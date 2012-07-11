Last week Britvic announced it was recalling Robinsons Fruit Shoot drink range due to cap safety concerns. It’s a responsible move but one that’s set to cost the company £25m. Have you returned a recalled product?

Now you’ll recall we’re not particularly fond of the sugary version of Fruit Shoots here at Which?. The blackcurrant and apple version contains four teaspoons of sugar, which equates to a quarter of a five- to ten-year-old’s guideline daily amount.

As a product that markets itself as having ‘no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners’, parents may believe they’re giving their children a relatively healthy drink when it’s actually packed with sugar.

Fruit shoot caps present safety concern

But let’s put that aside for a moment, as we are fond of companies doing the right thing by consumers, and Britvic’s decision to recall Fruit Shoot Regular, Fruit Shoot Low Sugar and Fruit Shoot Hydro as a precautionary measure sounds a sensible plan.

The manufacturer identified a small number of caps on the new design of Fruit Shoot that had been damaged during the manufacturing process.

With the potential for damaged caps to become fully or partially detached, the company has identified that there could potentially be a small safety risk. Britvic has said that drinks can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Britvic has been praised for its speedy and responsible approach to the recall. The company took out press advertising, put information on its website and supplied posters to retailers to inform consumers about the recall. But it now looks set to lose £25 million as a result.

Purchase history helps companies

I’ve bought a health product from Boots in the past and received a letter informing me of a potential safety issue. As an advantage card user, Boots has a pretty impressive profile of the goods I buy so it was easy to identify me as someone who used the product. The company was clear in indentifying the affected batches so I was assured that my product was not affected.

We see manufactures issue recalls on high-value goods from time to time – Sony’s Bravia and Beko’s fridge freezer are memorable ones for me – but general food recalls happen fairly regularly. It’s just not often a food product recall draws quite such media attention or has the financial impact Britvic predicts it will.

So own up – who’s got a Fruit Shoot lurking in their cupboard (or lunchbox)? And will you be taking it back to the shops?