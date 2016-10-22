/ Food & Drink

Kenco 2in1 coffee sachets recently had a somewhat unhealthy, but unadvertised ingredients change. So does it bother you when your favorite products change?

I like knowing what I’m eating. Not in a picky way – I’m often the first to dive into a tray of mystery sandwiches at a lunch meeting. I’m one of those people who stands for a full 5 minutes in a grocery aisle comparing two versions of a product I need, down to the last xanthan gum versus maltodextrin on the ingredients list.

Once I’ve thoroughly vetted my choices, I don’t do an ingredient scan on my next shopping trip. I figure, I know exactly what I’m buying. So that’s why it irritates me when these products change…

Product changes

Recently, Kenco made changes to their 2in1 smooth white coffee sachets. The coffee content decreased by 48%, and the sugar content increased by 168%.

The new nutritional information is on the product, but the change wasn’t clear or advertised.

Kenco told us the shift is due to a new ‘stronger’ and ‘higher quality’ coffee, and the reduced amount creates the ‘desired flavour profile’.  Alongside this, it said the calories, fat and saturated fat had been cut.

Of course adding or increasing ingredients in which sugar naturally occurs, like milk, to a product will increase the overall sugar content. Except it’s usually hard to see that breakdown on nutrition labels and leaves us wondering just how much added sugar we’re consuming.

It also leaves me wondering if the changed composition is to create the ‘bliss point’, the combination of sugar, salt, and sometimes fat that companies create in products to maximize our cravings or make us like a product best.

I know companies make changes to products. I find it’s easier to notice and accept a change when it’s accompanied by jazzy new packaging designs, or flashy banners saying things like, ‘Now even bolder!’. Prompts like this occasionally catch my eye and I’ll check to see what’s new.

For example, I’m picky with my peanut butter. If I see a new ‘natural’ peanut butter I check if it has added palm, or similar, oil. The phrasing might lead me to believe it’s the healthier option because it’s natural, but it still has added fat in a product that can be good without it.

Vague, buzzword infused descriptions seem to accompany product changes that have unclear changes. Conversely, it’s often obvious when companies roll out products with healthier nutritional changes. Lower sugar versions of products are heralded with specific detail, often displayed prominently and highlighting the change with a clear phrase like, ‘Now with 70% less sugar.’

The introduction of traffic light labelling has been a useful tool in helping to detangle actual nutritional information from the marketing hype. Thankfully, around two-thirds of products now carry this labelling system, but that means we’re still left ingredients scanning for the remaining third.

Informed choices

We place trust in the brands we buy faithfully, so it would be nice to know they value our conscious consumption rather than our uninformed loyalty.

But it should be an informed choice.  It’s difficult to feel in charge of your health if you’re not aware you’re picking out a product different to one you previously bought.

I’d like it if I didn’t have to worry about hidden ingredients each time I visit the supermarket, so that when I do up my sugar intake by that much, it’s because I’m consciously eating 168% more cake.

So, does it bother you when the ingredients change on your preferred products? Do you think it should be made clearer so that you can make an informed choice? Would you like to see all products carrying traffic light labelling?

BDonald says:
22 October 2016

Yes – changes should be highlighted. Both my husband and I have adverse reactions to gluten, thankfully not severe enough to be really ill.I had always happily used Campbells condensed soups as a shortcut in cooking as they did not contain gluten. I bought a Campbells soup from ASDA in a hurry so did not check the ingredients. Guess what – we both had a reaction, I checked the tin and the soup contained gluten. Whether this is an ASDA-specific occurrence or whether the recipe had changed I don’t know. I guess the answer for us is always check even if it is a tried and tested product; and I guess that someone who is coeliac and could be seriously affected by gluten appearing in something, always checks?

Profile photo of alfa
alfa says:
22 October 2016

Yes, changes to ingredients should definitely be highlighted, preferably with new packaging but at least an obvious label on the front.

Waitrose is particularly bad at adding cream or butter to previously dairy-free products like ready meals or meat pies. Some years ago, my other half started choking while eating a Waitrose Thai Curry. A look at the packaging and they had decided to add cream to the product with no warning.

Because we can’t trust products to always be the same as the last time we bought them, we have to check the ingredients every time we buy them.

I also don’t like the current trend for allergies to be highlighted in bold print that is easy to miss if lighting is not good, print is small, background of writing is dark or there is a long list of ingredients. The packaging bothers to tell you to look for allergy ingredients in bold, so why not just list them? It might even take up less space.

whobiggs says:
22 October 2016

Labelling is terrible, I don’t mind eating crap as long a s it’s my choice and I know what I’m eating. It annoys me when they announce new lower fat etc as they increase the sugar to compensate. One of my favorites used to be Special K but it’s now too sweet. Another was Fruit and Fibre, they reduced the fruit content “by only 3%” but if there was only 30% fruit in the first place that is a massive difference.

Labelling needs to be more honest and open.

Michael P says:
23 October 2016

To look at it another way, 3% of 30% is 10%!

Michael P says:
23 October 2016

… I can’t resist pointing out that as far as bank rate is concerned, a cut from 1% to 0.5% can be viewed as halving, i.e. a 50% cut!!

Profile photo of John Ward
John Ward says:
23 October 2016

I thought Whoblggs was saying it was a massive difference, Michael.

You are right to point out that we need to be careful when dealing with percentages. If mortgage interest rates go up by one percentage point that could be a 20% increase in their monthly payments for some.

Penny Rolfe says:
22 October 2016

Most definitely as in myself I have gastric reflux disease and certain ingredients can cause severe side effects such as aspirating gastric acid particularly at night!

