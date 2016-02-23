Today Mars has issued a Europe-wide recall, including in the UK, after plastic was found in Mars and Snickers chocolate bars. Have you made any weird or gross food discoveries?

Mars has advised in a statement earlier today that the affected products shouldn’t be eaten, further information is not yet available as the company’s website is unresponsive.

The recall, across 55 countries, currently affects all Mars, Snickers, Milky Way Minis and miniatures, and certain packs of Celebrations.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency has advised against eating the affected products, and to contact Mars’ consumer care team on 0800 952 0084, recall@uk.mars.com, or by post at Mrsa R1, FREEPOST, Mars Consumer Care.

Now, I don’t know about you, but when I sit there and think about the number of times I’ve found some unexpected objects lurking in my food or drink, I’m surprised that I’m even prepared to consume anything outside of the confines of my own home.

Apparently quality control is this great safety net to make sure the food we consume won’t throw up any surprises… or worse, cause us harm. But things do slip through the net.

Food discoveries

Last summer, a friend of mine purchased a supermarket ready-made salad; she was all ready to tuck into her tasty (healthy) looking salad when she found a slimy little critter tucked under one of the salad leaves. It was a live snail, albeit a bit of extra protein, it fully put her off of her lunch.

Now, I’ve found hairs before, but I’ve not had anything living crop up in my grub – unwashed salad has chucked up the odd dead slug, but I do sort of expect this to happen with fresh fruit and veg, just maybe not a ready to eat salad though.

But, on a slightly more serious note, I’ve found a more hazardous object before. I once bought a drink which had a bit of a rattle in the bottle, I peered into the drink where I then spotted a small shard of glass. Realising how dangerous this was I went straight back to the retailer.

What’s in your food?

Health hazards like this usually result in a recall of products, as with today’s recall of Mars and Snickers bars.

That’s not to say that a slimy grimy snail in your salad isn’t a health hazard – any added unsuspected objects could be a hazard. That’s in addition to not being very pleasant, or what you’ve paid for.

So have you had any strange unexpected objects in your food before? What did you do?