Would an edible recipe suit your tastes?

Do you find it tricky to follow recipes? Well, Ikea’s new easy-cooking edible recipe sheets might just be your saviour – plus, they cut the amount of washing-up you have to do after…

I have dog-eared recipe books with magazine recipe clippings stuffed between pages, and I consider food blogs bedtime reading. My holiday destinations are based on whether or not there’s a good culinary scene. And soggy, cardboard-boxed desk sandwiches make me weep.

Yep, I’m a massive foodie. So anything that might expand my culinary horizons usually catches my attention, which is why I was immediately drawn to Ikea’s new ‘easy recipe series’.

The concept is ingenious. Instead of reading what ingredients to use for a dish and measuring them out, you place each bit of food directly onto the perfectly portioned line drawings (much like its furniture instructions) of ingredients. Each recipe sheet is made of cooking parchment paper and edible ink, so once the food is on the sheet you simply fold it up and you’re ready to cook it in the oven.

What’s cookin’?

While seeming slightly gimmicky at first to me, I actually like how this concept could make us reimagine how we cook.

For instance, it could make us more mindful about what we put in our meals. I remember one of my teachers telling me a serving of meat should be no bigger than an ice-hockey puck and feeling both revolted as I imagined a hard, meaty, disk, and surprised, realising most of my homemade burgers were about twice the size of said pucks. Ikea’s edible recipe sheets would help you visualise portion size more.

The sheets could also make cooking more tactile and tangible. Gone are digits and units and possible conversions from cups to grams, eliminating any issues experienced shifting between imperial and metric measurements. While those too young to read a recipe might be more engaged with this sort of colour-in-the-lines approach, making cooking more of an enjoyable family playtime.

Perhaps it will also train a generation of young chefs to cook more by sight like our elderly relatives or ancestors. Cooking with my grandmother as I child, I remember proffering a tablespoon of spice and sincerely asking if it was level enough. Instead of looking at the spoon she dumped a bunch of spice in her hand, glanced at it and deemed it sufficient, sagely telling me: ‘No spoon can measure as well as your eyes and your nose.’

Sadly, Ikea’s cook sheets were only available in some Canadian stores for a limited time, so I wasn’t able to try them out. Here’s hoping they make an appearance in UK stores soon.

Would you use an edible recipe sheet? How do you innovate when you’re cooking at home, and what other interesting methods have you seen?