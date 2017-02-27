/ Food & Drink

What’s your pancake of choice?

7
smart meter
Profile photo of Erin Elahi Erin Elahi Supporter and Promotions Executive
Comments 7

Shrove Tuesday also means it’s Pancake Day. But a pancake can take many different forms – it could be a crêpe, drop scone or oatcake to name a few. So are you partial to a pancake, and what would be your pancake of choice?

I’m a fan of breakfast for dinner. It’s quick and easy, and can be sweet or savoury. It’s also probably the one meal that I can thank for sustaining me throughout uni, and I have great memories of late-night diner stops on cross-country road trips chowing down on an all-day breakfast.

So when there’s a day devoted to pancakes, I’m in.

The question I’ve been asked recently, though, is what kind will I be making?

Pancake traditions

Instinctively my mind’s eye flashes to a sky-high stack of fluffy flapjacks – yes flapjacks, and I don’t mean the oat-based golden syrup cakes 🙂

My first experience of pancakes in the UK was quite surprising when I ordered a ‘stack of flapjacks’ they looked quite different to what I’d expected.

But posed with the question, I’m tempted by personal favorites other than a hotcake. The German potato pancakes smothered with applesauce, and lefse slathered with butter and sugar graced my childhood, thanks to my heritage.

My grandma always made the point to us that a crêpe is a crêpe, and a pancake is a pancake, period (and not to forget the accent). Childhood friends introduced me to latkes, blinis and ebelskivers.

Life abroad brought okonomiyaki into my life. And a recent culinary exploration has led me to variations on the classics, like stuffed pancakes (of the fluffy variety).

Recently, I’ve realised I’ve inadvertently been led to search far and wide for the perfect pancake. Although I’ve never gone so far as undertaking a pancake-eating challenge – like that at the infamous Seiad Valley Café in California where they serve up close to 9-pounds of pancake.

Pancake preferences

I know I’m woefully short of having tried every variation. But through all my sampling and batter preparing, I’m convinced that pancakes are a sort of cultural comfort staple and that the definition of what makes a pancake is delightfully fluid.

I have my skillet and spatula at the ready for Shrove Tuesday, but I’m curious if I’m the only one pondering what sort of pancake to create.

When you start flipping batter, will you go for family tradition or an untested recipe? What variations should we all be trying out?

Comments
7
Profile photo of Melanie Train
Admin
Melanie Train says:
27 February 2017

We regularly had dosas while on holiday in Kerala, India. They are like crispy crêpes but you have them with savoury chutneys. I’m definitely more savoury than sweet when it comes to fillings, too – something like mozzarella and ham.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Admin
Sophie Gilbert says:
27 February 2017

I love chapatis as well, Melanie. There is a restaurant in Edinburgh that does a delicious Saturday buffet lunch and they always have the most delicious chapatis to go with your meal. I could easily make them my staple food.

All crepes are pancakes, all chapatis are pancakes, but all pancakes aren’t crepes or chapatis. We’re not there yet with syllogisms.

I have two pancakes days a year, Chandeleur (Candlemas) and Mardi Gras. That’s the official ones, and there are also plenty of ad hoc ones throughout the year. I like Delia Online’s basic pancakes recipe (tried and tested 25 days ago), and on that day I had all my pancakes sprinkled with sugar and lemon juice. Sometimes the simple thing is what you need, and again, and again, and again. So tomorrow I’m likely to have that again, and again…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Admin
malcolm r says:
27 February 2017

I don’t know why something as simple as pancakes – flour, egg, milk – sugar and fresh lemon juice should be so appealing but in our case it is more, more…… Make them thin, fry in very minimal light oil or fat – just a smear – and eat them fresh.

I had not seen this new Convo when I put this in The Lobby.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Admin
wavechange says:
27 February 2017

Just a little sugar and lemon juice on mine please.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of JanHamer-Thomas
Admin
JanHamer-Thomas says:
28 February 2017

Sultanas into flour add milk and eggs when cooked spread with butter and sprinkle with sugar add lemon juice finally roll up and enjoy !!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Erin Elahi
Admin
Erin Elahi says:
28 February 2017

I do enjoy a lemon flavored pancake, but when I go this route I usually opt for lemon curd instead of just lemon juice!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lone
Admin
Lone says:
28 February 2017

I cheated this year and bought my pancakes (crepes, from Waitrose), and disguised them in orange juice sauce: crepes suzettes. It was good, I thought. The pancakes as good as anything I could make.

I used to make my own pancakes, allowing 5-6 per person. As thin as possible, and I prefer them with just a shake of sugar, then rolled up and eaten. No lemon juice for me. One of these days I may have the energy to make them again…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions