Depending on whether you like Jamie Oliver, you may or may not know that it’s ‘food revolution day’ today. But if you could start your own foodie revolt, what would you change about how we eat?

There are a fair few foodies at Which? HQ. The Convo team bakes welcome biscuits and competes over cupcake recipes like there’s no tomorrow. So when I asked the office for their suggestions on ways to revolutionise British eating habits, I half expected ‘free cupcakes for everyone’ to be one of the requests.

Luckily although we’re all partial to a cake or two, most of the suggestions were pretty virtuous – at Which? we’re clearly keen to make it easier to eat healthily.

Healthy chicken and chips

Personally, I’d like to see a greater proliferation of healthy fast food shops – jacket potatoes, stews, etc – that fill you up without piling on the pounds.

When I lived in Japan I was obsessed with ‘fast food’ restaurants that served tasty bowls of noodles, stews and curries. At 350-400 yen (less than two quid) per portion, this food was cheap, tasty and quick to eat.

What’s more it was healthy – not ‘salad’ healthy, but much healthier than the seemingly infinite supply of fried chicken available near my house in London.

More veggie varieties!

Amanda Diamond wants a fast food revolution too, but one with a veggie twist:

‘The best “burger” I ever had was from a wicked little veggie place in Brighton – given the choice I’d have one of these fast food outlets on every high street in Britain! ‘I know there are some excellent vegetarian restaurants and you can get decent veggie sandwiches from the average cafe. But, sometimes a girl wants more than egg, cheese or hummus. Sometimes you want the veggie equivalent of a “bacon buttie” or a “sausage sandwich” after a late night. ‘I recognise that not eating meat is a choice I’ve imposed upon myself, but there are lots of us out there, so I’m sure there is an appetite (pardon the pun) for this kind of outlet. ‘Apart from anything else, veggie food is often healthier and, done well, can be really very tasty. If there was a fast food veggie alternative readily available, more people might just give it a go.’

Speedy snacks

Chris Matthews, from our research team, would like to see more healthy food ‘on the go’, with calorie labels to show us exactly how healthy it is:

‘It’s becoming more fashionable for shops to stock things like porridge pots, but they’re not as healthy as they could be. A revolution in “grab and go” snacks that aren’t laden with calories could really help busy people stay healthy. What’s more, they should have the calories written right on the pack, so we know what it is we’re eating.’

I like this idea – when I’m rushing through the train station on my way to work, the easiest things to grab are usually pasties, bacon rolls or a flapjack. More places need to offer fruit (at a reasonable price – not a quid per apple!) or healthy porridge as an alternative.

So, as Jamie Oliver gets stuck in to ‘revolutionising’ another aspect of our appetites, I thought it’d be a good chance to share some new ideas.

Which revolutionary change would you make to the way we Brits eat? Something healthier, more exciting, or just plan delicious? The world is your oyster (if you happen to like oysters, that is).