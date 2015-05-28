After a year of testing the Food Standards Agency has today published its full results on the levels of potentially deadly Campylobacter found in supermarket chickens.

It found that nearly three-quarters of supermarket chickens are still being found contaminated with the bug, which could make you seriously ill or even kill you. This beggars belief.

Each year, it is estimated that 100 people die and an estimated 280,000 fall ill from Campylobacter. Today’s test results have shown that there has to be more done to bring down the levels in chicken.

Campylobacter action plans and what more must be done

We’ve been pressing the supermarkets to take action to make chicken safe, and publish their individual action plans on how they intend to bring down levels of Campylobacter.

So far, eight out of 10 of the supermarkets have published plans and told us what they are doing. We are satisfied they are taking the problem seriously and have ticked them off our Safe Chicken Checklist.

There are two remaining supermarkets that, whilst we are pleased to see they have published plans and shown that they take this problem seriously, we think need to do more to make their plans clearer.

Morrisons and Sainsbury’s need to be clearer on the detail of the actions they will take in future (not just what they’ve done so far), timescales for action, and that their CEOs have endorsed their plans.

The biggest food safety concern in the UK

The FSA says that Campylobacter contamination is now the biggest food safety concern in the UK. For supermarkets to be seen to be taking this seriously we would expect them to have published credible plans and to be getting on with reducing levels in their supply chains.