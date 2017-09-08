/ Food & Drink

Ruby chocolate: the fourth chocolate, eighth wonder of the world?

8
Ruby chocolate
Profile photo of Ruby Nicholson Ruby Nicholson Editorial intern
Comments 8

Scientists at the world’s largest cocoa producer, Barry Callebaut, have discovered a new, all natural chocolate with a fruity berry flavour. Its pink hue has earned it the name: Ruby chocolate.

The newly created Ruby chocolate is said to be the ‘fourth chocolate’. It follows the original dark, milk and then white chocolate, and has been discovered nearly 80 years after its predecessor.

According to taste testers at Barry Callebaut, it has a ‘lighter’ flavour than white chocolate, giving it a moreish quality that will have consumers reaching for the next bite. But will this pink sweet be a match for the firm favourite of milk chocolate?

Ruby chocolate

The Swiss company Barry Callebaut has been developing this chocolate for 13 years, and its launch could not be better timed.

Ruby chocolate could appear in supermarkets within six months and will fit right in with the latest phenomenon of creating aesthetically appealing food by turning the mundane into the wild and whacky, and then posting it to social media for optimum likes. I can already see this brand new choc clogging up my Instagram feed, accompanied by a plethora of unnecessary hashtags.

Will it become a new favourite among chocoholics? Or will it be a passing fad – a trend that hits social media and fizzles out as quickly as it came? Of course it does have the advantage over its fellow garish, rainbow-coloured confectionery in that it’s all natural. Ruby chocolate has no added colours or flavours, unlike some other absurdly coloured food trends, such as Rainbow bagels and charcoal-black ice-cream.

But rather than Ruby chocolate satisfying any ‘hedonistic indulgence’ that I, a millennial, may be reported to have, the only pleasure I can see myself getting out of this is the that it will bear my name. And with a distaste for raspberry flavours, I doubt I’ll like it even after trying it.

Chocolate preferences

Admittedly, I’m drawn in by the rosy hue of this delicate sweet, but it seems to me to resemble an expensive Lush-style soap, rather than a sweet treat that I would willingly eat.

What’s more, when my craving for chocolate is strong, I can’t imagine reaching for this fruity flavour over the traditional chocolate-y taste of the likes of Cadburys, Galaxy, or even Green and Blacks.

Are you a foodie or chocoholic? Will you be buying into this coloured food trend? Or when it comes down to it, is tradition best?

Will you be buying ruby chocolate?

Yes - I can't wait to try it (57%, 12 Votes)

Maybe (29%, 6 Votes)

No - it doesn't look appealing to me (14%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 21

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
8
Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
Today 17:29

Dying to see if Toblerone are going to try to flog their reduced weight, maimed icon bar in this new shade as a special edition, one-born-every-minute collector’s item at an increased price.

Otherwise, yes, I’m curious, I’ll give it a shot if I find a bar with at least 70% cocoa content.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 17:40

I’m happy to try the new product. I’m not sure about pink, but who could have imagined that BROWN confectionery would prove successful. I guess that taste takes priority over appearance in the case of chocolate.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
Today 17:41

Carrots were purple originally weren’t they?

Ps. Not sure if this is off-topic…

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
Today 17:40

I will try this chocolate, sure, why not. At least it’s not dyed like the bagels.

So is it named after you Ruby?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 17:44

Well spotted, Patrick. Welcome to the madhouse, Ruby.

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ruby Nicholson
Member
Ruby Nicholson says:
Today 18:03

I’d love to say that it’s named after me and bask in the glory, but it would be factually incorrect. It takes it’s name from its colour. But given that it’s more of a pink colour than a red, it’s interesting that they chose to go with ruby…

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 18:32

Never mind, you have an appropriate topic, Ruby.

I have a couple of friends who produce odd coloured tomatoes, beans and the purple carrots that Patrick has mentioned. The striped tomatoes are very attractive but seem to taste the same as ordinary ones. I’m not sure I fancy the charcoal-black ice-cream you mention in your introduction.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
Today 19:04

I thought April 1st had passed, or maybe it’s just the latest virtual craze crossed over from Noddy in The Lobby 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions