/ Food & Drink

Which retro treats do you miss?

144
Quality Street
Profile photo of Melanie Train Melanie Train Sub-editor
Comments 144

The news that Nestlé is scrapping the old-favourite Toffee Deluxe from its Quality Street selection and replacing it with a new sweet – the Honeycomb Crunch – was met with widespread outrage last week.

Apparently the decision was made because customers had complained that there were too many toffees in the tin and so poor old Toffee Deluxe was the one Nestlé chose for the chop.

The fact it picked a veteran (it’s been around since the First World War and is said to have been included in the first ever tins of Quality Street, which came into being in 1936) led to a bit of a meltdown on social media.

In fact, many incensed fans lamented that Christmas would never be the same again, and some even set up a petition to demand its reinstatement.

Discontinued treats

The furore reminded me of the time, back in 1999, when Heinz announced it was ceasing production of its salad cream. Upon hearing the news, I immediately rushed to Safeway to stock up, thinking that if I didn’t, I’d never get to savour its divine taste ever again.

Much like the demise of the Toffee Deluxe, the matter caused a national outcry and was even discussed in the House of Commons (yes, really). Heinz eventually relented, ploughed £10m into an ad campaign and increased the price by 40p, saving the ‘pourable sunshine’ for another generation.

Of course, food manufacturers withdrawing products from their range is nothing new – tastes and therefore demand change; and occasionally items are removed or reformulated on health grounds (who remembers the original Sunny Delight, forced to rebrand in 2003 and now made to a different recipe, reportedly turning kids orange).

But with public demand and social media campaigns successfully getting glorious treats like Cadbury’s Wispa (withdrawn from sale in 2003 and resurrected five years later in 2008), Burton’s Daily Fish ‘n’ Chips (died early 1990s, reborn 2014) and, rejoice, Trio (2003; 2016) – back on our shop shelves, I’m wondering if it’s worth petitioning for the return of some of my old favourites that have fallen by the wayside?

Reinstating retro treats

Top of my list would be Pacers. Similar to Starburst (or Opal Fruits, as I one knew them), only minty and with green and white stripes, a packet of these wouldn’t last five seconds in my company when I was a kid in the early 1980s.

Next would be a toss-up between Toffo and Cadbury’s Fuse. Then it would be tomato-flavoured Snaps (or do they still make them?). Oh, and let’s not forget Panda Pops…

Who’s with me then? Is there a discontinued brand item you’d like to see bought back?

Comments
144
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 October 2016

When Cadbury’s Milk Tray dropped their Lime flavour we were devastated. Well, not quite, but it was the most delightful sweet in the box. Since the US company takeover,. however, even the chocolate itself seems to have changed flavour. And as for Crunchies – why aren’t they for sale anywhere except the UK?

The other thing Christmas always heralded was the arrival of the big tins of sweets. They don’t seem to make them anymore, and the flat tins and plastic boxes have been shrinking year on year.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Yes – I still have an octagonal plastic container of Nestle’s ‘Quality Street’ from Xmas 2015. It has 795g net 820g inc. wraps. I use those large Quality Street tins (as illustrated) to keep Xmas decorations and tree lights in! Can’t do that with the flimsy plastic containers!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

I have just been given one of these octagonal Quality Street plastic containers, marked 726g and 750g including wraps. I ask friends to keep tins and boxes for me to store stuff in the garage. Maybe the octagonal boxes used to be square but Nestle has been cutting corners.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 October 2016

I’m dreaming of a sweet Christmas
Stuffed to the gills with sweets I like.
When the sweet lime barrels that J. G. Farrel
So loved, are missing – that’s not right!

I’m thinking that the whole inkling
I’ve had for years is coming true.
That our well-loved sweeties have gone
And we’re stuck with plastic and glue.

7
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Melanie Train
Member
Melanie Train says:
3 October 2016

Hi Ian,

This is brilliant – very inspired!

In fact, we loved it so much that we made it the featured comment on the homepage.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 October 2016

Glad you liked it. Christmas does it for me every year 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
1 October 2016

Thorntons Individual Hazelnut Cake Bars are a treat I miss. 🙂 🙂 🙂

Being individually wrapped they lasted a while and I was devastated when they stopped making them. I think they replaced them with toffee or honeycomb cake bars, yuk. 🙁 🙁 🙁

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
1 October 2016

“Who’s with me then? Is there a discontinued brand item you’d like to see bought back?”

Sweets and chocolates I can still find in abundance. Also many brands have just become labels for generic products. As noted above, for Cadbury’s Chocolate, it’s a shame that only the name remains the same.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
1 October 2016

Cadbury’s, Thorntons, and probably many more have had their quality and size reduced to such an extent that they are not treats any more.

Thorntons Continental chocolates used to be my real treats and friends and family knew they couldn’t go wrong if they bought me a box. But they have reduced the quality so much I now tell people not to bother with them. Thorntons brought out a more superior range, but I just didn’t really like them, the taste just doesn’t live up to the looks or the cost. Simple products made well can be so much nicer.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
1 October 2016

I miss those ice lollies that contained an inner core of ice cream; they really were a treat. There was Lyons Maid’s ‘Mivvi’ and Wall’s ‘Split’. I think today’s grandchildren would love them as much as we did, although they seem content with something called a ‘Swizzel’. Sums it up really, doesn’t it?

I wish Cadbury’s had not stopped production of the packs of Bourneville chocolate that contained twenty miniature bars, all individually wrapped. ‘Murray Mints’ is also a fond memory from childhood.

Thank goodness Nestlé have removed the caramel and toffee ‘Toffee De Luxe’ from Quality Street. There’s a few more I would drop so that we’re left with just the purple one, the green triangle, the strawberry lump and the blue and orange ones. The gooseberry cream [long gone] was an acquired taste.

I find the modern boxed chocolates far too sickly sweet and gooey. As Alfa says, they are no longer a mouthful either.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
1 October 2016

Count Dracula ice lollies for me

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

I miss Cadbury’s Bournville with roasted almonds and Fry’s Five Flavour bar – I’m told they were strawberry, lime, pineapple, orange and raspberry.

On a non-sweet front (surely we should be supporting the banning of anything containing sugar 🙂 ) can you still get Heinz Sandwich Spread or Tomato Flavoured Sausage?

I bet that the thought is better than the reality, such is nostalgia.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
1 October 2016

We all need a treat now and again. Last week, I was bought a Magnum Double Peanut Butter bar with layers of chunky peanut butter and salted caramel and it is still waiting for when I feel like a treat. Never seen one before and it sounds right up my street but it is a very small treat at 3″/8cm long !!!

Our butchers make good meaty sausages with various herbs and spices. Last week we had Thai, very yummy and far superior to supermarket bangers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Stevie says:
1 October 2016

Sandwich spread is still in the shops, saw it in Asda last week.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

Thanks Stevie. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 October 2016

To the melody of Good King Wenceslas…

Alfa likes his Cadbury’s, John just misses Lollies.
Derek likes his sweets in tons, Malcolm just feels sorry.
John feels Mivvi’s loss was hard, Alfa’s Continental
Is still missed, but Magnum waits while Ian’s just sentimental.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Have you tried looking for Clarnico ‘Mint Creams’ in the shops? Please, Please bring them back!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

No, but we’ve got some in the back of the cupboard. How many would you like, Michael?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

Ian the Scot
Likes lime a lot
He misses his sweeties
But beware – diabetes
You’ll be getting obase (sic)
Sweetie McSweetface
(Anon)

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 October 2016

I’ve been waiting for the first Christmassy topic so I could let fly with poetry – albeit somewhat trite 🙂 I’ve decided I’ll do a new one each twenty postings.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

I’m waiting for Easter Eggs to appear on the shelves. Won’t be long now.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
1 October 2016

Heinz sponge pudding used to be my goto dessert but not anymore 🙁

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

Duncan,s hazelnut chocolate bars , Fry,s mint cream bars .black striped balls, sixpenny Walls chocolate ice cream bars bought during the interval in cinemas from the lady with the tray ,sticks of rock with the place name inside them bought on holiday , Wrigley’s chewing gum bought from dispensers in the street put there for American troops originally , gobstoppers watched one child nearly choke to death on one at school. mint humbugs. The original snowballs (not the modern version ) variety of nuts when I went guising . Cooking potatoes on the annual bonfire the kid downstairs and I built for the street. Rolling painted boiled eggs down a park hill at Easter (more when I think of them ) . Orange Maid ice lolly also bought at cinemas.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James says:
1 October 2016

Nestle Texan bar…..although revived in 2005 it was cruelly removed from sale shortly afterwards……

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I was bemoaning the disappearance of Aniseed Fisherman’s Friends, but I’ve found a local shop that stocks them. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

As I live in a fishing village Wavechange I tried the normal Fisherman,s Friend ,too strong for me I am afraid.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

I was amazed to see in a programme about Lofthouse as a £40 million company that exports Fisherman’s friend in 7 flavours – including aniseed – all over the world. A great British success story, like Swizzels.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
1 October 2016

I must find some of those – I like aniseed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I enjoyed standard Fisherman’s Friends for years but far prefer the aniseed variety. I can now continue to support the Lofthouse company, which makes the fiends – as I refer to these strongly flavoured sweets. They are made in Fleetwood and you can have a ride on a Blackpool tram to get there.

Maybe I should buy a box of aniseed fiends in case the local source dries up.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of banjo
Member
banjo says:
1 October 2016

I want Cheese and Tomato crisps!

And Cadbury’s chocolate that tastes like Cadbury’s chocolate not the bland muck they do now.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

I want Smith’s Crisps with the twist of salt . . . . AND please, somebody, make ‘bacon crackers’ as well as ‘prawn crackers’

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

I have seen crisps packets with a sachet of salt inside but I can’t remember the make or brand. And I think M&S do some ‘bacon’ things that might be what you are looking for.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

I think Michael is referring to the twists of blue paper containing salt. No doubt the intention was to put one in each pack but sometimes there was none and sometimes several of them. They were reintroduced with small sachets under some name such as ‘salt & shake’ but each pack contained one sachet – which removes the fun.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

Just remembered sherbert fountain , I remember it as a hollow liquorice stick which is in a paper covered tubular cardboard container . You bit the end off the liquorice tube and sucked the liquorice through it , I remember it was a bit noisy. Also original bubble gum , I think it was pink, you chewed it and then tried to make the biggest bubble , usually bursting on your face.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I presume that the noise was Duncan choking when he accidentally inhaled the sherbet. Been there, done that – when I was young.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

How did you know Wavechange ? I think it brought tears to my eyes. And last of all cinnamon sticks you lit the end “kidded on” you were an adult and smoked them , well I tried but again too strong for me.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I preferred cinnamon sticks to sherbet fountains, though mine were the unsmoked variety.

It looks as if Bassetts Sherbet Fountains have disappeared, and I won’t shed any tears about that. Maybe someone did a risk assessment when the company was taken over.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

Yes ,I just read the ingredients Wavechange , they varied but I think a bit “iffy “

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

It’s probably OK as long as you don’t inhale. 🙂 It looks as if the brand was Barratt’s rather than Bassett’s, the manufacturer of liquorice allsorts etc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
2 October 2016

Some long time ago Barratt’s, who specialised in children’s sweets, merged with Bassets of Liquorice Allsorts fame and then with Wilkinson’s, who so far as I can recall were noted for Pontefract Cakes [small discs of liquorice with a relief of Pontefract Castle stamped on them]. At some point that eludes me Bassetts [as BBW had become] and Trebor amalgamated to become Trebor Bassett. A sweet combination.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
2 October 2016

I might look out for Pontefract Cakes because I do like liquorice. I don’t know why some insist in pronouncing it ‘likerish’.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
2 October 2016

when you’ve got a mouthful of Pontefract cakes, that’s how the word comes out wavechange. You can still get P cakes but I like the Australian soft likorish. Also like the liquorice catherine wheels – unwind the thin strip and get to the aniseed jelly covered in little balls in the middle.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Duncan – you sucked the sherbert through the liquorice tube. I believe these are still available?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Trebor was Robert backwards.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

When indulging in Liquorice it is ideal to listen to Donald Swann singing his setting of John Betjemin’s “The Liqourice Fields of Pontefract” Very yummy!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2016

Your right Michael, many a time as a child, but if it got up your nose it could bring tears to your eyes . A company called CandyLand, I think supply it –but its not the original taste , its a shame as young people try the modern versions of old products and say- hmmmm, not up to much and I dont blame them .There were lot less chemicals in my day , sweets were a lot stronger and made to the original recipe

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

Fisherman’s Friend reminds me of Little Imps – small concentrated liquorice sweets about half the size of a little finger nail that came in tins. Very strong (sweets, not the tins – well they were as well). I don’t know whether the ones on the web – Nipits – are the same.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

Thanks for remembering that malcolm I remember them and also very small highly perfumed sweets but I forget the name. Oh ! and “Love Hearts ” with messages on them when you passed them to a girl–or she to you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

duncan, if you want to revive the Loveheart tradition they are still available, like Parma Violets, Gobstoppers, and so on made by Swizzels – but a good deal more expensive than when I bought them as penny sweets.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

Didnt know that malcolm but I am “exiled ” to a small, village .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sandra Brown says:
22 October 2016

The scented sweets you were trying to remember are parma violets, these were lavender colored . Used to eat these in the early seventies my local chemist used to sell these.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
e says:
1 October 2016

Since the Cadbury takeover, all their chocolate is CRAP… haven’t bought any since….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

It tastes like chemical to me e but I remember what it tasted like in the 50,s . To me a very good chocolate is one that doesnt leave a sharp taste in my mouth , German chocolate sold in Germany, for example, has to have a high milk content . EU regulations require a minimum of 25 % cocoa solids , but guess what ? the UK/Ireland and Malta managed to wriggle out of it and they were allowed 20 % -called “milk chocolate ” as opposed to “family milk chocolate ” . MY wife who lived in America always said Hershey bars were very good .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I was introduced to Victory V lozenges as a teenager. At the time, the ingredients included ether and chloroform and I was intrigued to know why these volatile chemicals did not just disappear. When I learned that it might not be a good idea to eat anything containing chloroform, I decided to avoid them in future. I see that Victory V’s are still on sale but don’t contain either chloroform or ether.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

No wonder I didnt like them Wavechange .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 October 2016

I did not think much of them either, but they intrigued me for the reason I explained. Victory V’s are still available and contain ‘flavourings’. I think all ingredients should be declared.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
2 October 2016

I think I remember being given Victory V lozenges when I had a cold as a child. Didn’t they numb your mouth?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
2 October 2016

To the melody of ‘Hark, the Herald Angels sing’

When we reached the twenty posts I
Said I’d do another verse.
Well, it’s happened, here I give you
This, and hope it isn’t worse.

Refrain

Malcolm’s after Easter goodies
William likes his go-to puddies
Duncan’s after Hazelnuts
Fry’s mint cream bars sold in huts.
James likes Texans (just the bars),
Wavechange: fishies, sucked in cars.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
2 October 2016

Ian the Scot
Has lost the plot
E-I-E-I-O
He can’t converse
Just dish out verse
E-I-E-I-O
With a little rhyme here
And a little rhyme there
Here a rhyme there a rhyme
Every twenty a rhyme rhyme
Ian the Scot
Has lost the plot
E-I-E-I-O

Sorry Ian, it just came to me. Look forward to the next one 🙂 🙂 🙂

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
2 October 2016

LOL! But at least I’m keeping on Christmas 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
4 October 2016

Haha I go away for one second and everything turns to rhyme 😀 And Christmas in October!? ಠ_ಠ

I’m enjoying trying different treats over in Australia* – they swear by their TimTams, but they’re Penguins with a different name as far as I’m concerned. Without the jokes.

*I’m in Australia working as a consultant at Choice. But I’ll be back before Christmas. If you have any questions about Aussie treats let me know.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 October 2016

I’m sure I saw Creme Eggs in Tesco the other day, but maybe like fruit & veg they are no longer seasonal.

Perhaps you could push for more international cooperation between consumers associations, Patrick. That could includes sweeties but I’m thinking of more serious issues. Have fun out there.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
5 October 2016

It’s on the agenda Wave. That and TimTams 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
2 October 2016

Remember these?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
2 October 2016

Never liked them 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 October 2016

I only liked the orange one .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
4 October 2016

I remember them but the price used to stick in my throat. I think Polo’s were 2d.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mandy says:
13 October 2016

Old English Spangles … Mmmmmmmmmmm

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
2 October 2016

And these…

Courtesy of Nicolawatkiss

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 October 2016

Liked the Smarties , Bounty Bar ,Munchies , never heard of Parker+Dobson Television Selection , maybe that was because we couldnt afford a TV till the 60,s . As kids we went to a Mrs Wilkinson who took in all the local kids to watch Children,s Hour at 5 o,clock ,I remember “the Secret Garden ” / Bill+Ben /Muffin the Mule, the only problem was she had several cats and fed them boiled fish ,the smell was pretty powerful.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Smarties! Wasn’t the light green one milk chocolate and the red one dark chocolate?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
2 October 2016

Some here I’d not even heard of:

Courtesy The Throwaway History Blog

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
2 October 2016

This your weekly shop Ian?

