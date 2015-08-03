/ Food & Drink

Training: let’s kick off the conversation

27
The Lobby in March
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Comments 27

Welcome to Which? Conversation, this is a practice space for newbies to test out how to get involved in Which? Convo…

Whether you’re here for a simple natter about noisy neighbours, to share your story on shoddy customer service, or you want to drill-down into the nitty gritty of the troublesome housing market – Which? Convo is the place for you 🙂

So you could test out your knowledge with a quiz:

Or could vote in a poll:

Do you prefer physical buttons or touchscreens on your gadgets?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Or we could just have a chat and kick-start a new debate, so what would you like to talk about?

Comments
27
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 10:29

Nice idea, Lauren.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 10:37

I suspect the most important strategy should be to encourage dialogue. W?Cs has a potent resource in the group colloquially termed ‘the regulars’. By and large they act as a moderating influence by supplying information within their experience. However, the one area where none of them is actually an expert is the Legal side.

I realise the problems involved in the W? legal specialists answering every legal query, but perhaps specific queries could be collated on a weekly basis by team members and then posted in those topics from which they’ve originated. That way the legal folk would only have to work down a list and jot quick comments and references down, and the team member could then reinterpret the jottings into a comment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 10:55

Hi Ian, I appreciate you sharing your perspective on commenting here, but we are going to try and keep this as a test bed for comments and starting new discussions. If you, or others have anything else to add about commenting and more regular involvement from Which? then please do so over on The Lobby (https://conversation.which.co.uk/travel-leisure/the-lobby/) and we’ll pick up with you there – thanks 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 11:15

Oh, sorry; I’ve misunderstood. I thought this was the training and we were supposed to put suggestions forward. Feel free to delete or move the comment I’ve put, then.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:28

Where does this differ from the Lobby? That seemed the place to take topics not raised elsewhere, or when a Convo went off topic.

I support the whole idea of trying to get more people involved, and hopefully more regularly. I also support an open conversation where topics can be proposed for a new Convo. I have not looked at “Your ideas” for a long time, but it seems very underused. A problem could be keeping relevant comments on a particular topic together so there is some continuity? When a topic looks promising could it be taken to a new place with a link?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
Today 11:31

This is just a temporary test bed Malcolm for Lauren and Dean to do a live demo. Please be kind to the new Which? staff – hopefully they’ll then come back and be more involved outside of this test conversation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:34

Ah! Sorry. Misunderstood. I am kind by nature (you may not realise that 🙁 ) If my comments detract from the intent then please obliterate them.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:23

Well, at least you’re not alone, Malcolm.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:53

Although I strongly support trying out new ideas, I am concerned that we could end up with a discussion dominated by a group of contributors, with the more aggressive ones pushing for their questions to be given priority. I sincerely hope that this does not happen.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 11:57

Hi Wavechange, sorry this is simply a test bed for teaching commenting and joining discussions for Which? members of staff – you’re welcome to ask questions when you see us here. If you have concerns/questions about any commenting issues then please head to The Lobby.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:09

Sorry Lauren. Several of us were a bit confused. Rewind and start again. 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:08

Please could I ask why Which? Legal will only give help by phone and not put anything in writing?

I can understand that information may be based on incomplete or biased information but some advice given to W?L subscribers will relate to information that is in writing – for example the Consumer Rights Act.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:20

To all W?Cs staff virgins: Come on in – the water’s lovely 🙂

As an aside, how interesting that three of us got the wrong idea…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 14:32

I wonder how they did in the Quiz?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:36

But it doesn’t matter, folks; it’s the taking part – not the winning.

See – we can be nice 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 14:42

That’s a very decent sentiment Ian. 😀

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 14:45

We all are, but sometimes we can be more trying.
@lauren, hope it went well even if not completed. Are you planning another session?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:45

I am trying. 🚴🏻‍♀️

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:56

Wow! If ever there was proof – if proof were needed – that summat’s up with the MySql sorting your last post provides it. Your 1445 post is a reply to mine (also 1445) but which had to have been posted before yours, since you responded to my comment as I guessed you might.

This entire edifice is dependent on MySql being accurate and it clearly isn’t.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 15:12

@patrick and @dsamways aced it… but in truth, I think the award has to go to @jbamforth who got most of the questions correct 🙂

We’ve been thinking of an ‘introduce yourself’ area for convo, so that newbies can get used to the community. What do you think to this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 15:14

I read your mind Ian. A pre-emptive strike 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 15:24

“Introduce yourself”. Could you explain a little please? Do you want a new contributor to tell a little about themselves? Or the regulars? Regular contributors do have very different attitudes and characters that I think we understand – or at least appreciate – and sometimes lead to interesting exchanges. May take newcomers a while to discover that this (mainly) is just banter It has to be accepted, I think, however that when you get a controversial topic it can get more robust. Such are everyday debates.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 16:00

“Introduce yourself here” topics in forums have very little success. As it’s an open forum people are understandably wary about giving details of themselves.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 16:11

I agree with Ian. We have enough problems with people giving away too much information on social media. If people want to provide information about themselves this will happen naturally in Conversations.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 16:17

I was thinking of training space, just an idea – not a very well thought out one! I’m trying to think of ways to encourage more newbies to become regulars – maybe an email to explain how it all works would suffice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 16:22

I have an idea which I’ll email to you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 16:30

There is a great variety of topics introduced by Convos, many running concurrently. You would think when someone makes a comment or contribution they would watch the Convo and contribute again depending on the responses.

Perhaps they lose track of the Convo – only 3 or 4 show up at the bottom of a page – so they don’t look too far. Perhaps a list of active Convos could be given down the side of a page. Maybe also recommend people to look at their recent activity to track down those that were of interest. However, if then they do not join in, perhaps they do not have the interest in contributing.

Perhaps if Which? could explain more how valuable contributions are to them, that comments and information is acted upon, and that contributors are not only a valued group but are used as a resource, more might join in. I am not yet convinced that Which? articles make much use of Convos; often the article precedes a Convo – so our views are too late to be of value. Maybe the in-house training will inform Which? article authors of the value of external contributions?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions