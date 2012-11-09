Rising food prices, concerns about health, ethics and sustainability mean we need to work together to find solutions for the future of food. Do your food concerns mirror those we’ve received so far…

Over the last few months we’ve been gathering your views on the future of food. We’ve held a number of debates here on Which? Convo and have taken to the streets to capture your thoughts.

We’ve found some common themes surfacing – the cost of food, quality, the need to shop locally and seasonally, as well as having an awareness of what’s in our food and where it comes from.

The future of food video

During September we visited locations throughout the UK to get you talking about the food issues that matter to you. Our video summarises a number of your concerns:

Clear food labelling

Just this week the government committed to clarifying food labels in the UK to ensure you can easily see what’s in your food and where it comes from. A number of our food debaters raised this as a key concern:

‘What we look for when we’re buying food is that it’s a good quality; I like to think that most of the food is grown or produced here in England.’

Another felt that buying British food would also boost the UK economy:

‘I’m really interested in trying to support the local economy. I like to know where my food comes from, and I like it as fresh as possible.’

Conversation commenter Richard has told us that this is important to him too:

‘I buy locally wherever possible. I know where all the meat I buy comes from.’

Food cost versus food quality

Lots of individuals told us that both quality and cost is important when purchasing food saying: ‘I look for the cheapest price and the best quality.’ Another commenter told us:

‘It is important that the food is made with good quality products. And at the same time, the food should be of a price range which you can afford.’

Some raised concerns over the true cost of food:

‘I find that a lot of the food in supermarkets these days is over-priced and of very poor quality. Most of the money seems to be for the brand name rather than for the product.’

We heard from families on tight budgets, pensioners trying to stretch the pennies and students juggling the cost and healthy benefits of food:

‘I’m a student and I try my best to eat healthy food, but I feel that healthy food is very expensive.’

We’re keen to hear what’s important to you when you’re choosing the food you buy and where you’d be happy to make sacrifices if choices were limited. So, what are your top food priorities?