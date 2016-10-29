/ Food & Drink

Halloween: is your pumpkin going to waste?

It’s hard to escape Halloween. You’ll struggle to walk into any shop or supermarket without crossing a spooky display – a luring skeleton looking back at you, stacks of sweets on offer and piles and piles of pumpkins.

If that isn’t enough to convince you how much the UK loves celebrating this ‘holiday’, our overall Halloween spend is reportedly expected to exceed £300m this year. That’s a lot of creepy costumes, sweets and pumpkins.

Now, you can reuse a costume – keep it for next year perhaps – sweets are treats and should last a bit longer than a few days, but what about all those pumpkins – are they just going to waste?

Purposeful pumpkins

In my opinion, it just wouldn’t be Halloween without pumpkins – a glowing Jack-o’-lantern poised the doorstep.

Pumpkin carving can be great fun and a nice cheap creative activity to keep both kids and adults entertained. One of our team members’ children painted our pumpkins a lovely Which? shade of red – and we’re reliably informed that they really enjoyed getting creative.

Painting the pumpkins red!

Painting the pumpkins red!

But, perhaps rather unsurprisingly, a recent study carried out by environmental charity Hubbub and Unilever found that around 15 million pumpkins, or 70% of those purchased, aren’t actually eaten after Halloween. Apparently, that’s enough for everyone for a bowl of soup for everyone in the UK; a pretty scary figure!

It’s seems a shame to see all these pumpkins go to waste. These large squashes are pretty versatile, while making brilliant decorations they can also be used for much more.

So here are just a few suggestions on how to using up your pumpkin:

Pumpkin puree: this seems to be the basis for pretty much any pumpkin product – using a food processor to puree your pumpkin, you’ll be able to make pumpkin butter, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin ravioli or maybe just soup.

Also, apparently natural pumpkin face masks are a popular product made from this puree, organic and vegan friendly, plastering some of those natural vitamins on your face is said to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated? *Try at own risk, you may smell very pumpkin-y for the rest of the day.

Roast pumpkin seeds: these oven roasted snacks can be apparently enjoyed on their own or sprinkled over your meal, plus roasting them at home costs a fraction of the price of supermarket bought seeds. Maybe try vanilla, cinnamon and sugar to sweeten or add some heat with paprika and chilli. You could even offer the pumpkin seeds as a ‘Trick or Treat’ option, or is that a bit mean…?

Pumpkin pie: traditionally this is an American dish and probably for the more advanced baker. Vegetables are becoming a staple in modern baking recipes, added to muffins, cakes and even bread.

Garden usage: apparently the bowl-like bottom of the pumpkin can be re-used as a bird feeder. Pierce through some string and hang it up outside, voila! Pumpkins can also make useful flower pots for new seedlings, composting away over time.

Now, I’m sure there are lots of other ways to re-purpose your pumpkin and other Halloween paraphernalia – so, do you have any other top tips?

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
29 October 2016

Interesting leader, Grace; and at this time of the year no doubt you’re seen as a Kindred spirit? (Sorry…

Profile photo of Adam Gillett
Member
Adam Gillett says:
31 October 2016

I would have thought you felt very attuned with the time of year – it is Hallow-Ian, after all!

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
31 October 2016

And I though mine was bad…

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
31 October 2016

Please see the comment on editing 🙂 (New Which? Conversation) 🙂

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
31 October 2016

I ❤️ pumpkin pie and I should eat/make it more often. Might not be best to eat a pumpkin that’s been painted though 😀

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
31 October 2016

Many years ago after Halloween mrs r made a pumpkin pie. When sampling the pumpkin filling she had to add more and more sweet flavours to give it any chance of being palatable and in the end it was consigned to the bin. However it saved us from a severe case of temporary obesity. Did she miss some important step in the process? I don’t remember Pumpkin Pie figuring in the GBBO; maybe there was a reason for that.

Member
sian says:
31 October 2016

It is best not use the pumpkins destined for carving as these are not grown for the taste. if you can buy the canned variety its much nicer for cooking with the Americans use this version.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
31 October 2016

The Wilko store in Norwich has a blackboard outside luring us in to buy their ghoulish get-ups which are all in the worst possible taste. It signs off by saying “Happy Hallowe’en”. I hadn’t realised it was supposed to be a time of jollity and merriment. This ghastly festival has knocked Guy Fawkes Night off the agenda except for the bombshell maniacs.

Member
Beth Bishop says:
8 June 2017

Grand Haven: Bethke Farms is a quick drive from Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland with fields of pumpkins that make it an authentic pumpkin picking experience for your family. There are also have hayrides and a corn maze.