Profile photo of duncan lucas
duncan lucas says:
22 October 2016

Penny – there is treatment for your condition , are you on any GP prescribed anti- acid pills ? I have been on them all ( no longer ) as I had a major stomach operation early in life ( 22 ) where my stomach was “rearranged ” the exit was enlarged and acid producing nerves were cut into . Do you have Zollinger Ellison Syndrome I have been tested twice for that ?

Profile photo of Beryl
Beryl says:
22 October 2016

Ant-acid pills can and do deplete the stomachs natural acid production which aids digestion and protects the stomach from bugs.

There are alternative remedies available such as drinking peppermint tea which aids digestion and relaxes the body and mind. Chewing chrysalised ginger can also ease indigestion and acts by stimulating the production of stomach acid which is inclined to recede with age. Cutting down on fatty foods of course will help especially at night as does eating a big meal too close to bedtime.

Over the counter ant-acid pills will only destroy the stomachs natural digestive secretions, causing more indigestion and hence the need for more pills culminating in an adverse cycle of dependency upon them. Obviously indigestion can be caused by a variety of things so it’s worth first discussing this with your GP if taking prescription drugs before trying alternate remedies.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
duncan lucas says:
22 October 2016

If only it was that easy Beryl , have you seen gastric/ duodenal ulcers , I have , I am all for “green ” remedies, but Beryl I have watched people Die of burst stomach ulcers . After my operation they spent the night keeping me alive , Please Beryl dont make it sound as though this is minor , A burst ulcer > stomach contents flow onto other vital organs > short time to live> blood poisoning . i also have had burst appendix – in 5 places- not your normal nice thin appendix scar but a deep inserted very broad scar due to a large tubing inserted right into my body . I watched several men die over a week , moaning in pain.

Profile photo of Beryl
Beryl says:
22 October 2016

Duncan, stomach ulcers are usually caused by an infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and/or long term use of a non steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS) such as aspirin and ibuprofen.

Allergies tend to pose a greater risk I believe as they can be life threatening which emphasises the need for labelling on packaging for those affected.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
duncan lucas says:
22 October 2016

Sorry again Beryl mine wasnt , nothing to do with infection and I was retested 10 years ago when I got the second Zollinger Ellison test -still no infection . Dont take all this modern advice – its infection — when somebody brings it up , I am in the minority to advice given out by gastric surgeons . I had a stomach ulcer since a teenager due to stress , I didnt pop aspro or any stomach remedy on a regular basis so that theory doesnt apply . it was also one of the worst cases of stomach lining burns the surgeon had seen, you did know stomach acid over production can be caused by stress/ tension/worry etc , didnt you?

Profile photo of wavechange
wavechange says:
22 October 2016

Tradition antacids neutralise acid and provide prompt relief, but anyone who needs to take them on a regular basis should seek advice from their GP. In addition to the causes mentioned, hiatus hernia is a common condition, but it is not usually bad enough to merit fairly major surgery to resolve the problem.

I strongly suggest that Penny has her condition checked because if stomach acid repeatedly enters the oesophagus (food pipe) over a protracted period, there is a risk of developing ‘Barrett’s oesophagus’, a cancer which is difficult to treat.

Many people take acid suppressing drugs (lansoprazole and various others, all ending in xxxxxazole), sometimes over a long period. One problem that is not well understood is that they make us more susceptible to food poisoning bacteria.

Profile photo of alfa
alfa says:
22 October 2016

Another thought on ingredient changes…..

If an allergy ingredient has been missed from the list of ingredients, the product is recalled.

If an allergy ingredient is added and the packaging appears to remain the same, the manufacturer is deemed to have alerted the consumer to the danger so the product remains on the shelf.

Both scenarios can result in serious consequences to allergy sufferers.

DJ says:
22 October 2016

Excellent point alfa. As a sufferer of Coeliac Disease, I’ve been caught out many times when a long term trusted product introduces Gluten into the recipe. Typically it’s only through reaction that I notice. While not very nice, my symptoms aren’t immediately life threatening like severe allergies. Plus with the rise of online shopping services. These small changes are more likely to go unnoticed during the weekly shop.

Bishbut says:
23 October 2016

Labeling like advertising is just a con ??? The makers just tell you what THEY want you to know not the true facts Keep things secret is the way they seem to work !

Profile photo of John Ward
John Ward says:
23 October 2016

I can see how it looks like that, Bishbut, but the ingredients list is probably the most truthful part of a product label since it has to conform to specific regulations. The problem is, the regulations are not perfect.

JG says:
24 October 2016

It’s just not foodstuffs either. TSB was taken over by Sabadell, a Spanish Bank mid-2016, but to see the current TV ads you’d think it was still the little home-grown bank we know.
More recently, Sabadell also has taken over Northern Rock mortgages, NRAM, under the name of Whistletree, purportedly as an off-shoot of TSB!

A possible reason for any change of ingredients in a product could be that there has been a little-known change in ownership of a company. Following the Kraft/Cadbury debacle I don’t suppose the PR of a company is too keen on telling all to the public. (Kraft now uses another name for its confectionery arm.)

22blossom says:
24 October 2016

A possible reason for an ingredient change is that there has been a little-known change of ownership
of a company. Following the Kraft/Cadbury debacle the PR of a company won’t be too keen to tell all
to consumers. (Kraft now use another name for its confectionery arm.)

It is not only foodstuffs, either. Mid-2016 TSB was taken over by Sabadell, a Spanish bank. Current
TV ads would have viewers think it was the same home-spun bank we have always known.