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
2 October 2016

Ha ! Ha ! good one malcolm ,another “lift me up ” to a Sunday. I really appreciate the jokes from all.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Rob North says:
2 October 2016

I think that my all time favourite may be lurking in Ian’s trolley-Cadbury’s Milk Tray in bar form. This was the same size as a normal bar of chocolate (they were all small in those days) and had about eight different chocolates fused into a slab of chocolate.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 October 2016

You had a TV in the ’60s. Duncan? Lucky. All we had was an empty box and me dad, showing cut-out pictures from worn-out copies of the Radio Times each week, and moving them to the outside loo when we finished watching them. You had it easy.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 October 2016

I paid for it Ian out of my wages before I left home for London at 21 , it took a very long time to save up the money. I remember the start of DR Who and Coronation Street in the snug and Elsie Tanner .Did your dad,s arm not get sore changing the cut-outs in place of the tube ? He must have been tired out after showing the Coronation edition of the Radio Times which,it so happens , I have in front of me priced at 3 pence -dated May 31-June 6 ,and yes its the original not a repro.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 October 2016

I think it’s time you bought one of the new editions, Duncan. It has colour pictures now and is no longer full of garden shed and corset adverts.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 October 2016

“eight different chocolates fused into a slab of chocolate.”

Now that’s something I never knew existed. One sweet I did enjoy but which I suspect we only ever had once, because of the cost, was milk chocolate-covered Clarnico mint creams, two stacks in a single, cellophane covered, green box, lounging enticingly on the confectioner’s shelves. The smell of mint to this day still evokes an image of the things.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 October 2016

Thanks, Ian, for bringing Clarnico Mint Creams back into my recollections. Are they still available? I seem to recall having some a few years back from a boring standard-sized packet rather than the attractive box you mentioned.

And from the confectioner’s jars – a lovely boiled sweet was Needler’s Glace Fruit Drops that were very long lasting and in half a dozen flavours/colours. And what became of Sharp’s Kreemy Toffees? – The mint ones were delicious. No wonder our teeth rotted!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 October 2016

I’ve searched Images online of the box; it was hexagonal in cross section, with the sweets displayed unwrapped behind the cellophane wrapping, but I can’t find it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 October 2016

Courtesy of etsystatic.com

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 October 2016

Thanks, Ian. That’s a nice old jar. 1970’s vintage I would guess. Confectioners’ jars are plastic nowadays.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 October 2016

Yes John , the earlier ones were more rounded and had a different screwed top .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MICHAELGAMBLE
Member
MICHAELGAMBLE says:
8 November 2016

Yes, Ian – I’m still on the lookout for Clarnico Mint Creams – senza chocolate covering though!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Phil says:
3 October 2016

Terry’s 1767. A huge box of four layers of chocolates. A regular Christmas treat until they stopped doing them.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of SuzeBasildon
Member
SuzeBasildon says:
3 October 2016

I used to love Opal Mints. They rebranded them as Pacers, but they never seemed as strong. The Clarnico mint creams were nice as well.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
4 October 2016

I miss Starburst Joosters and I was also quite a fan of the Wonka bars too. But on the flip side, there are some sweets that I’m quite happy to see the back of. The ‘Lanky Larry’ chew bar was the culprit of a sharp dash to the dentist at age 13, the chew bar was so fierce that I cracked a tooth 🙁

This is the offender:

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
4 October 2016

Where’s the tooth, then?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
4 October 2016

I had a tooth cracked by a lemon sherbet boiled sweet probably about age 13. Never touched one again.

Ian, as you are a budding poet, did you know it is National Poetry Day on 6th October? I have suggested an annual poetry event on Which? If you think it is a good idea, perhaps you would like to give it the thumbs up in the ideas section.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 October 2016

If I may recycle an anecdote, I was once eating Thornton’s Brazil Nut Toffee and found I was chewing a hard white lump. It was not a foreign object but part of my tooth. 🙁 I’ve gone off toffee.

Maybe Ian could be the next poet lorry ate.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
4 October 2016

Ouch 🙂

Good idea Alfa; I’ll give it a tick.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
4 October 2016

Thankfully, unlike @wavechange ‘s experience, my tooth is mostly intact. The remainder went under my pillow; alas I found out that the toothfairy doesn’t pay a visit for cracked teeth, so as I recall it ended up in the bin…

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   