancakes more frequently throughout the year after living in France as a student:

‘I just wish there was more of a ‘pancake culture’ over here – one Tuesday a year really isn’t enough for me!’

Well Jenny, with a traditional crepe maker in your very own kitchen you can rustle them up as often as you like! So how will you be marking Pancake Day today – sweet, savoury or a spot of both?

How do you like your pancakes? I prefer sweet toppings (42%, 51 Votes) I like both sweet and savoury (34%, 42 Votes) I don't eat pancakes (16%, 19 Votes) I prefer savoury toppings (7%, 8 Votes) Total Voters: 122