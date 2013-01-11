A lot of new chef-style features have been creeping their way into our kitchen appliances. But are these ‘professional’ additions something you’re prepared to pay extra for?

If you’re keen on cooking, chances are you’re also keen on perfecting your cooking abilities and modelling yourself on one of the great chefs. Surely, in this case, any fancy chef gadgets are a welcome addition to your kitchen?

In recent years we’ve noticed a surge in top-of-the-range cooking equipment being added to lots of appliances.

In the world of ovens, some now come with a pizza mode, or an option to steam food. You can even choose a recipe function that allows you to simply set the oven to cook a type of food and it will automatically set the time. Integrated temperature probes help make sure your meat is cooked to perfection.

When it comes to cleaning up after your gourmet meals, a lot of high-end cookers come with a pyrolytic or catalytic lining that makes them self cleaning. But this added feature comes at a cost – the cheapest Best Buy built-in oven we’ve found is just over £350.

Money to burn on Electrolux-ury kitchens

The Grand Cuisine range from Electrolux is dedicated to professional cooking. Fancy features include an induction hob that heats up precise zones and the Blast Chiller that can apparently cool and freeze food speedily, even directly from the oven. There’s an eye-watering price tag attached to these features though, as prices range from £1,660 to £13,500!

Food processors and stand mixers that have been tagged as ‘professional’ and can be seen used by TV chefs, have grown in popularity during recent years. But these also come with a hefty price tag, as much as £995, and we have found Best Buy alternatives for less.

Cooking celebrity-style

Not only are add-ons becoming commonplace, but so too are the professional gadgets themselves. A great example is the SousVide Supreme Demi. The method of sous vide, where food is vacuum packed to keep the moisture in, has been used in restaurants since the 1970s. But would you want to go to these lengths at home, especially when it costs around £250?

Of course, there are plenty of professional-style gadgets that carry the name of a famous chef. Take Gordon Ramsey’s Cooks food processor (£159) or Jamie Oliver’s Multi Cook (£70) for instance. Do they live up to their celebrity names?

If you don’t want to shell out on new appliances, it’s worth checking the ones you already own. There are plenty of hidden kitchen gadget features out there, like breadmakers that can make jam and slow cookers that can cook a roast.

Are you willing to cough up the dough for a professional feature or gadget? Or would you rather stick to perfecting your chef style without a helping hand?