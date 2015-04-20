A Which? member recently got in touch with us to say that he’d been confused by the nutrition labelling on Flora Original spread. The nutritional information panel on the packaging was shaded green…

The member felt that the green used on the nutritional panel made the Flora spread look healthier than it actually is. In fact, when traffic lights are applied, the spread gets a ‘red light’ for fat and saturates (unsurprisingly as it’s a fat spread!).

We contacted Unilever to highlight this and asked them to change their Flora Original packaging. We’re pleased to share that Unilever agreed that the labelling could be confusing and new clearer Flora Original packaging will be in shops from this autumn.

Traffic light labelling

We’ve always supported traffic light labelling on food products. Our research has consistently shown that it helps people see at a glance whether something is high or low in fat, sugar and/or salt. It also makes comparisons between products much easier.

It’s great that lots of supermarkets and manufacturers, including Mars, Nestle and PepsiCo, have agreed to use traffic lights on their food packaging. But many other manufacturers, including Unilever, Kellogg’s and Kraft, have yet to commit to using traffic lights on their packs.

Have you seen any other confusing labels on food packs? We also spotted a confusing nutritional label on a fruit smoothie, which you can read about in the May issue of Which? magazine. So please let us know if you’ve seen anything similar. Oh, and if you have a photo of the product, please email it to conversation.comments [AT] which.co.uk