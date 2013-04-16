Would you make an extra journey just to buy a great steak? Is it really worth your time, effort and money to go out of your way just for a piece of meat? Or do you pick up your steak with your weekly supermarket shop?

I think an extra journey for a great steak is well worth it, and that isn’t just because I’ve been working on the recent Which? sirloin steak taste test.

Most of the time I shop at the same supermarket and pick up everything I need there. But I buy a steak to eat at home about once a month and, when I do, I buy it from my local butcher. Steak is a bit of a special occasion food for me and I like both the meat and the service I get at the butchers.

But I’m in the minority – six in 10 steak-buying Which? members buy their steak from supermarkets, with only a quarter buying from local butchers.

We’ve recently tested premium, pre-packed sirloin steak from seven supermarkets. We tested sirloin steak, because it’s the most widely bought steak by Which? members – half of steak buyers go for sirloin. The results of our taste test show which sirloin is worth making an extra journey for.

Super butchers vs supermarkets

There are more than 2,000 butchers recommended on Which? Local, so many butchers are certainly doing a lot of things right and seem to be popular with their customers.

But some of the premium supermarket steaks we’ve tested are exceptional. So is there really any difference in the quality of the meat you’ll find at the butchers and at the supermarket? And am I right to carry on choosing local and paying a little bit more?

In the battle of local butchers vs supermarkets, is premium steak at the supermarket just as good as the best butchers’ meat? Or will the butcher always be best? Let us know where you buy your meat and what you think of it.

Where do you buy your meat? At the supermarket (41%, 132 Votes) At the butchers (27%, 86 Votes) It varies (23%, 76 Votes) I don't buy meat (9%, 30 Votes) Total Voters: 324